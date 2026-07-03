- Logs
- Metrics
- Traces
- Exceptions
Getting started
Install HyperDX OpenTelemetry instrumentation packageUse the following command to install the ClickStack OpenTelemetry package.
- NPM
- Yarn
npm install @hyperdx/node-opentelemetry
Initializing the SDKTo initialize the SDK, you’ll need to call the
init function at the top of the entry point of your application.
This will automatically capture tracing, metrics, and logs from your Node.js application.
- require
- import
const HyperDX = require('@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry');
HyperDX.init({
url: 'http://your-otel-collector:4318',
apiKey: 'YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY', // Omit for Managed ClickStack
service: 'my-service'
});
Setup log collectionBy default,
console.* logs are collected by default. If you’re using a logger
such as
winston or
pino, you’ll need to add a transport to your logger to
send logs to ClickStack. If you’re using another type of logger,
reach out or explore one of our platform
integrations if applicable (such as Kubernetes).
- Winston
- Pino
- console.log
If you’re using
winston as your logger, you’ll need to add the following transport to your logger.
import winston from 'winston';
import * as HyperDX from '@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry';
const logger = winston.createLogger({
level: 'info',
format: winston.format.json(),
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console(),
HyperDX.getWinstonTransport('info', { // Send logs info and above
detectResources: true,
}),
],
});
export default logger;
Setup error collectionThe ClickStack SDK can automatically capture uncaught exceptions and errors in your application with full stack trace and code context. To enable this, you’ll need to add the following code to the end of your application’s error handling middleware, or manually capture exceptions using the
recordException function.
- Express
- Koa
- Manual
const HyperDX = require('@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry');
HyperDX.init({
url: 'http://your-otel-collector:4318',
apiKey: 'YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY', // Omit for Managed ClickStack
service: 'my-service'
});
const app = express();
// Add your routes, etc.
// Add this after all routes,
// but before any and other error-handling middlewares are defined
HyperDX.setupExpressErrorHandler(app);
app.listen(3000);
TroubleshootingIf you’re having trouble with the SDK, you can enable verbose logging by setting the
OTEL_LOG_LEVEL environment variable to
debug.
export OTEL_LOG_LEVEL=debug
Advanced instrumentation configuration
Capture console logsBy default, the ClickStack SDK will capture console logs. You can disable it by setting
HDX_NODE_CONSOLE_CAPTURE environment variable to 0.
copy
export HDX_NODE_CONSOLE_CAPTURE=0
Attach user information or metadataTo easily tag all events related to a given attribute or identifier (ex. user id or email), you can call the
setTraceAttributes function which will tag every
log/span associated with the current trace after the call with the declared
attributes. It’s recommended to call this function as early as possible within a
given request/trace (ex. as early in an Express middleware stack as possible).
This is a convenient way to ensure all logs/spans are automatically tagged with
the right identifiers to be searched on later, instead of needing to manually
tag and propagate identifiers yourself.
userId,
userEmail,
userName, and
teamName will populate the sessions UI
with the corresponding values, but can be omitted. Any other additional values
can be specified and used to search for events.
Make sure to enable beta mode by setting
import * as HyperDX from '@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry';
app.use((req, res, next) => {
// Get user information from the request...
// Attach user information to the current trace
HyperDX.setTraceAttributes({
userId,
userEmail,
});
next();
});
HDX_NODE_BETA_MODE environment
variable to 1 or by passing
betaMode: true to the
init function to
enable trace attributes.
export HDX_NODE_BETA_MODE=1
Google Cloud RunIf you’re running your application on Google Cloud Run, Cloud Trace automatically injects sampling headers into incoming requests, currently restricting traces to be sampled at 0.1 requests per second for each instance. The
@hyperdx/node-opentelemetry package overwrites the sample rate to 1.0 by
default.
To change this behavior, or to configure other OpenTelemetry installations, you
can manually configure the environment variables
OTEL_TRACES_SAMPLER=parentbased_always_on and
OTEL_TRACES_SAMPLER_ARG=1 to
achieve the same result.
To learn more, and to force tracing of specific requests, please refer to the
Google Cloud Run documentation.
Auto-instrumented librariesThe following libraries will be automatically instrumented (traced) by the SDK:
dns
express
graphql
hapi
http
ioredis
knex
koa
mongodb
mongoose
mysql
mysql2
net
pg
pino
redis
winston
Alternative installation
Run the Application with ClickStack OpenTelemetry CLIAlternatively, you can auto-instrument your application without any code changes by using the
opentelemetry-instrument CLI or using the
Node.js
--require flag. The CLI installation exposes a wider range of auto-instrumented libraries and frameworks.
The
- Using NPX
- Custom Entry Point (ex. Nodemon, ts-node, etc.)
- Code Import
Managed ClickStackThe
HYPERDX_API_KEY can be omitted for Managed ClickStack.
HYPERDX_API_KEY='<YOUR_INGESTION_KEY>' OTEL_SERVICE_NAME='<YOUR_APP_NAME>' npx opentelemetry-instrument index.js
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.
Enabling exception capturingTo enable uncaught exception capturing, you’ll need to set the
HDX_NODE_EXPERIMENTAL_EXCEPTION_CAPTURE environment variable to 1.
Afterwards, to automatically capture exceptions from Express, Koa, or to manually catch exceptions, follow the instructions in the Setup Error Collection section above.
HDX_NODE_EXPERIMENTAL_EXCEPTION_CAPTURE=1