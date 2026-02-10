Introducing Managed ClickStack: Observability for OpenTelemetry at scale ->->
Under-the-Hood: ClickHouse Incremental Materialized Views and Dictionaries

Date: Wednesday, March 4
Time: 10:00 AM CEST Duration: 45 minutes

Modern applications require real-time analytics at scale, but delivering fast, reliable pipelines without added complexity can be challenging. This webinar explores how organizations use ClickHouse Materialized Views and Dictionaries to transform, enrich, and aggregate streaming data on ingest, enabling high-performance personalization, operational dashboards, and anomaly detection while reducing ETL overhead and infrastructure costs.

We'll cover:

  • Learn how Materialized Views simplify real-time pipelines by replacing complex ETL with ingest-time transformations.
  • Understand how Dictionaries and multi-stage MV patterns enrich and aggregate streaming data for millisecond-speed analytics.
  • Explore proven architectural approaches and best practices for building scalable, real-time applications on ClickHouse.
  • Discover optimization strategies that lower infrastructure costs while accelerating time-to-insight for high-volume workloads.

We’ll wrap up with an open Ask-Me-Anything session where you can get personalized answers to your database questions.

Hosted by

Yonatan Dolan

Sr. Solution Architect

