Taming PostgreSQL GUC “extra” Data

While building pg_clickhouse, I developed a PostgreSQL setting (or "GUC") that takes a list of key/value pairs and sets them as session settings in every query sent to ClickHouse. The v0.1.0 release kept the list of settings as a string, and parsed it for every query. We wanted to reduce that overhead by parsing them into a key/value data structure when the GUC is set.

This post goes into the implementation weeds for this work, released in v0.1.1, covering the various attempts and ultimate solution. It will hopefully be helpful to other PostgreSQL extension developers.

Just want to try querying ClickHouse from PostgreSQL with pg_clickhouse and tune out all this C code and internals stuff? Check out the tutorial.

The Challenge #

I wanted to optimize away parsing the key/value pairs from the pg_clickhouse pg_clickhouse.session_settings GUC for every query by pre-parsing it on assignment and assigning it to a separate variable. It took a few tries, as the GUC API requires quite specific memory allocation for extra data to work properly. It took me a few tries to land on a workable and correct solution.

Here's the pg_clickhouse.session_settings setup:

DefineCustomStringVariable( "pg_clickhouse.session_settings" , "Sets the default ClickHouse session settings." , NULL , &ch_session_settings, "join_use_nulls 1, group_by_use_nulls 1, final 1" , PGC_USERSET, 0 , chfdw_check_settings_guc, chfdw_settings_assign_hook, NULL );

So many arguments! Here's the public declaration:

extern void DefineCustomStringVariable ( const char *name, const char *short_desc, const char *long_desc, char **valueAddr, const char *bootValue, GucContext context, int flags, GucStringCheckHook check_hook, GucStringAssignHook assign_hook, GucShowHook show_hook ) pg_attribute_nonnull ( 1 , 4 ) ;

Quick explanations:

name : The name of the GUC, a used by SET . Extension GUCs should start with a prefix and a dot; hence pg_clickhouse.session_settings

short_desc : A short description of the GUC.

long_desc : A long description of the GUC.

valueAddr : A pointer to the variable in which the GUC API stores the value. The pg_clickhouse GUC uses a global char * variable.

bootValue : The default value for the GUC when the extension loads.

context : Determines who can set the GUC and when. We want to allow any users to set pg_clickhouse.session_settings , but there are a number of other options.

flags : A bitmask of GUC flags that modify behavior, determine formatting and parsing.

check_hook : A callback function that validates a value and optionally sets extra data to be passed to the assign hook. Our code points to chfdw_check_settings_guc , which raises an error if a new value fails to parse as a valid key/value list.

assign_hook : A callback function that assigns a GUC value to a variable other than valueAddr . May use extra data set by the check hook.

show_hook : A callback that reformats a GUC for display. Used by some GUCs to normalize or canonicalize values, such as time zones.

The check_hook and assign_hook parameters allow the extra data parsing we need. The idea is that the check hook can point extra at a data structure and that value is passed to the assign hook, which assigns it to a variable.

First Attempt #

For my first attempt, I created a pointer to a list of key/value pairs, assuming that I could point extra at it in the check hook and then assign it in the assign hook. Something like:

static bool chfdw_check_settings_guc ( char **newval, void **extra, GucSource source) { if (*newval == NULL || *newval[ 0 ] == '\0' ) return true ; kv_list * settings = parse_and_malloc_kv_list(*newval); if (!settings) return false ; *extra = settings; return true ; }

Note that parse_and_malloc_kv_list() uses malloc() to allocate memory for the list, each item in the list, and each key and value. It uses malloc() because we're going to store the value in a global, so it must not be cleaned up by the GUC memory context.

Then, in the assign hook:

static void chfdw_settings_assign_hook ( const char *newval, void *extra) { if (ch_session_settings_list) kv_list_free(ch_session_settings_list); ch_session_settings_list = (kv_list *) extra; }

Free the existing settings list, if it's set, then assign the new list from extra .

Seems pretty simple, right? Alas, I could never get the assignment to work; I need to better understand memory allocation, pointers, pointers to pointers, etc.

Second Attempt #

So I tried just doing the assignment in the check hook and doing away with the assign hook. Something like:

static bool chfdw_check_settings_guc ( char **newval, void **extra, GucSource source) { if (*newval == NULL || *newval[ 0 ] == '\0' ) return true ; kv_list * pairs = parse_and_malloc_kv_list(*newval); if (!pairs) return false ; if (ch_session_settings_list) kv_list_free(ch_session_settings_list); ch_session_settings_list = pairs; return true ; }

I asked about this approach on the Postgres Discord, where Tom Lane kindly responded with:

You absolutely must not change any session state in a check hook. That's called when we're merely speculating about whether (eg) a proposed ALTER DATABASE SET command is okay; there is no guarantee that we are about to apply the setting.

I also noticed that RESET wouldn't work, as the check hook isn't called for a reset. So much for that idea!

Third Attempt #

Next I switched to a double parse in order to avoid these issues. The check hook simplified to:

static bool chfdw_check_settings_guc ( char **newval, void **extra, GucSource source) { if (*newval == NULL || *newval[ 0 ] == '\0' ) return true ; kv_list * settings = parse_and_malloc_kv_list(*newval); if (!settings) return false kv_list_free(ch_session_settings_list); return true ; }

And the assign hook became:

static void chfdw_settings_assign_hook ( const char *newval, void *extra) { if (ch_session_settings_list) kv_list_free(ch_session_settings_list); PG_TRY(); { ch_session_settings_list = parse_and_malloc_kv_list(newval); } PG_CATCH(); { ereport(LOG, (errcode(ERRCODE_FDW_ERROR), errmsg( "unexpected error parsing \"%s\"" , newval))); } PG_END_TRY(); }

Now both hooks execute parse_and_malloc_kv_list() . This double parsing seemed acceptable, given that it replaces parsing the settings for every query. This solution became pg_clickhouse#95. I was, however, dissuaded from applying it because its memory management is more complicated than the eventual solution, and also by this offhand Discord comment, again from Tom Lane:

I do not recommend doing new allocations inside the assign hook. It is expected to be incapable of failing.

Which makes me think that the risk of actually raising an error that escapes PG_TRY() , while low, renders this approach suboptimal, to say the least.

Interlude: Proper use of Extra #

Back in my first attempt, parse_and_malloc_kv_list() would malloc() memory for each bit of the structure it built: the kv_list , a pointer to a list of key/value pairs, each of those pairs, plus the key and value strings themselves. The pattern still holds in pg_clickhouse#95's kv_list.c . But it made use of extra impossible --- or at least it surpassed my C expertise. Tom educated me about how to properly use extra :

You're supposed to use guc_malloc, and the extra data has to be a single malloc block, not a list.



The general principle with GUC extra data is that once your check_hook hands it back, it's guc.c's responsibility to free it when no longer needed. The single-chunk restriction is because guc.c wouldn't know about other components of the data structure.

This approach allows correct use of the extra data, does no other assignment in the check hook, and does nothing but assign in the assign hook, eliminating the error risk. All I had to do was figure out how to do a single guc_malloc() with a list of key/value pairs.

Fourth Attempt #

The solution submitted in pg_clickhouse#94 follows the example of ConvertTimeZoneAbbrevs() in PostgreSQL's datetime.c to calculate the total memory required for all the key/value pairs and allocate that memory as a single block. The struct's definition:

typedef struct kv_list { int length; char data[]; } kv_list;

Note the use of a flexible array, data[] . It serves as a pointer to the keys and values, which the constructor simply writes from its address as a list of null-terminated strings. It is not actually a C structure at all. How is the memory allocated? Once the constructor sums up the memory required for all the keys and values like so:

kv_list * list = guc_malloc(ERROR, offsetof(kv_list, data) + summed_size);

It requires the size of the kv_list struct up to the data field, and adds the total it summed for the key and value strings. Once the kv_list has been allocated, the code iterates over the key/value pairs again and simply appends them all, one after another, to the point starting at the data field.`

Now, iterating over these pairs is tricky, so the resulting kv_list API also provides an iterator structure to simplify it.

for (kv_iter iter = new_kv_iter(settings); !kv_iter_done(&iter); kv_iter_next(&iter)) { printf ( "%s => %s

" , iter.name, iter.value); }

This keeps things simple for the places in the code that need to process the setting, namely setting them up for binary and http queries.

With all that in place and a single guc_malloc() ed block of memory, pg_clickhouse#94 finally uses the check and assign hooks properly:

static bool chfdw_check_settings_guc ( char **newval, void **extra, GucSource source) { if (*newval == NULL || *newval[ 0 ] == '\0' ) return true ; kv_list * settings = parse_and_guc_malloc_kv_list(*newval); if (!settings) return false ; *extra = settings; return true ; }

This is almost identical to the First Attempt, except that parse_and_guc_malloc_kv_list() uses guc_malloc() to allocates settings as a single block of memory, later assigned to extra . The assign hook then becomes error-prone-free:

static void chfdw_settings_assign_hook ( const char *newval, void *extra) { ch_session_settings_list = (kv_list *) extra; }

It no longer frees the previous values of ch_session_settings_list ; instead the GUC API cleans it up at the appropriate time.

More to Learn #

This solution satisfies me, in that it minimizes the memory required for the settings values, leaves memory management to the GUC API, provides a simple interface for iterating over settings, and correctly uses the check and assign hooks. Plus I learned a ton about that API and how to coerce C memory to bend away from strict struct -based allocation.

Although I've also kept a local copy of pg_clickhouse#95 to return to as I learn more about pointers, pointers to pointers (and pointers to pointers to pointers?) in C. I would think there could be a way to point extra and a point in memory such that the GUC API just removes the pointer, not the memory it points to. That would allow the data to be malloc() ed in the check hook and assigned in the assigned hook, something like this in the check hook:

kv_list * settings = parse_and_malloc_kv_list(*newval); if (!settings) return false ; extra = guc_malloc(ERROR, sizeof (kv_list *)); extra = &settings; return true ;

Then the assign hooks would be something like:

ch_session_settings_list = (kv_list *) *extra;