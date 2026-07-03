ClickStack - administration
How to perform basic administration tasks with ClickStack.
Most administrative tasks in ClickStack are performed directly on the underlying ClickHouse database. Users deploying ClickStack should be familiar with ClickHouse concepts and administration basics. Administrative operations typically involve executing DDL statements. The available options depend on whether you’re using Managed ClickStack or ClickStack Open Source.
Last modified on July 3, 2026
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