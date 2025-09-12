ClickHouse logo
Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 3

Date: October 31, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CEST | 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you’ll gain the skills and expertise to design, optimize, and run ClickHouse at scale. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll have the hands-on experience needed to take our official ClickHouse Certification exam and validate your ClickHouse expertise!

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

  • Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques
  • Module 9: Sharding and Replication
  • Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Pre-requisites:

  • It is recommended that you have already completed the Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse: Level 1 and Level 2 before attending this training
  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
  • Familiarity with terminals and containers is helpful
  • Docker or equivalent
  • Permission to bind Docker to localhost on ports 8080, 4317, 4318

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

