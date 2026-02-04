Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 3

Date: March 5, 2026

Time: 9:30AM SGT

Duration: 3 hours

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how to user ClickHouse to analyze data, create data visualizations and dashboards, and connect to an MCP server.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 8: Analyzing Data

Module 9: Building Dashboards

Module 10: Connecting to an MCP Server



Pre-requisites:

ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs

It is recommended that you take Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 1 and Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 2 prior to this training

Audience: DevOps, SREs, backend engineers, analytics engineers and data engineers