AWS Unicorn Day 2026 Seoul에서 만나요!

2026년 3월 17일에 열리는 AWS Unicorn Day 2026 Seoul 에서 ClickHouse를 만나보세요. 세계에서 가장 빠른 오픈소스 분석 데이터베이스로 팀이 더 빠르게 움직일 수 있도록 지원하는 방법을 소개합니다. 속도, 확장성, 효율성을 위해 설계된 ClickHouse는 현대적인 데이터 애플리케이션을 위한 실시간 인사이트를 제공합니다. 부스에 들러 대화를 나누고, 수십억 개의 행을 밀리초 단위로 분석할 수 있는 ClickHouse의 빠르고 효율적이며 비용 효율적인 성능을 직접 확인해 보세요.

1:1로 상담을 원하시나요? ClickHouse가 귀사의 아키텍처에 어떻게 적합한지 알아보려면 저희 팀과의 미팅을 예약하세요.

See you at AWS Unicorn Day 2026 Seoul!

Join ClickHouse at AWS Unicorn Day 2026 Seoul on March 17, 2026, and discover how we’re helping teams move faster with the world’s fastest open-source analytical database. Built for speed, scale, and efficiency, ClickHouse powers real-time insights for modern data applications. Pop by our booth for a chat and discover how ClickHouse lets you analyze billions of rows in milliseconds—fast, efficient, and budget-friendly.

Want to connect 1:1? Book a meeting with our team to explore how ClickHouse fits into your architecture.