Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: October 28, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST | 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this 3 hour instructor-led training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as tips and tricks for getting data in and starting a POC. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
  • Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful
  • Docker or equivalent
  • Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318

Note: This training is part of a three-part series. If you are interested in leveling up and continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse Database Professional, please register using the following links:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Hosted by

Pablo Musa

Pablo Musa

Principal Curriculum Developer/ Instructor

