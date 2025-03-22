ClickHouse acquires HyperDX: The future of open-source observability ->->
v25.4 Community Call

Date: April 22, 2025
Time: 8 AM (PST) / 5 PM (CET)

Join us for the ClickHouse 25.4 Community Call.

Every month we get together with the community (users, contributors, customers, those interested in learning more about ClickHouse) to discuss what is coming in the latest release.

Original creator, co-founder, and CTO of ClickHouse Alexey Milovidov will walk us through the highlights of the release, provide live demos, and share vision into what is coming in the roadmap. Keep your eyes open as, sometimes, we include a number of special guests.

But it isn’t just one-way, each call ends with a curated Q&A where you can ask the questions that are top of mind for you.

It’s here. It’s monthly. It’s a time to spend with the community and participate in the conversation.

Hosted by

alexey-milovidov.webp

Alexey Milovidov

CTO

photo-tyler-hannan.jpeg

Tyler Hannan

Senior Director, Developer Advocacy

Mark Needham

Mark Needham

Product Marketing Engineer

