Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: October 28, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST | 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1 : Introduction to ClickHouse

: Introduction to ClickHouse Module 2 : Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful

Docker or equivalent

Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318

Register your interest. Seats are limited!

Note: This training is part of a three-part series. If you are interested in leveling up and continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse Database Professional, please register using the following links:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3