ClickHouse Developer In-Person Training - Sydney, Australia

Location: Sydney, Australia (TBC)

Dates: Monday, March 24, 2025 - Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM - 5:30 PM AEDT

Cost: Free

You've heard about the power and performance of ClickHouse. Maybe you've even tried it yourself. In this 2-day instructor-led training, you will learn how to create and deploy ClickHouse applications, model and store data efficiently, write efficient queries, and optimize query performance.

Topics are listed below and range from introductory content to a deep dive into ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud architecture.

There will be both lecture and hands-on labs (make sure to bring your laptops). The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Getting Started with ClickHouse

Module 2: ClickHouse Architecture

Module 3: Modeling Data for ClickHouse

Module 4: Inserting Data into ClickHouse

Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse

Module 6: ClickHouse Materialized Views

Module 7: Aggregations in ClickHouse Materialized Views

Module 8: ClickHouse Sharding and Replication

Module 9: Joining Data in ClickHouse

Module 10: Deleting and Updating Data in ClickHouse

Module 11: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Module 12: Optimizing Queries in ClickHouse

We will end the training with a lengthy Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Seats are limited! Register your interest and we will be in touch if you get a spot.