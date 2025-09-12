ClickHouse logo
Sign in

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 2

Date: October 30, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST | 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills needed to solve real problems and build useful workflows with ClickHouse. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Database Professional!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Module 6: Joining Data
  • Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data

Pre-requisites:

  • It is recommended that you have already completed the Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1 training
  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
  • Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful
  • Docker or equivalent
  • Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318

Register your interest. Seats are limited!

Note: This is the 2nd training of the three-part Real-time Analytics with Clickhouse Training series. If you are interested in continuing your journey to becoming a ClickHouse expert and gaining the hands-on expertise needed to become a Certified ClickHouse Engineer, please register for the last session using the link below:

Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Query Optimization Workshop
Free Training
ClickHouse Query Optimization Workshop
Sep 12, 2025
Zoom (Virtual)
AWS Community Day Vadodara
Event
AWS Community Day Vadodara
Sep 13, 2025
Vadodara (India)
ClickHouse Meetup กรุงเทพฯ (Bangkok)
Meetup
ClickHouse Meetup กรุงเทพฯ (Bangkok)
Sep 16, 2025
Bangkok (Thailand)

Products

Resources

Company

Join our community

Comparisons

ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2025 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy