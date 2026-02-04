Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 2

Date: March 4, 2026
Time: 9:30AM SGT
Duration: 3 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: In this hands-on training, you will learn how to optimize data ingestion while using ClickHouse as a Data Warehouse. You’ll also learn about data ingestion techniques, how to most efficiently update and delete data, the basics of Medallion Architecture, and how to govern and test your data in ClickHouse to ensure data quality. After completing each module and passing the accompanying quizzes, you’ll become a ClickHouse Data Warehousing Professional!
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:
Module 4: Data Ingestion and Processing
Module 5: Updating and Deleting Data
Module 6: Medallion Architecture
Module 7: Data Quality Assurance
Pre-requisites:
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs
- It is recommended that you take Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 1
Note: This training is part of a three-part series. If you are interested in leveling up and continuing your journey, please register for Data Warehousing with ClickHouse: Level 3 here.
Audience: DevOps, SREs, backend engineers, analytics engineers and data engineers