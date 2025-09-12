Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2

Date: October 30, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST | 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills needed to solve real problems and build useful workflows with ClickHouse. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Professional!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 4 : Modeling Data with ClickHouse

: Modeling Data with ClickHouse Module 5 : Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse Module 6 : Joining Data

: Joining Data Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data

Pre-requisites:

It is recommended that you have already completed the Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1 training

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful

Docker or equivalent

Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318

Register your interest. Seats are limited!

Note: This is the 2nd training of the three-part Real-time Analytics with Clickhouse Training series. If you are interested in continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse expert and gaining the hands-on expertise needed to become a Certified ClickHouse Engineer, please register for the last session using the link below:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3