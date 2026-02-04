Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 1

Date: March 3, 2026

Time: 9:30AM SGT

Duration: 2 hours

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how ClickHouse is blazing fast for analyzing massive datasets in real time, as well as the basics of ClickHouse architecture. This knowledge is foundational to learning more about how to optimize your usage of ClickHouse as a Data Warehouse. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Data Warehousing Associate!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse

Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse



Pre-requisites: ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Note: This training is part of a three-part series. If you are interested in leveling up and continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse Data Warehousing Professional, please register using the following links:

Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 2

Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 3

Audience: DevOps, SREs, backend engineers, analytics engineers and data engineers