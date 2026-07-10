Managed ClickStack onlyRBAC is only available in Managed ClickStack deployments.
User access prerequisitesClickStack authenticates through ClickHouse Cloud. Before you can assign ClickStack roles, each user must:
- Be invited to your ClickHouse Cloud organization. An organization admin invites users from the Cloud console. See Manage cloud users for details.
- Have SQL Console access on the service. Navigate to your service’s Settings → SQL Console Access and set the appropriate permission level:
Once a user has Cloud access, they appear in the ClickStack Team Settings page where you can assign a ClickStack role.
|Cloud SQL Console access
|ClickStack access
|SQL Console Admin (Full Access)
|Full access to ClickStack. Required for enabling alerts.
|SQL Console Read Only (Read Only)
|Can view observability data and create dashboards.
|No access
|Can’t access ClickStack.
- Cloud Users and roles
- ClickStack Team Settings
Built-in rolesClickStack includes three system roles. You can’t edit or delete these. The Admin role is assigned to the team creator by default.
|Permission
|Admin
|Member
|ReadOnly
|Read all resources
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Manage dashboards
|✓
|✓
|Manage saved searches
|✓
|✓
|Manage sources
|✓
|✓
|Manage alerts
|✓
|✓
|Manage webhooks
|✓
|✓
|Manage notebooks
|✓
|✓
|Update team settings
|✓
|✓
|Create/delete teams
|✓
|Manage users and invitations
|✓
Assigning roles to team membersThe Team Settings page lists all team members with their current role. To change a role, click Edit next to the user’s name and select a new role. Each user has exactly one role.
Default new user roleYou can set a default role for new users under Security policies. New users who auto-join the team are automatically assigned this role.
Creating a custom role
Custom roles appear alongside system roles in the RBAC Roles section, with Edit and Delete controls.
2
Add a new role
Click + Add Role. Enter a Role Name and optionally add a Description.
3
Configure permissions and save
Set permissions for the role, then click Create Role.
Role permissions
Resource permissionsEach role grants an access level per resource type. The three levels are:
The resource types you can control are:
|Access level
|What it allows
|No Access
|The resource type is hidden from the role entirely.
|Read
|View the resource and its configuration, but not create, edit, or delete it.
|Manage
|Full control — create, edit, and delete resources of that type.
- Dashboards — saved dashboard layouts and charts.
- Saved searches — persisted log/trace/event queries.
- Sources — ingestion source configurations.
- Alerts — alert rules and their notification settings.
- Webhooks — outbound notification destinations (such as Slack, PagerDuty, and generic HTTP endpoints) that alerts deliver to. This doesn’t refer to the ClickStack API.
- Notebooks — collaborative investigation notebooks.
Administrative permissionsIn addition to resource permissions, each role includes two administrative settings:
- Users (No Access · Limited Access) — controls whether the role can view team members and their roles. Only Admins can invite, remove, or update users.
- Team (Read · Manage) — controls whether the role can view or modify team-level settings such as security policies and RBAC configuration.
Fine-grained access rulesDashboards, Saved Searches, Sources, and Notebooks support fine-grained controls that restrict access to individual resources within a category. Use these when you need to limit a role to specific resources rather than granting blanket access to the entire resource type.
Default access vs. fine-grained controlsEach resource type has an Access Control Mode:
- Default Access — applies a single access level (No Access, Read, or Manage) to all resources of that type.
- Fine-Grained Controls — lets you define access rules that match specific resources by condition. Resources that don’t match any rule default to no access.
Configuring access rulesEach access rule consists of a condition and an access level. Conditions match resources by their properties:
The following screenshot shows both the dashboard ID highlighted in the URL bar and a “TESTING” tag visible in the tag panel (top-right). You can add multiple rules per resource type. Each rule is checked independently using OR logic — a resource is accessible if it matches any rule. Resources that don’t match any rule aren’t accessible. Example: To give a role read-only access to testing dashboards, expand Dashboards, switch to Fine-Grained Controls, and add two rules:
|Condition field
|Operators
|What it matches
|Example
|Name
is,
contains
|The display name of the resource — for example, the dashboard title.
|Name contains
production — matches any dashboard with “production” in its title.
|Tag
is,
contains
|Tags assigned to the resource via the tag panel in the top-right corner of the resource view. Available for Dashboards, Saved Searches, and Notebooks only.
|Tag is
critical — matches resources tagged “critical.”
|ID
is,
contains
|The resource identifier, found in the URL bar when you open the resource.
|ID is
abc123 — matches a single specific resource.
- Name
contains
testingwith access level Read
- Tag
is
testingwith access level Read