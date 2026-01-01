Introducing Managed ClickStack: Observability for OpenTelemetry at scale ->->
Atlanta In-person Training: Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: March 25, 2026
Time: 9:30AM EST
Duration: 6.5 hours
Location: WeWork, 3280 Peachtree Road NE, 3280 Peachtree Rd NE – Terminus 100, Atlanta, GA 30305
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The materials will include:

  • Introduction to ClickHouse
  • Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
  • Inserting Data into ClickHouse
  • Modeling Data with ClickHouse
  • Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
  • Joining Data
  • Deleting and Updating Data
  • Query Acceleration Techniques

Prerequisites:

  • ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs
  • Familiarity with SQL
  • You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Hosted by

Rich Raposa

Rich Raposa

Director, Global Learning

