Create custom OTel collector configuration

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable.

Create a file named host-logs-monitoring.yaml with the configuration for your system:

Modern Linux (Ubuntu 24.04+)

Legacy Linux (Ubuntu 20.04, RHEL, CentOS)

macOS receivers : filelog/syslog : include : - /var/log/syslog - /var/log/**/*.log start_at : end operators : - type : regex_parser regex : '^(?P<timestamp>\S+) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from : body parse_to : attributes - type : time_parser parse_from : attributes.timestamp layout_type : gotime layout : '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999-07:00' - type : add field : attributes.source value : "host-logs" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "host-production" service : pipelines : logs/host : receivers : [ filelog/syslog ] processors : - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters : - clickhouse receivers : filelog/syslog : include : - /var/log/syslog - /var/log/messages - /var/log/**/*.log start_at : end operators : - type : regex_parser regex : '^(?P<timestamp>\w+ \d+ \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from : body parse_to : attributes - type : time_parser parse_from : attributes.timestamp layout : '%b %d %H:%M:%S' - type : add field : attributes.source value : "host-logs" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "host-production" service : pipelines : logs/host : receivers : [ filelog/syslog ] processors : - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters : - clickhouse receivers : filelog/syslog : include : - /var/log/system.log - /host/private/var/log/*.log start_at : end operators : - type : regex_parser regex : '^(?P<timestamp>\w+ \d+ \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from : body parse_to : attributes - type : time_parser parse_from : attributes.timestamp layout : '%b %d %H:%M:%S' - type : add field : attributes.source value : "host-logs" - type : add field : resource["service.name"] value : "host-production" service : pipelines : logs/host : receivers : [ filelog/syslog ] processors : - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters : - clickhouse

All configurations:

Read syslog files from their standard locations

Parse the syslog format to extract structured fields (timestamp, hostname, unit/service, PID, message)

Preserve original log timestamps

Add source: host-logs attribute for filtering in HyperDX

attribute for filtering in HyperDX Route logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline