Dink & Data: Executive Pickleball Social

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM SGT

Venue: MatchPoint @ Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, #01-225/231 Marina Square, Singapore 039594



Dink & Data is an invitation-only ClickHouse Lunar New Year pickleball social, hosted as an evening of connection, conversation, and celebration. This private experience brings together executives and operators for light competition, thoughtful dialogue, and peer-level networking with leaders shaping modern data platforms.

There is something for everyone, whether you choose to play on the pickleball court, try your hand at tennis with a simulator, or simply enjoy the curated food and drinks in a relaxed social setting. Pickleball experience is not required. First-time players are welcome and encouraged, with a professional trainer on site to guide play and make learning the game easy and enjoyable alongside industry peers.

Space is limited. Register your interest by completing the form.