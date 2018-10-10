Session Settings
All below settings are also available in table system.settings. These settings are autogenerated from source.
add_http_cors_header
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Write add http CORS header.
additional_result_filter
Type: String
Default value:
An additional filter expression to apply to the result of
SELECT query.
This setting is not applied to any subquery.
Example
additional_table_filters
Type: Map
Default value:
An additional filter expression that is applied after reading from the specified table.
Example
aggregate_functions_null_for_empty
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables rewriting all aggregate functions in a query, adding -OrNull suffix to them. Enable it for SQL standard compatibility. It is implemented via query rewrite (similar to count_distinct_implementation setting) to get consistent results for distributed queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Example
Consider the following query with aggregate functions:
With
aggregate_functions_null_for_empty = 0 it would produce:
With
aggregate_functions_null_for_empty = 1 the result would be:
aggregation_in_order_max_block_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 50000000
Maximal size of block in bytes accumulated during aggregation in order of primary key. Lower block size allows to parallelize more final merge stage of aggregation.
aggregation_memory_efficient_merge_threads
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Number of threads to use for merge intermediate aggregation results in memory efficient mode. When bigger, then more memory is consumed. 0 means - same as 'max_threads'.
allow_aggregate_partitions_independently
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable independent aggregation of partitions on separate threads when partition key suits group by key. Beneficial when number of partitions close to number of cores and partitions have roughly the same size
allow_archive_path_syntax
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
File/S3 engines/table function will parse paths with '::' as
<archive> :: <file>\ if archive has correct extension
allow_asynchronous_read_from_io_pool_for_merge_tree
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use background I/O pool to read from MergeTree tables. This setting may increase performance for I/O bound queries
allow_changing_replica_until_first_data_packet
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If it's enabled, in hedged requests we can start new connection until receiving first data packet even if we have already made some progress
(but progress haven't updated for
receive_data_timeout timeout), otherwise we disable changing replica after the first time we made progress.
allow_create_index_without_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow CREATE INDEX query without TYPE. Query will be ignored. Made for SQL compatibility tests.
allow_custom_error_code_in_throwif
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable custom error code in function throwIf(). If true, thrown exceptions may have unexpected error codes.
allow_ddl
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If it is set to true, then a user is allowed to executed DDL queries.
allow_deprecated_database_ordinary
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow to create databases with deprecated Ordinary engine
allow_deprecated_error_prone_window_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow usage of deprecated error prone window functions (neighbor, runningAccumulate, runningDifferenceStartingWithFirstValue, runningDifference)
allow_deprecated_snowflake_conversion_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Functions
snowflakeToDateTime,
snowflakeToDateTime64,
dateTimeToSnowflake, and
dateTime64ToSnowflake are deprecated and disabled by default.
Please use functions
snowflakeIDToDateTime,
snowflakeIDToDateTime64,
dateTimeToSnowflakeID, and
dateTime64ToSnowflakeID instead.
To re-enable the deprecated functions (e.g., during a transition period), please set this setting to
true.
allow_deprecated_syntax_for_merge_tree
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow to create *MergeTree tables with deprecated engine definition syntax
allow_distributed_ddl
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If it is set to true, then a user is allowed to executed distributed DDL queries.
allow_drop_detached
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow ALTER TABLE ... DROP DETACHED PART[ITION] ... queries
allow_execute_multiif_columnar
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow execute multiIf function columnar
allow_experimental_analyzer
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow new query analyzer.
allow_experimental_codecs
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If it is set to true, allow to specify experimental compression codecs (but we don't have those yet and this option does nothing).
allow_experimental_database_iceberg
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow experimental database engine Iceberg
allow_experimental_database_materialized_postgresql
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow to create database with Engine=MaterializedPostgreSQL(...).
allow_experimental_dynamic_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows creation of Dynamic data type.
allow_experimental_full_text_index
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If it is set to true, allow to use experimental full-text index.
allow_experimental_funnel_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable experimental functions for funnel analysis.
allow_experimental_hash_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable experimental hash functions
allow_experimental_inverted_index
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If it is set to true, allow to use experimental inverted index.
allow_experimental_join_condition
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Support join with inequal conditions which involve columns from both left and right table. e.g.
t1.y < t2.y.
allow_experimental_join_right_table_sorting
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If it is set to true, and the conditions of
join_to_sort_minimum_perkey_rows and
join_to_sort_maximum_table_rows are met, rerange the right table by key to improve the performance in left or inner hash join.
allow_experimental_json_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows creation of JSON data type.
allow_experimental_kafka_offsets_storage_in_keeper
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow experimental feature to store Kafka related offsets in ClickHouse Keeper. When enabled a ClickHouse Keeper path and replica name can be specified to the Kafka table engine. As a result instead of the regular Kafka engine, a new type of storage engine will be used that stores the committed offsets primarily in ClickHouse Keeper
allow_experimental_kusto_dialect
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable Kusto Query Language (KQL) - an alternative to SQL.
allow_experimental_live_view
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows creation of a deprecated LIVE VIEW.
Possible values:
- 0 — Working with live views is disabled.
- 1 — Working with live views is enabled.
allow_experimental_materialized_postgresql_table
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows to use the MaterializedPostgreSQL table engine. Disabled by default, because this feature is experimental
allow_experimental_nlp_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable experimental functions for natural language processing.
allow_experimental_object_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow the obsolete Object data type
allow_experimental_parallel_reading_from_replicas
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Use up to
max_parallel_replicas the number of replicas from each shard for SELECT query execution. Reading is parallelized and coordinated dynamically. 0 - disabled, 1 - enabled, silently disable them in case of failure, 2 - enabled, throw an exception in case of failure
allow_experimental_prql_dialect
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable PRQL - an alternative to SQL.
allow_experimental_query_deduplication
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Experimental data deduplication for SELECT queries based on part UUIDs
allow_experimental_shared_set_join
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Allow to create ShareSet and SharedJoin
allow_experimental_statistics
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows defining columns with statistics and manipulate statistics.
allow_experimental_time_series_table
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows creation of tables with the TimeSeries table engine.
Possible values:
- 0 — the TimeSeries table engine is disabled.
- 1 — the TimeSeries table engine is enabled.
allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Experimental tsToGrid aggregate function for Prometheus-like timeseries resampling. Cloud only
allow_experimental_variant_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows creation of Variant data type.
allow_experimental_vector_similarity_index
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow experimental vector similarity index
allow_experimental_window_view
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable WINDOW VIEW. Not mature enough.
allow_general_join_planning
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows a more general join planning algorithm that can handle more complex conditions, but only works with hash join. If hash join is not enabled, then the usual join planning algorithm is used regardless of the value of this setting.
allow_get_client_http_header
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow to use the function
getClientHTTPHeader which lets to obtain a value of an the current HTTP request's header. It is not enabled by default for security reasons, because some headers, such as
Cookie, could contain sensitive info. Note that the
X-ClickHouse-* and
Authentication headers are always restricted and cannot be obtained with this function.
allow_hyperscan
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow functions that use Hyperscan library. Disable to avoid potentially long compilation times and excessive resource usage.
allow_introspection_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables introspection functions for query profiling.
Possible values:
- 1 — Introspection functions enabled.
- 0 — Introspection functions disabled.
See Also
- Sampling Query Profiler
- System table trace_log
allow_materialized_view_with_bad_select
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW with SELECT query that references nonexistent tables or columns. It must still be syntactically valid. Doesn't apply to refreshable MVs. Doesn't apply if the MV schema needs to be inferred from the SELECT query (i.e. if the CREATE has no column list and no TO table). Can be used for creating MV before its source table.
allow_named_collection_override_by_default
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow named collections' fields override by default.
allow_non_metadata_alters
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow to execute alters which affects not only tables metadata, but also data on disk
allow_nonconst_timezone_arguments
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow non-const timezone arguments in certain time-related functions like toTimeZone(), fromUnixTimestamp*(), snowflakeToDateTime*()
allow_nondeterministic_mutations
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
User-level setting that allows mutations on replicated tables to make use of non-deterministic functions such as
dictGet.
Given that, for example, dictionaries, can be out of sync across nodes, mutations that pull values from them are disallowed on replicated tables by default. Enabling this setting allows this behavior, making it the user's responsibility to ensure that the data used is in sync across all nodes.
Example
allow_nondeterministic_optimize_skip_unused_shards
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow nondeterministic (like
rand or
dictGet, since later has some caveats with updates) functions in sharding key.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disallowed.
- 1 — Allowed.
allow_not_comparable_types_in_comparison_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows or restricts using not comparable types (like JSON/Object/AggregateFunction) in comparison functions
equal/less/greater/etc.
allow_not_comparable_types_in_order_by
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows or restricts using not comparable types (like JSON/Object/AggregateFunction) in ORDER BY keys.
allow_prefetched_read_pool_for_local_filesystem
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Prefer prefetched threadpool if all parts are on local filesystem
allow_prefetched_read_pool_for_remote_filesystem
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Prefer prefetched threadpool if all parts are on remote filesystem
allow_push_predicate_ast_for_distributed_subqueries
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows push predicate on AST level for distributed subqueries with enabled anlyzer
allow_push_predicate_when_subquery_contains_with
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows push predicate when subquery contains WITH clause
allow_reorder_prewhere_conditions
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
When moving conditions from WHERE to PREWHERE, allow reordering them to optimize filtering
allow_settings_after_format_in_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Control whether
SETTINGS after
FORMAT in
INSERT queries is allowed or not. It is not recommended to use this, since this may interpret part of
SETTINGS as values.
Example:
But the following query will work only with
allow_settings_after_format_in_insert:
Possible values:
- 0 — Disallow.
- 1 — Allow.
Use this setting only for backward compatibility if your use cases depend on old syntax.
allow_simdjson
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow using simdjson library in 'JSON*' functions if AVX2 instructions are available. If disabled rapidjson will be used.
allow_statistics_optimize
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows using statistics to optimize queries
allow_suspicious_codecs
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If it is set to true, allow to specify meaningless compression codecs.
allow_suspicious_fixed_string_types
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
In CREATE TABLE statement allows creating columns of type FixedString(n) with n > 256. FixedString with length >= 256 is suspicious and most likely indicates a misuse
allow_suspicious_indices
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Reject primary/secondary indexes and sorting keys with identical expressions
allow_suspicious_low_cardinality_types
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows or restricts using LowCardinality with data types with fixed size of 8 bytes or less: numeric data types and
FixedString(8_bytes_or_less).
For small fixed values using of
LowCardinality is usually inefficient, because ClickHouse stores a numeric index for each row. As a result:
- Disk space usage can rise.
- RAM consumption can be higher, depending on a dictionary size.
- Some functions can work slower due to extra coding/encoding operations.
Merge times in MergeTree-engine tables can grow due to all the reasons described above.
Possible values:
- 1 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis not restricted.
- 0 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis restricted.
allow_suspicious_primary_key
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow suspicious
PRIMARY KEY/
ORDER BY for MergeTree (i.e. SimpleAggregateFunction).
allow_suspicious_ttl_expressions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Reject TTL expressions that don't depend on any of table's columns. It indicates a user error most of the time.
allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows or restricts using Variant and Dynamic types in GROUP BY keys.
allow_suspicious_types_in_order_by
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows or restricts using Variant and Dynamic types in ORDER BY keys.
allow_suspicious_variant_types
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
In CREATE TABLE statement allows specifying Variant type with similar variant types (for example, with different numeric or date types). Enabling this setting may introduce some ambiguity when working with values with similar types.
allow_unrestricted_reads_from_keeper
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow unrestricted (without condition on path) reads from system.zookeeper table, can be handy, but is not safe for zookeeper
alter_move_to_space_execute_async
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Execute ALTER TABLE MOVE ... TO [DISK|VOLUME] asynchronously
alter_partition_verbose_result
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables the display of information about the parts to which the manipulation operations with partitions and parts have been successfully applied. Applicable to ATTACH PARTITION|PART and to FREEZE PARTITION.
Possible values:
- 0 — disable verbosity.
- 1 — enable verbosity.
Example
alter_sync
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1
Allows to set up waiting for actions to be executed on replicas by ALTER, OPTIMIZE or TRUNCATE queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Do not wait.
- 1 — Wait for own execution.
- 2 — Wait for everyone.
Cloud default value:
0.
alter_sync is applicable to
Replicated tables only, it does nothing to alters of not
Replicated tables.
analyze_index_with_space_filling_curves
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If a table has a space-filling curve in its index, e.g.
ORDER BY mortonEncode(x, y) or
ORDER BY hilbertEncode(x, y), and the query has conditions on its arguments, e.g.
x >= 10 AND x <= 20 AND y >= 20 AND y <= 30, use the space-filling curve for index analysis.
analyzer_compatibility_join_using_top_level_identifier
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Force to resolve identifier in JOIN USING from projection (for example, in
SELECT a + 1 AS b FROM t1 JOIN t2 USING (b) join will be performed by
t1.a + 1 = t2.b, rather then
t1.b = t2.b).
any_join_distinct_right_table_keys
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables legacy ClickHouse server behaviour in
ANY INNER|LEFT JOIN operations.
Use this setting only for backward compatibility if your use cases depend on legacy
JOIN behaviour.
When the legacy behaviour is enabled:
- Results of
t1 ANY LEFT JOIN t2and
t2 ANY RIGHT JOIN t1operations are not equal because ClickHouse uses the logic with many-to-one left-to-right table keys mapping.
- Results of
ANY INNER JOINoperations contain all rows from the left table like the
SEMI LEFT JOINoperations do.
When the legacy behaviour is disabled:
- Results of
t1 ANY LEFT JOIN t2and
t2 ANY RIGHT JOIN t1operations are equal because ClickHouse uses the logic which provides one-to-many keys mapping in
ANY RIGHT JOINoperations.
- Results of
ANY INNER JOINoperations contain one row per key from both the left and right tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — Legacy behaviour is disabled.
- 1 — Legacy behaviour is enabled.
See also:
apply_deleted_mask
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables filtering out rows deleted with lightweight DELETE. If disabled, a query will be able to read those rows. This is useful for debugging and "undelete" scenarios
apply_mutations_on_fly
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If true, mutations (UPDATEs and DELETEs) which are not materialized in data part will be applied on SELECTs.
apply_settings_from_server
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Whether the client should accept settings from server.
This only affects operations performed on the client side, in particular parsing the INSERT input data and formatting the query result. Most of query execution happens on the server and is not affected by this setting.
Normally this setting should be set in user profile (users.xml or queries like
ALTER USER), not through the client (client command line arguments,
SET query, or
SETTINGS section of
SELECT query). Through the client it can be changed to false, but can't be changed to true (because the server won't send the settings if user profile has
apply_settings_from_server = false).
Note that initially (24.12) there was a server setting (
send_settings_to_client), but latter it got replaced with this client setting, for better usability.
asterisk_include_alias_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Include ALIAS columns for wildcard query (
SELECT *).
Possible values:
- 0 - disabled
- 1 - enabled
asterisk_include_materialized_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Include MATERIALIZED columns for wildcard query (
SELECT *).
Possible values:
- 0 - disabled
- 1 - enabled
async_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If true, data from INSERT query is stored in queue and later flushed to table in background. If wait_for_async_insert is false, INSERT query is processed almost instantly, otherwise client will wait until data will be flushed to table
async_insert_busy_timeout_decrease_rate
Type: Double
Default value: 0.2
The exponential growth rate at which the adaptive asynchronous insert timeout decreases
async_insert_busy_timeout_increase_rate
Type: Double
Default value: 0.2
The exponential growth rate at which the adaptive asynchronous insert timeout increases
async_insert_busy_timeout_max_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 200
Maximum time to wait before dumping collected data per query since the first data appeared.
async_insert_busy_timeout_min_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 50
If auto-adjusting is enabled through async_insert_use_adaptive_busy_timeout, minimum time to wait before dumping collected data per query since the first data appeared. It also serves as the initial value for the adaptive algorithm
async_insert_deduplicate
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
For async INSERT queries in the replicated table, specifies that deduplication of inserting blocks should be performed
async_insert_max_data_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10485760
Maximum size in bytes of unparsed data collected per query before being inserted
async_insert_max_query_number
Type: UInt64
Default value: 450
Maximum number of insert queries before being inserted
async_insert_poll_timeout_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 10
Timeout for polling data from asynchronous insert queue
async_insert_use_adaptive_busy_timeout
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If it is set to true, use adaptive busy timeout for asynchronous inserts
async_query_sending_for_remote
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables asynchronous connection creation and query sending while executing remote query.
Enabled by default.
async_socket_for_remote
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables asynchronous read from socket while executing remote query.
Enabled by default.
azure_allow_parallel_part_upload
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use multiple threads for azure multipart upload.
azure_check_objects_after_upload
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Check each uploaded object in azure blob storage to be sure that upload was successful
azure_create_new_file_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables creating a new file on each insert in azure engine tables
azure_ignore_file_doesnt_exist
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore absence of file if it does not exist when reading certain keys.
Possible values:
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result.
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception.
azure_list_object_keys_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Maximum number of files that could be returned in batch by ListObject request
azure_max_blocks_in_multipart_upload
Type: UInt64
Default value: 50000
Maximum number of blocks in multipart upload for Azure.
azure_max_inflight_parts_for_one_file
Type: UInt64
Default value: 20
The maximum number of a concurrent loaded parts in multipart upload request. 0 means unlimited.
azure_max_single_part_copy_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 268435456
The maximum size of object to copy using single part copy to Azure blob storage.
azure_max_single_part_upload_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 104857600
The maximum size of object to upload using singlepart upload to Azure blob storage.
azure_max_single_read_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4
The maximum number of retries during single Azure blob storage read.
azure_max_unexpected_write_error_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4
The maximum number of retries in case of unexpected errors during Azure blob storage write
azure_max_upload_part_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5368709120
The maximum size of part to upload during multipart upload to Azure blob storage.
azure_min_upload_part_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 16777216
The minimum size of part to upload during multipart upload to Azure blob storage.
azure_sdk_max_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Maximum number of retries in azure sdk
azure_sdk_retry_initial_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Minimal backoff between retries in azure sdk
azure_sdk_retry_max_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Maximal backoff between retries in azure sdk
azure_skip_empty_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables skipping empty files in S3 engine.
Possible values:
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception if empty file is not compatible with requested format.
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result for empty file.
azure_strict_upload_part_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The exact size of part to upload during multipart upload to Azure blob storage.
azure_throw_on_zero_files_match
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Throw an error if matched zero files according to glob expansion rules.
Possible values:
- 1 —
SELECTthrows an exception.
- 0 —
SELECTreturns empty result.
azure_truncate_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables truncate before insert in azure engine tables.
azure_upload_part_size_multiply_factor
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2
Multiply azure_min_upload_part_size by this factor each time azure_multiply_parts_count_threshold parts were uploaded from a single write to Azure blob storage.
azure_upload_part_size_multiply_parts_count_threshold
Type: UInt64
Default value: 500
Each time this number of parts was uploaded to Azure blob storage, azure_min_upload_part_size is multiplied by azure_upload_part_size_multiply_factor.
backup_restore_batch_size_for_keeper_multi
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Maximum size of batch for multi request to [Zoo]Keeper during backup or restore
backup_restore_batch_size_for_keeper_multiread
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
Maximum size of batch for multiread request to [Zoo]Keeper during backup or restore
backup_restore_failure_after_host_disconnected_for_seconds
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3600
If a host during a BACKUP ON CLUSTER or RESTORE ON CLUSTER operation doesn't recreate its ephemeral 'alive' node in ZooKeeper for this amount of time then the whole backup or restore is considered as failed. This value should be bigger than any reasonable time for a host to reconnect to ZooKeeper after a failure. Zero means unlimited.
backup_restore_finish_timeout_after_error_sec
Type: UInt64
Default value: 180
How long the initiator should wait for other host to react to the 'error' node and stop their work on the current BACKUP ON CLUSTER or RESTORE ON CLUSTER operation.
backup_restore_keeper_fault_injection_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
Approximate probability of failure for a keeper request during backup or restore. Valid value is in interval [0.0f, 1.0f]
backup_restore_keeper_fault_injection_seed
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
0 - random seed, otherwise the setting value
backup_restore_keeper_max_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Max retries for [Zoo]Keeper operations in the middle of a BACKUP or RESTORE operation. Should be big enough so the whole operation won't fail because of a temporary [Zoo]Keeper failure.
backup_restore_keeper_max_retries_while_handling_error
Type: UInt64
Default value: 20
Max retries for [Zoo]Keeper operations while handling an error of a BACKUP ON CLUSTER or RESTORE ON CLUSTER operation.
backup_restore_keeper_max_retries_while_initializing
Type: UInt64
Default value: 20
Max retries for [Zoo]Keeper operations during the initialization of a BACKUP ON CLUSTER or RESTORE ON CLUSTER operation.
backup_restore_keeper_retry_initial_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Initial backoff timeout for [Zoo]Keeper operations during backup or restore
backup_restore_keeper_retry_max_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5000
Max backoff timeout for [Zoo]Keeper operations during backup or restore
backup_restore_keeper_value_max_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048576
Maximum size of data of a [Zoo]Keeper's node during backup
backup_restore_s3_retry_attempts
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Setting for Aws::Client::RetryStrategy, Aws::Client does retries itself, 0 means no retries. It takes place only for backup/restore.
cache_warmer_threads
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4
Only available in ClickHouse Cloud. Number of background threads for speculatively downloading new data parts into file cache, when cache_populated_by_fetch is enabled. Zero to disable.
calculate_text_stack_trace
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Calculate text stack trace in case of exceptions during query execution. This is the default. It requires symbol lookups that may slow down fuzzing tests when a huge amount of wrong queries are executed. In normal cases, you should not disable this option.
cancel_http_readonly_queries_on_client_close
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Cancels HTTP read-only queries (e.g. SELECT) when a client closes the connection without waiting for the response.
Cloud default value:
1.
cast_ipv4_ipv6_default_on_conversion_error
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
CAST operator into IPv4, CAST operator into IPV6 type, toIPv4, toIPv6 functions will return default value instead of throwing exception on conversion error.
cast_keep_nullable
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables keeping of the
Nullable data type in CAST operations.
When the setting is enabled and the argument of
CAST function is
Nullable, the result is also transformed to
Nullable type. When the setting is disabled, the result always has the destination type exactly.
Possible values:
- 0 — The
CASTresult has exactly the destination type specified.
- 1 — If the argument type is
Nullable, the
CASTresult is transformed to
Nullable(DestinationDataType).
Examples
The following query results in the destination data type exactly:
Result:
The following query results in the
Nullable modification on the destination data type:
Result:
See Also
- CAST function
cast_string_to_dynamic_use_inference
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use types inference during String to Dynamic conversion
check_query_single_value_result
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Defines the level of detail for the CHECK TABLE query result for
MergeTree family engines .
Possible values:
- 0 — the query shows a check status for every individual data part of a table.
- 1 — the query shows the general table check status.
check_referential_table_dependencies
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Check that DDL query (such as DROP TABLE or RENAME) will not break referential dependencies
check_table_dependencies
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Check that DDL query (such as DROP TABLE or RENAME) will not break dependencies
checksum_on_read
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Validate checksums on reading. It is enabled by default and should be always enabled in production. Please do not expect any benefits in disabling this setting. It may only be used for experiments and benchmarks. The setting is only applicable for tables of MergeTree family. Checksums are always validated for other table engines and when receiving data over the network.
cloud_mode
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Cloud mode
cloud_mode_database_engine
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1
The database engine allowed in Cloud. 1 - rewrite DDLs to use Replicated database, 2 - rewrite DDLs to use Shared database
cloud_mode_engine
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1
The engine family allowed in Cloud.
- 0 - allow everything
- 1 - rewrite DDLs to use *ReplicatedMergeTree
- 2 - rewrite DDLs to use SharedMergeTree
- 3 - rewrite DDLs to use SharedMergeTree except when explicitly passed remote disk is specified
UInt64 to minimize public part
cluster_for_parallel_replicas
Type: String
Default value:
Cluster for a shard in which current server is located
collect_hash_table_stats_during_aggregation
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable collecting hash table statistics to optimize memory allocation
collect_hash_table_stats_during_joins
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable collecting hash table statistics to optimize memory allocation
compatibility
Type: String
Default value:
The
compatibility setting causes ClickHouse to use the default settings of a previous version of ClickHouse, where the previous version is provided as the setting.
If settings are set to non-default values, then those settings are honored (only settings that have not been modified are affected by the
compatibility setting).
This setting takes a ClickHouse version number as a string, like
22.3,
22.8. An empty value means that this setting is disabled.
Disabled by default.
In ClickHouse Cloud the compatibility setting must be set by ClickHouse Cloud support. Please open a case to have it set.
compatibility_ignore_auto_increment_in_create_table
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore AUTO_INCREMENT keyword in column declaration if true, otherwise return error. It simplifies migration from MySQL
compatibility_ignore_collation_in_create_table
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Compatibility ignore collation in create table
compile_aggregate_expressions
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables JIT-compilation of aggregate functions to native code. Enabling this setting can improve the performance.
Possible values:
- 0 — Aggregation is done without JIT compilation.
- 1 — Aggregation is done using JIT compilation.
See Also
compile_expressions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Compile some scalar functions and operators to native code. Due to a bug in the LLVM compiler infrastructure, on AArch64 machines, it is known to lead to a nullptr dereference and, consequently, server crash. Do not enable this setting.
compile_sort_description
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Compile sort description to native code.
connect_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 10
Connection timeout if there are no replicas.
connect_timeout_with_failover_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 1000
The timeout in milliseconds for connecting to a remote server for a Distributed table engine, if the 'shard' and 'replica' sections are used in the cluster definition. If unsuccessful, several attempts are made to connect to various replicas.
connect_timeout_with_failover_secure_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 1000
Connection timeout for selecting first healthy replica (for secure connections).
connection_pool_max_wait_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 0
The wait time in milliseconds for a connection when the connection pool is full.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Infinite timeout.
connections_with_failover_max_tries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3
The maximum number of connection attempts with each replica for the Distributed table engine.
convert_query_to_cnf
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
When set to
true, a
SELECT query will be converted to conjuctive normal form (CNF). There are scenarios where rewriting a query in CNF may execute faster (view this Github issue for an explanation).
For example, notice how the following
SELECT query is not modified (the default behavior):
The result is:
Let's set
convert_query_to_cnf to
true and see what changes:
Notice the
WHERE clause is rewritten in CNF, but the result set is the identical - the Boolean logic is unchanged:
Possible values: true, false
count_distinct_implementation
Type: String
Default value: uniqExact
Specifies which of the
uniq* functions should be used to perform the COUNT(DISTINCT ...) construction.
Possible values:
count_distinct_optimization
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Rewrite count distinct to subquery of group by
create_if_not_exists
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable
IF NOT EXISTS for
CREATE statement by default. If either this setting or
IF NOT EXISTS is specified and a table with the provided name already exists, no exception will be thrown.
create_index_ignore_unique
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore UNIQUE keyword in CREATE UNIQUE INDEX. Made for SQL compatibility tests.
create_replicated_merge_tree_fault_injection_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
The probability of a fault injection during table creation after creating metadata in ZooKeeper
create_table_empty_primary_key_by_default
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow to create *MergeTree tables with empty primary key when ORDER BY and PRIMARY KEY not specified
cross_join_min_bytes_to_compress
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1073741824
Minimal size of block to compress in CROSS JOIN. Zero value means - disable this threshold. This block is compressed when any of the two thresholds (by rows or by bytes) are reached.
cross_join_min_rows_to_compress
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000000
Minimal count of rows to compress block in CROSS JOIN. Zero value means - disable this threshold. This block is compressed when any of the two thresholds (by rows or by bytes) are reached.
data_type_default_nullable
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows data types without explicit modifiers NULL or NOT NULL in column definition will be Nullable.
Possible values:
- 1 — The data types in column definitions are set to
Nullableby default.
- 0 — The data types in column definitions are set to not
Nullableby default.
database_atomic_wait_for_drop_and_detach_synchronously
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Adds a modifier
SYNC to all
DROP and
DETACH queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Queries will be executed with delay.
- 1 — Queries will be executed without delay.
database_replicated_allow_explicit_uuid
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
0 - Don't allow to explicitly specify UUIDs for tables in Replicated databases. 1 - Allow. 2 - Allow, but ignore the specified UUID and generate a random one instead.
database_replicated_allow_heavy_create
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow long-running DDL queries (CREATE AS SELECT and POPULATE) in Replicated database engine. Note that it can block DDL queue for a long time.
database_replicated_allow_only_replicated_engine
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow to create only Replicated tables in database with engine Replicated
database_replicated_allow_replicated_engine_arguments
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
0 - Don't allow to explicitly specify ZooKeeper path and replica name for *MergeTree tables in Replicated databases. 1 - Allow. 2 - Allow, but ignore the specified path and use default one instead. 3 - Allow and don't log a warning.
database_replicated_always_detach_permanently
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Execute DETACH TABLE as DETACH TABLE PERMANENTLY if database engine is Replicated
database_replicated_enforce_synchronous_settings
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enforces synchronous waiting for some queries (see also database_atomic_wait_for_drop_and_detach_synchronously, mutation_sync, alter_sync). Not recommended to enable these settings.
database_replicated_initial_query_timeout_sec
Type: UInt64
Default value: 300
Sets how long initial DDL query should wait for Replicated database to process previous DDL queue entries in seconds.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Unlimited.
decimal_check_overflow
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Check overflow of decimal arithmetic/comparison operations
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables the deduplication check for materialized views that receive data from Replicated* tables.
Possible values:
0 — Disabled. 1 — Enabled.
Usage
By default, deduplication is not performed for materialized views but is done upstream, in the source table.
If an INSERTed block is skipped due to deduplication in the source table, there will be no insertion into attached materialized views. This behaviour exists to enable the insertion of highly aggregated data into materialized views, for cases where inserted blocks are the same after materialized view aggregation but derived from different INSERTs into the source table.
At the same time, this behaviour "breaks"
INSERT idempotency. If an
INSERT into the main table was successful and
INSERT into a materialized view failed (e.g. because of communication failure with ClickHouse Keeper) a client will get an error and can retry the operation. However, the materialized view won't receive the second insert because it will be discarded by deduplication in the main (source) table. The setting
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views allows for changing this behaviour. On retry, a materialized view will receive the repeat insert and will perform a deduplication check by itself,
ignoring check result for the source table, and will insert rows lost because of the first failure.
default_materialized_view_sql_security
Type: SQLSecurityType
Default value: DEFINER
Allows to set a default value for SQL SECURITY option when creating a materialized view. More about SQL security.
The default value is
DEFINER.
default_max_bytes_in_join
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000000
Maximum size of right-side table if limit is required but max_bytes_in_join is not set.
default_normal_view_sql_security
Type: SQLSecurityType
Default value: INVOKER
Allows to set default
SQL SECURITY option while creating a normal view. More about SQL security.
The default value is
INVOKER.
default_table_engine
Type: DefaultTableEngine
Default value: MergeTree
Default table engine to use when
ENGINE is not set in a
CREATE statement.
Possible values:
- a string representing any valid table engine name
Cloud default value:
SharedMergeTree.
Example
Query:
Result:
In this example, any new table that does not specify an
Engine will use the
Log table engine:
Query:
Result:
default_temporary_table_engine
Type: DefaultTableEngine
Default value: Memory
Same as default_table_engine but for temporary tables.
In this example, any new temporary table that does not specify an
Engine will use the
Log table engine:
Query:
Result:
default_view_definer
Type: String
Default value: CURRENT_USER
Allows to set default
DEFINER option while creating a view. More about SQL security.
The default value is
CURRENT_USER.
describe_compact_output
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If true, include only column names and types into result of DESCRIBE query
describe_extend_object_types
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Deduce concrete type of columns of type Object in DESCRIBE query
describe_include_subcolumns
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables describing subcolumns for a DESCRIBE query. For example, members of a Tuple or subcolumns of a Map, Nullable or an Array data type.
Possible values:
- 0 — Subcolumns are not included in
DESCRIBEqueries.
- 1 — Subcolumns are included in
DESCRIBEqueries.
Example
See an example for the DESCRIBE statement.
describe_include_virtual_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If true, virtual columns of table will be included into result of DESCRIBE query
dialect
Type: Dialect
Default value: clickhouse
Which dialect will be used to parse query
dictionary_validate_primary_key_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Validate primary key type for dictionaries. By default id type for simple layouts will be implicitly converted to UInt64.
distinct_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
distributed_aggregation_memory_efficient
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Is the memory-saving mode of distributed aggregation enabled.
distributed_background_insert_batch
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables/disables inserted data sending in batches.
When batch sending is enabled, the Distributed table engine tries to send multiple files of inserted data in one operation instead of sending them separately. Batch sending improves cluster performance by better-utilizing server and network resources.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
distributed_background_insert_max_sleep_time_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 30000
Maximum interval for the Distributed table engine to send data. Limits exponential growth of the interval set in the distributed_background_insert_sleep_time_ms setting.
Possible values:
- A positive integer number of milliseconds.
distributed_background_insert_sleep_time_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 100
Base interval for the Distributed table engine to send data. The actual interval grows exponentially in the event of errors.
Possible values:
- A positive integer number of milliseconds.
distributed_background_insert_split_batch_on_failure
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables/disables splitting batches on failures.
Sometimes sending particular batch to the remote shard may fail, because of some complex pipeline after (i.e.
MATERIALIZED VIEW with
GROUP BY) due to
Memory limit exceeded or similar errors. In this case, retrying will not help (and this will stuck distributed sends for the table) but sending files from that batch one by one may succeed INSERT.
So installing this setting to
1 will disable batching for such batches (i.e. temporary disables
distributed_background_insert_batch for failed batches).
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
This setting also affects broken batches (that may appears because of abnormal server (machine) termination and no
fsync_after_insert/
fsync_directories for Distributed table engine).
You should not rely on automatic batch splitting, since this may hurt performance.
distributed_background_insert_timeout
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Timeout for insert query into distributed. Setting is used only with insert_distributed_sync enabled. Zero value means no timeout.
distributed_cache_bypass_connection_pool
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Allow to bypass distributed cache connection pool
distributed_cache_connect_max_tries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 20
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Number of tries to connect to distributed cache if unsuccessful
distributed_cache_data_packet_ack_window
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. A window for sending ACK for DataPacket sequence in a single distributed cache read request
distributed_cache_discard_connection_if_unread_data
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Discard connection if some data is unread.
distributed_cache_fetch_metrics_only_from_current_az
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Fetch metrics only from current availability zone in system.distributed_cache_metrics, system.distributed_cache_events
distributed_cache_log_mode
Type: DistributedCacheLogMode
Default value: on_error
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Mode for writing to system.distributed_cache_log
distributed_cache_max_unacked_inflight_packets
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. A maximum number of unacknowledged in-flight packets in a single distributed cache read request
distributed_cache_min_bytes_for_seek
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Minimum number of bytes to do seek in distributed cache.
distributed_cache_pool_behaviour_on_limit
Type: DistributedCachePoolBehaviourOnLimit
Default value: wait
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Identifies behaviour of distributed cache connection on pool limit reached
distributed_cache_read_alignment
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. A setting for testing purposes, do not change it
distributed_cache_receive_response_wait_milliseconds
Type: UInt64
Default value: 60000
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Wait time in milliseconds to receive data for request from distributed cache
distributed_cache_receive_timeout_milliseconds
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Wait time in milliseconds to receive any kind of response from distributed cache
distributed_cache_throw_on_error
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Rethrow exception happened during communication with distributed cache or exception received from distributed cache. Otherwise fallback to skipping distributed cache on error
distributed_cache_wait_connection_from_pool_milliseconds
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Wait time in milliseconds to receive connection from connection pool if distributed_cache_pool_behaviour_on_limit is wait
distributed_connections_pool_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1024
The maximum number of simultaneous connections with remote servers for distributed processing of all queries to a single Distributed table. We recommend setting a value no less than the number of servers in the cluster.
distributed_ddl_entry_format_version
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5
Compatibility version of distributed DDL (ON CLUSTER) queries
distributed_ddl_output_mode
Type: DistributedDDLOutputMode
Default value: throw
Sets format of distributed DDL query result.
Possible values:
throw— Returns result set with query execution status for all hosts where query is finished. If query has failed on some hosts, then it will rethrow the first exception. If query is not finished yet on some hosts and distributed_ddl_task_timeout exceeded, then it throws
TIMEOUT_EXCEEDEDexception.
none— Is similar to throw, but distributed DDL query returns no result set.
null_status_on_timeout— Returns
NULLas execution status in some rows of result set instead of throwing
TIMEOUT_EXCEEDEDif query is not finished on the corresponding hosts.
never_throw— Do not throw
TIMEOUT_EXCEEDEDand do not rethrow exceptions if query has failed on some hosts.
none_only_active- similar to
none, but doesn't wait for inactive replicas of the
Replicateddatabase. Note: with this mode it's impossible to figure out that the query was not executed on some replica and will be executed in background.
null_status_on_timeout_only_active— similar to
null_status_on_timeout, but doesn't wait for inactive replicas of the
Replicateddatabase
throw_only_active— similar to
throw, but doesn't wait for inactive replicas of the
Replicateddatabase
Cloud default value:
none.
distributed_ddl_task_timeout
Type: Int64
Default value: 180
Sets timeout for DDL query responses from all hosts in cluster. If a DDL request has not been performed on all hosts, a response will contain a timeout error and a request will be executed in an async mode. Negative value means infinite.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Async mode.
- Negative integer — infinite timeout.
distributed_foreground_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables synchronous data insertion into a Distributed table.
By default, when inserting data into a
Distributed table, the ClickHouse server sends data to cluster nodes in background mode. When
distributed_foreground_insert=1, the data is processed synchronously, and the
INSERT operation succeeds only after all the data is saved on all shards (at least one replica for each shard if
internal_replication is true).
Possible values:
- 0 — Data is inserted in background mode.
- 1 — Data is inserted in synchronous mode.
Cloud default value:
1.
See Also
distributed_group_by_no_merge
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Do not merge aggregation states from different servers for distributed query processing, you can use this in case it is for certain that there are different keys on different shards
Possible values:
0— Disabled (final query processing is done on the initiator node).
1- Do not merge aggregation states from different servers for distributed query processing (query completely processed on the shard, initiator only proxy the data), can be used in case it is for certain that there are different keys on different shards.
2- Same as
1but applies
ORDER BYand
LIMIT(it is not possible when the query processed completely on the remote node, like for
distributed_group_by_no_merge=1) on the initiator (can be used for queries with
ORDER BYand/or
LIMIT).
Example
distributed_insert_skip_read_only_replicas
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables skipping read-only replicas for INSERT queries into Distributed.
Possible values:
- 0 — INSERT was as usual, if it will go to read-only replica it will fail
- 1 — Initiator will skip read-only replicas before sending data to shards.
distributed_product_mode
Type: DistributedProductMode
Default value: deny
Changes the behaviour of distributed subqueries.
ClickHouse applies this setting when the query contains the product of distributed tables, i.e. when the query for a distributed table contains a non-GLOBAL subquery for the distributed table.
Restrictions:
- Only applied for IN and JOIN subqueries.
- Only if the FROM section uses a distributed table containing more than one shard.
- If the subquery concerns a distributed table containing more than one shard.
- Not used for a table-valued remote function.
Possible values:
deny— Default value. Prohibits using these types of subqueries (returns the "Double-distributed in/JOIN subqueries is denied" exception).
local— Replaces the database and table in the subquery with local ones for the destination server (shard), leaving the normal
IN/
JOIN.
global— Replaces the
IN/
JOINquery with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
allow— Allows the use of these types of subqueries.
distributed_push_down_limit
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1
Enables or disables LIMIT applying on each shard separately.
This will allow to avoid:
- Sending extra rows over network;
- Processing rows behind the limit on the initiator.
Starting from 21.9 version you cannot get inaccurate results anymore, since
distributed_push_down_limit changes query execution only if at least one of the conditions met:
- distributed_group_by_no_merge > 0.
- Query does not have
GROUP BY/
DISTINCT/
LIMIT BY, but it has
ORDER BY/
LIMIT.
- Query has
GROUP BY/
DISTINCT/
LIMIT BYwith
ORDER BY/
LIMITand:
- optimize_skip_unused_shards is enabled.
- optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_key is enabled.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
See also:
- distributed_group_by_no_merge
- optimize_skip_unused_shards
- optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_key
distributed_replica_error_cap
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
- Type: unsigned int
- Default value: 1000
The error count of each replica is capped at this value, preventing a single replica from accumulating too many errors.
See also:
- load_balancing
- Table engine Distributed
- distributed_replica_error_half_life
- distributed_replica_max_ignored_errors
distributed_replica_error_half_life
Type: Seconds
Default value: 60
- Type: seconds
- Default value: 60 seconds
Controls how fast errors in distributed tables are zeroed. If a replica is unavailable for some time, accumulates 5 errors, and distributed_replica_error_half_life is set to 1 second, then the replica is considered normal 3 seconds after the last error.
See also:
- load_balancing
- Table engine Distributed
- distributed_replica_error_cap
- distributed_replica_max_ignored_errors
distributed_replica_max_ignored_errors
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
- Type: unsigned int
- Default value: 0
The number of errors that will be ignored while choosing replicas (according to
load_balancing algorithm).
See also:
- load_balancing
- Table engine Distributed
- distributed_replica_error_cap
- distributed_replica_error_half_life
do_not_merge_across_partitions_select_final
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Merge parts only in one partition in select final
empty_result_for_aggregation_by_constant_keys_on_empty_set
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Return empty result when aggregating by constant keys on empty set.
empty_result_for_aggregation_by_empty_set
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Return empty result when aggregating without keys on empty set.
enable_adaptive_memory_spill_scheduler
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Trigger processor to spill data into external storage adpatively. grace join is supported at present.
enable_blob_storage_log
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Write information about blob storage operations to system.blob_storage_log table
enable_deflate_qpl_codec
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If turned on, the DEFLATE_QPL codec may be used to compress columns.
enable_early_constant_folding
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable query optimization where we analyze function and subqueries results and rewrite query if there are constants there
enable_extended_results_for_datetime_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables returning results of type:
Date32with extended range (compared to type
Date) for functions toStartOfYear, toStartOfISOYear, toStartOfQuarter, toStartOfMonth, toLastDayOfMonth, toStartOfWeek, toLastDayOfWeek and toMonday.
DateTime64with extended range (compared to type
DateTime) for functions toStartOfDay, toStartOfHour, toStartOfMinute, toStartOfFiveMinutes, toStartOfTenMinutes, toStartOfFifteenMinutes and timeSlot.
Possible values:
- 0 — Functions return
Dateor
DateTimefor all types of arguments.
- 1 — Functions return
Date32or
DateTime64for
Date32or
DateTime64arguments and
Dateor
DateTimeotherwise.
enable_filesystem_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use cache for remote filesystem. This setting does not turn on/off cache for disks (must be done via disk config), but allows to bypass cache for some queries if intended
enable_filesystem_cache_log
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows to record the filesystem caching log for each query
enable_filesystem_cache_on_write_operations
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Write into cache on write operations. To actually work this setting requires be added to disk config too
enable_filesystem_read_prefetches_log
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Log to system.filesystem prefetch_log during query. Should be used only for testing or debugging, not recommended to be turned on by default
enable_global_with_statement
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Propagate WITH statements to UNION queries and all subqueries
enable_http_compression
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables data compression in the response to an HTTP request.
For more information, read the HTTP interface description.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
enable_job_stack_trace
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Output stack trace of a job creator when job results in exception
enable_lightweight_delete
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable lightweight DELETE mutations for mergetree tables.
enable_memory_bound_merging_of_aggregation_results
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable memory bound merging strategy for aggregation.
enable_multiple_prewhere_read_steps
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Move more conditions from WHERE to PREWHERE and do reads from disk and filtering in multiple steps if there are multiple conditions combined with AND
enable_named_columns_in_function_tuple
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Generate named tuples in function tuple() when all names are unique and can be treated as unquoted identifiers.
enable_optimize_predicate_expression
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Turns on predicate pushdown in
SELECT queries.
Predicate pushdown may significantly reduce network traffic for distributed queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Usage
Consider the following queries:
SELECT count() FROM test_table WHERE date = '2018-10-10'
SELECT count() FROM (SELECT * FROM test_table) WHERE date = '2018-10-10'
If
enable_optimize_predicate_expression = 1, then the execution time of these queries is equal because ClickHouse applies
WHERE to the subquery when processing it.
If
enable_optimize_predicate_expression = 0, then the execution time of the second query is much longer because the
WHERE clause applies to all the data after the subquery finishes.
enable_optimize_predicate_expression_to_final_subquery
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow push predicate to final subquery.
enable_order_by_all
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables sorting with
ORDER BY ALL syntax, see ORDER BY.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disable ORDER BY ALL.
- 1 — Enable ORDER BY ALL.
Example
Query:
Result:
enable_parsing_to_custom_serialization
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If true then data can be parsed directly to columns with custom serialization (e.g. Sparse) according to hints for serialization got from the table.
enable_positional_arguments
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables supporting positional arguments for GROUP BY, LIMIT BY, ORDER BY statements.
Possible values:
- 0 — Positional arguments aren't supported.
- 1 — Positional arguments are supported: column numbers can use instead of column names.
Example
Query:
Result:
enable_reads_from_query_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If turned on, results of
SELECT queries are retrieved from the query cache.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled
- 1 - Enabled
enable_s3_requests_logging
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable very explicit logging of S3 requests. Makes sense for debug only.
enable_scalar_subquery_optimization
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If it is set to true, prevent scalar subqueries from (de)serializing large scalar values and possibly avoid running the same subquery more than once.
enable_sharing_sets_for_mutations
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow sharing set objects build for IN subqueries between different tasks of the same mutation. This reduces memory usage and CPU consumption
enable_software_prefetch_in_aggregation
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable use of software prefetch in aggregation
enable_unaligned_array_join
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow ARRAY JOIN with multiple arrays that have different sizes. When this settings is enabled, arrays will be resized to the longest one.
enable_url_encoding
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows to enable/disable decoding/encoding path in uri in URL engine tables.
Enabled by default.
enable_vertical_final
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If enable, remove duplicated rows during FINAL by marking rows as deleted and filtering them later instead of merging rows
enable_writes_to_query_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If turned on, results of
SELECT queries are stored in the query cache.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled
- 1 - Enabled
enable_zstd_qat_codec
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If turned on, the ZSTD_QAT codec may be used to compress columns.
enforce_strict_identifier_format
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If enabled, only allow identifiers containing alphanumeric characters and underscores.
engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables creating a new file on each insert in file engine tables if the format has the suffix (
JSON,
ORC,
Parquet, etc.). If enabled, on each insert a new file will be created with a name following this pattern:
data.Parquet ->
data.1.Parquet ->
data.2.Parquet, etc.
Possible values:
- 0 —
INSERTquery appends new data to the end of the file.
- 1 —
INSERTquery creates a new file.
engine_file_empty_if_not_exists
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows to select data from a file engine table without file.
Possible values:
- 0 —
SELECTthrows exception.
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result.
engine_file_skip_empty_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables skipping empty files in File engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception if empty file is not compatible with requested format.
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result for empty file.
engine_file_truncate_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables truncate before insert in File engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
INSERTquery appends new data to the end of the file.
- 1 —
INSERTquery replaces existing content of the file with the new data.
engine_url_skip_empty_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables skipping empty files in URL engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception if empty file is not compatible with requested format.
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result for empty file.
except_default_mode
Type: SetOperationMode
Default value: ALL
Set default mode in EXCEPT query. Possible values: empty string, 'ALL', 'DISTINCT'. If empty, query without mode will throw exception.
external_storage_connect_timeout_sec
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Connect timeout in seconds. Now supported only for MySQL
external_storage_max_read_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit maximum number of bytes when table with external engine should flush history data. Now supported only for MySQL table engine, database engine, and dictionary. If equal to 0, this setting is disabled
external_storage_max_read_rows
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit maximum number of rows when table with external engine should flush history data. Now supported only for MySQL table engine, database engine, and dictionary. If equal to 0, this setting is disabled
external_storage_rw_timeout_sec
Type: UInt64
Default value: 300
Read/write timeout in seconds. Now supported only for MySQL
external_table_functions_use_nulls
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Defines how mysql, postgresql and odbc table functions use Nullable columns.
Possible values:
- 0 — The table function explicitly uses Nullable columns.
- 1 — The table function implicitly uses Nullable columns.
Usage
If the setting is set to
0, the table function does not make Nullable columns and inserts default values instead of NULL. This is also applicable for NULL values inside arrays.
external_table_strict_query
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If it is set to true, transforming expression to local filter is forbidden for queries to external tables.
extract_key_value_pairs_max_pairs_per_row
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Max number of pairs that can be produced by the
extractKeyValuePairs function. Used as a safeguard against consuming too much memory.
extremes
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Whether to count extreme values (the minimums and maximums in columns of a query result). Accepts 0 or 1. By default, 0 (disabled). For more information, see the section "Extreme values".
fallback_to_stale_replicas_for_distributed_queries
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Forces a query to an out-of-date replica if updated data is not available. See Replication.
ClickHouse selects the most relevant from the outdated replicas of the table.
Used when performing
SELECT from a distributed table that points to replicated tables.
By default, 1 (enabled).
filesystem_cache_boundary_alignment
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Filesystem cache boundary alignment. This setting is applied only for non-disk read (e.g. for cache of remote table engines / table functions, but not for storage configuration of MergeTree tables). Value 0 means no alignment.
filesystem_cache_enable_background_download_during_fetch
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Wait time to lock cache for space reservation in filesystem cache
filesystem_cache_enable_background_download_for_metadata_files_in_packed_storage
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Wait time to lock cache for space reservation in filesystem cache
filesystem_cache_max_download_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 137438953472
Max remote filesystem cache size that can be downloaded by a single query
filesystem_cache_name
Type: String
Default value:
Filesystem cache name to use for stateless table engines or data lakes
filesystem_cache_prefer_bigger_buffer_size
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Prefer bigger buffer size if filesystem cache is enabled to avoid writing small file segments which deteriorate cache performance. On the other hand, enabling this setting might increase memory usage.
filesystem_cache_reserve_space_wait_lock_timeout_milliseconds
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Wait time to lock cache for space reservation in filesystem cache
filesystem_cache_segments_batch_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 20
Limit on size of a single batch of file segments that a read buffer can request from cache. Too low value will lead to excessive requests to cache, too large may slow down eviction from cache
filesystem_cache_skip_download_if_exceeds_per_query_cache_write_limit
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Skip download from remote filesystem if exceeds query cache size
filesystem_prefetch_max_memory_usage
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1073741824
Maximum memory usage for prefetches.
filesystem_prefetch_step_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Prefetch step in bytes. Zero means
auto - approximately the best prefetch step will be auto deduced, but might not be 100% the best. The actual value might be different because of setting filesystem_prefetch_min_bytes_for_single_read_task
filesystem_prefetch_step_marks
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Prefetch step in marks. Zero means
auto - approximately the best prefetch step will be auto deduced, but might not be 100% the best. The actual value might be different because of setting filesystem_prefetch_min_bytes_for_single_read_task
filesystem_prefetches_limit
Type: UInt64
Default value: 200
Maximum number of prefetches. Zero means unlimited. A setting
filesystem_prefetches_max_memory_usage is more recommended if you want to limit the number of prefetches
final
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Automatically applies FINAL modifier to all tables in a query, to tables where FINAL is applicable, including joined tables and tables in sub-queries, and distributed tables.
Possible values:
- 0 - disabled
- 1 - enabled
Example:
flatten_nested
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Sets the data format of a nested columns.
Possible values:
- 1 — Nested column is flattened to separate arrays.
- 0 — Nested column stays a single array of tuples.
Usage
If the setting is set to
0, it is possible to use an arbitrary level of nesting.
Examples
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
force_aggregate_partitions_independently
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Force the use of optimization when it is applicable, but heuristics decided not to use it
force_aggregation_in_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
The setting is used by the server itself to support distributed queries. Do not change it manually, because it will break normal operations. (Forces use of aggregation in order on remote nodes during distributed aggregation).
force_data_skipping_indices
Type: String
Default value:
Disables query execution if passed data skipping indices wasn't used.
Consider the following example:
force_grouping_standard_compatibility
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Make GROUPING function to return 1 when argument is not used as an aggregation key
force_index_by_date
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Disables query execution if the index can't be used by date.
Works with tables in the MergeTree family.
If
force_index_by_date=1, ClickHouse checks whether the query has a date key condition that can be used for restricting data ranges. If there is no suitable condition, it throws an exception. However, it does not check whether the condition reduces the amount of data to read. For example, the condition
Date != ' 2000-01-01 ' is acceptable even when it matches all the data in the table (i.e., running the query requires a full scan). For more information about ranges of data in MergeTree tables, see MergeTree.
force_optimize_projection
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables the obligatory use of projections in
SELECT queries, when projection optimization is enabled (see optimize_use_projections setting).
Possible values:
- 0 — Projection optimization is not obligatory.
- 1 — Projection optimization is obligatory.
force_optimize_projection_name
Type: String
Default value:
If it is set to a non-empty string, check that this projection is used in the query at least once.
Possible values:
- string: name of projection that used in a query
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Enables or disables query execution if optimize_skip_unused_shards is enabled and skipping of unused shards is not possible. If the skipping is not possible and the setting is enabled, an exception will be thrown.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled. ClickHouse does not throw an exception.
- 1 — Enabled. Query execution is disabled only if the table has a sharding key.
- 2 — Enabled. Query execution is disabled regardless of whether a sharding key is defined for the table.
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards_nesting
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Controls
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards (hence still requires
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards) depends on the nesting level of the distributed query (case when you have
Distributed table that look into another
Distributed table).
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled,
force_optimize_skip_unused_shardsworks always.
- 1 — Enables
force_optimize_skip_unused_shardsonly for the first level.
- 2 — Enables
force_optimize_skip_unused_shardsup to the second level.
force_primary_key
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Disables query execution if indexing by the primary key is not possible.
Works with tables in the MergeTree family.
If
force_primary_key=1, ClickHouse checks to see if the query has a primary key condition that can be used for restricting data ranges. If there is no suitable condition, it throws an exception. However, it does not check whether the condition reduces the amount of data to read. For more information about data ranges in MergeTree tables, see MergeTree.
force_remove_data_recursively_on_drop
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Recursively remove data on DROP query. Avoids 'Directory not empty' error, but may silently remove detached data
formatdatetime_f_prints_scale_number_of_digits
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Formatter '%f' in function 'formatDateTime' prints only the scale amount of digits for a DateTime64 instead of fixed 6 digits.
formatdatetime_f_prints_single_zero
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Formatter '%f' in function 'formatDateTime' prints a single zero instead of six zeros if the formatted value has no fractional seconds.
formatdatetime_format_without_leading_zeros
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Formatters '%c', '%l' and '%k' in function 'formatDateTime' print months and hours without leading zeros.
formatdatetime_parsedatetime_m_is_month_name
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Formatter '%M' in functions 'formatDateTime' and 'parseDateTime' print/parse the month name instead of minutes.
fsync_metadata
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables fsync when writing
.sql files. Enabled by default.
It makes sense to disable it if the server has millions of tiny tables that are constantly being created and destroyed.
function_implementation
Type: String
Default value:
Choose function implementation for specific target or variant (experimental). If empty enable all of them.
function_json_value_return_type_allow_complex
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Control whether allow to return complex type (such as: struct, array, map) for json_value function.
Possible values:
- true — Allow.
- false — Disallow.
function_json_value_return_type_allow_nullable
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Control whether allow to return
NULL when value is not exist for JSON_VALUE function.
Possible values:
- true — Allow.
- false — Disallow.
function_locate_has_mysql_compatible_argument_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Controls the order of arguments in function locate.
Possible values:
- 0 — Function
locateaccepts arguments
(haystack, needle[, start_pos]).
- 1 — Function
locateaccepts arguments
(needle, haystack, [, start_pos])(MySQL-compatible behavior)
function_range_max_elements_in_block
Type: UInt64
Default value: 500000000
Sets the safety threshold for data volume generated by function range. Defines the maximum number of values generated by function per block of data (sum of array sizes for every row in a block).
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
See Also
function_sleep_max_microseconds_per_block
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3000000
Maximum number of microseconds the function
sleep is allowed to sleep for each block. If a user called it with a larger value, it throws an exception. It is a safety threshold.
function_visible_width_behavior
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1
The version of
visibleWidth behavior. 0 - only count the number of code points; 1 - correctly count zero-width and combining characters, count full-width characters as two, estimate the tab width, count delete characters.
geo_distance_returns_float64_on_float64_arguments
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If all four arguments to
geoDistance,
greatCircleDistance,
greatCircleAngle functions are Float64, return Float64 and use double precision for internal calculations. In previous ClickHouse versions, the functions always returned Float32.
glob_expansion_max_elements
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Maximum number of allowed addresses (For external storages, table functions, etc).
grace_hash_join_initial_buckets
Type: NonZeroUInt64
Default value: 1
Initial number of grace hash join buckets
grace_hash_join_max_buckets
Type: NonZeroUInt64
Default value: 1024
Limit on the number of grace hash join buckets
group_by_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowModeGroupBy
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
group_by_two_level_threshold
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100000
From what number of keys, a two-level aggregation starts. 0 - the threshold is not set.
group_by_two_level_threshold_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 50000000
From what size of the aggregation state in bytes, a two-level aggregation begins to be used. 0 - the threshold is not set. Two-level aggregation is used when at least one of the thresholds is triggered.
group_by_use_nulls
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Changes the way the GROUP BY clause treats the types of aggregation keys.
When the
ROLLUP,
CUBE, or
GROUPING SETS specifiers are used, some aggregation keys may not be used to produce some result rows.
Columns for these keys are filled with either default value or
NULL in corresponding rows depending on this setting.
Possible values:
- 0 — The default value for the aggregation key type is used to produce missing values.
- 1 — ClickHouse executes
GROUP BYthe same way as the SQL standard says. The types of aggregation keys are converted to Nullable. Columns for corresponding aggregation keys are filled with NULL for rows that didn't use it.
See also:
h3togeo_lon_lat_result_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Function 'h3ToGeo' returns (lon, lat) if true, otherwise (lat, lon).
handshake_timeout_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 10000
Timeout in milliseconds for receiving Hello packet from replicas during handshake.
hdfs_create_new_file_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables creating a new file on each insert in HDFS engine tables. If enabled, on each insert a new HDFS file will be created with the name, similar to this pattern:
initial:
data.Parquet.gz ->
data.1.Parquet.gz ->
data.2.Parquet.gz, etc.
Possible values:
- 0 —
INSERTquery appends new data to the end of the file.
- 1 —
INSERTquery creates a new file.
hdfs_ignore_file_doesnt_exist
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore absence of file if it does not exist when reading certain keys.
Possible values:
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result.
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception.
hdfs_replication
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The actual number of replications can be specified when the hdfs file is created.
hdfs_skip_empty_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables skipping empty files in HDFS engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception if empty file is not compatible with requested format.
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result for empty file.
hdfs_throw_on_zero_files_match
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Throw an error if matched zero files according to glob expansion rules.
Possible values:
- 1 —
SELECTthrows an exception.
- 0 —
SELECTreturns empty result.
hdfs_truncate_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables truncation before an insert in hdfs engine tables. If disabled, an exception will be thrown on an attempt to insert if a file in HDFS already exists.
Possible values:
- 0 —
INSERTquery appends new data to the end of the file.
- 1 —
INSERTquery replaces existing content of the file with the new data.
hedged_connection_timeout_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 50
Connection timeout for establishing connection with replica for Hedged requests
hnsw_candidate_list_size_for_search
Type: UInt64
Default value: 256
The size of the dynamic candidate list when searching the vector similarity index, also known as 'ef_search'.
hsts_max_age
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Expired time for HSTS. 0 means disable HSTS.
http_connection_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 1
HTTP connection timeout (in seconds).
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 - Disabled (infinite timeout).
http_headers_progress_interval_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Do not send HTTP headers X-ClickHouse-Progress more frequently than at each specified interval.
http_make_head_request
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
The
http_make_head_request setting allows the execution of a
HEAD request while reading data from HTTP to retrieve information about the file to be read, such as its size. Since it's enabled by default, it may be desirable to disable this setting in cases where the server does not support
HEAD requests.
http_max_field_name_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 131072
Maximum length of field name in HTTP header
http_max_field_value_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 131072
Maximum length of field value in HTTP header
http_max_fields
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000
Maximum number of fields in HTTP header
http_max_multipart_form_data_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1073741824
Limit on size of multipart/form-data content. This setting cannot be parsed from URL parameters and should be set in a user profile. Note that content is parsed and external tables are created in memory before the start of query execution. And this is the only limit that has an effect on that stage (limits on max memory usage and max execution time have no effect while reading HTTP form data).
http_max_request_param_data_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10485760
Limit on size of request data used as a query parameter in predefined HTTP requests.
http_max_tries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Max attempts to read via http.
http_max_uri_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048576
Sets the maximum URI length of an HTTP request.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
http_native_compression_disable_checksumming_on_decompress
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables checksum verification when decompressing the HTTP POST data from the client. Used only for ClickHouse native compression format (not used with
gzip or
deflate).
For more information, read the HTTP interface description.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
http_receive_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 30
HTTP receive timeout (in seconds).
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 - Disabled (infinite timeout).
http_response_buffer_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The number of bytes to buffer in the server memory before sending a HTTP response to the client or flushing to disk (when http_wait_end_of_query is enabled).
http_response_headers
Type: Map
Default value:
Allows to add or override HTTP headers which the server will return in the response with a successful query result. This only affects the HTTP interface.
If the header is already set by default, the provided value will override it. If the header was not set by default, it will be added to the list of headers. Headers that are set by the server by default and not overridden by this setting, will remain.
The setting allows you to set a header to a constant value. Currently there is no way to set a header to a dynamically calculated value.
Neither names or values can contain ASCII control characters.
If you implement a UI application which allows users to modify settings but at the same time makes decisions based on the returned headers, it is recommended to restrict this setting to readonly.
Example:
SET http_response_headers = '{"Content-Type": "image/png"}'
http_retry_initial_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Min milliseconds for backoff, when retrying read via http
http_retry_max_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
Max milliseconds for backoff, when retrying read via http
http_send_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 30
HTTP send timeout (in seconds).
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 - Disabled (infinite timeout).
It's applicable only to the default profile. A server reboot is required for the changes to take effect.
http_skip_not_found_url_for_globs
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Skip URLs for globs with HTTP_NOT_FOUND error
http_wait_end_of_query
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable HTTP response buffering on the server-side.
http_write_exception_in_output_format
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Write exception in output format to produce valid output. Works with JSON and XML formats.
http_zlib_compression_level
Type: Int64
Default value: 3
Sets the level of data compression in the response to an HTTP request if enable_http_compression = 1.
Possible values: Numbers from 1 to 9.
idle_connection_timeout
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3600
Timeout to close idle TCP connections after specified number of seconds.
Possible values:
- Positive integer (0 - close immediately, after 0 seconds).
ignore_cold_parts_seconds
Type: Int64
Default value: 0
Only available in ClickHouse Cloud. Exclude new data parts from SELECT queries until they're either pre-warmed (see cache_populated_by_fetch) or this many seconds old. Only for Replicated-/SharedMergeTree.
ignore_data_skipping_indices
Type: String
Default value:
Ignores the skipping indexes specified if used by the query.
Consider the following example:
The query without ignoring any indexes:
Ignoring the
xy_idx index:
Works with tables in the MergeTree family.
ignore_drop_queries_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
If enabled, server will ignore all DROP table queries with specified probability (for Memory and JOIN engines it will replcase DROP to TRUNCATE). Used for testing purposes
ignore_materialized_views_with_dropped_target_table
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore MVs with dropped target table during pushing to views
ignore_on_cluster_for_replicated_access_entities_queries
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore ON CLUSTER clause for replicated access entities management queries.
ignore_on_cluster_for_replicated_named_collections_queries
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore ON CLUSTER clause for replicated named collections management queries.
ignore_on_cluster_for_replicated_udf_queries
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore ON CLUSTER clause for replicated UDF management queries.
implicit_select
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow writing simple SELECT queries without the leading SELECT keyword, which makes it simple for calculator-style usage, e.g.
1 + 2 becomes a valid query.
In
clickhouse-local it is enabled by default and can be explicitly disabled.
implicit_transaction
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If enabled and not already inside a transaction, wraps the query inside a full transaction (begin + commit or rollback)
input_format_parallel_parsing
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables order-preserving parallel parsing of data formats. Supported only for TSV, TSKV, CSV and JSONEachRow formats.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
insert_allow_materialized_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If setting is enabled, Allow materialized columns in INSERT.
insert_deduplicate
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables block deduplication of
INSERT (for Replicated* tables).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
By default, blocks inserted into replicated tables by the
INSERT statement are deduplicated (see Data Replication).
For the replicated tables by default the only 100 of the most recent blocks for each partition are deduplicated (see replicated_deduplication_window, replicated_deduplication_window_seconds).
For not replicated tables see non_replicated_deduplication_window.
insert_deduplication_token
Type: String
Default value:
The setting allows a user to provide own deduplication semantic in MergeTree/ReplicatedMergeTree For example, by providing a unique value for the setting in each INSERT statement, user can avoid the same inserted data being deduplicated.
Possible values:
- Any string
insert_deduplication_token is used for deduplication only when not empty.
For the replicated tables by default the only 100 of the most recent inserts for each partition are deduplicated (see replicated_deduplication_window, replicated_deduplication_window_seconds). For not replicated tables see non_replicated_deduplication_window.
insert_deduplication_token works on a partition level (the same as
insert_deduplication checksum). Multiple partitions can have the same
insert_deduplication_token.
Example:
insert_keeper_fault_injection_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
Approximate probability of failure for a keeper request during insert. Valid value is in interval [0.0f, 1.0f]
insert_keeper_fault_injection_seed
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
0 - random seed, otherwise the setting value
insert_keeper_max_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 20
The setting sets the maximum number of retries for ClickHouse Keeper (or ZooKeeper) requests during insert into replicated MergeTree. Only Keeper requests which failed due to network error, Keeper session timeout, or request timeout are considered for retries.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Retries are disabled
Cloud default value:
20.
Keeper request retries are done after some timeout. The timeout is controlled by the following settings:
insert_keeper_retry_initial_backoff_ms,
insert_keeper_retry_max_backoff_ms.
The first retry is done after
insert_keeper_retry_initial_backoff_ms timeout. The consequent timeouts will be calculated as follows:
For example, if
insert_keeper_retry_initial_backoff_ms=100,
insert_keeper_retry_max_backoff_ms=10000 and
insert_keeper_max_retries=8 then timeouts will be
100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 10000.
Apart from fault tolerance, the retries aim to provide a better user experience - they allow to avoid returning an error during INSERT execution if Keeper is restarted, for example, due to an upgrade.
insert_keeper_retry_initial_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Initial timeout(in milliseconds) to retry a failed Keeper request during INSERT query execution
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — No timeout
insert_keeper_retry_max_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
Maximum timeout (in milliseconds) to retry a failed Keeper request during INSERT query execution
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Maximum timeout is not limited
insert_null_as_default
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables the insertion of default values instead of NULL into columns with not nullable data type.
If column type is not nullable and this setting is disabled, then inserting
NULL causes an exception. If column type is nullable, then
NULL values are inserted as is, regardless of this setting.
This setting is applicable to INSERT ... SELECT queries. Note that
SELECT subqueries may be concatenated with
UNION ALL clause.
Possible values:
- 0 — Inserting
NULLinto a not nullable column causes an exception.
- 1 — Default column value is inserted instead of
NULL.
insert_quorum
Type: UInt64Auto
Default value: 0
This setting is not applicable to SharedMergeTree, see SharedMergeTree consistency for more information.
Enables the quorum writes.
- If
insert_quorum < 2, the quorum writes are disabled.
- If
insert_quorum >= 2, the quorum writes are enabled.
- If
insert_quorum = 'auto', use majority number (
number_of_replicas / 2 + 1) as quorum number.
Quorum writes
INSERT succeeds only when ClickHouse manages to correctly write data to the
insert_quorum of replicas during the
insert_quorum_timeout. If for any reason the number of replicas with successful writes does not reach the
insert_quorum, the write is considered failed and ClickHouse will delete the inserted block from all the replicas where data has already been written.
When
insert_quorum_parallel is disabled, all replicas in the quorum are consistent, i.e. they contain data from all previous
INSERT queries (the
INSERT sequence is linearized). When reading data written using
insert_quorum and
insert_quorum_parallel is disabled, you can turn on sequential consistency for
SELECT queries using select_sequential_consistency.
ClickHouse generates an exception:
- If the number of available replicas at the time of the query is less than the
insert_quorum.
- When
insert_quorum_parallelis disabled and an attempt to write data is made when the previous block has not yet been inserted in
insert_quorumof replicas. This situation may occur if the user tries to perform another
INSERTquery to the same table before the previous one with
insert_quorumis completed.
See also:
insert_quorum_parallel
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
This setting is not applicable to SharedMergeTree, see SharedMergeTree consistency for more information.
Enables or disables parallelism for quorum
INSERT queries. If enabled, additional
INSERT queries can be sent while previous queries have not yet finished. If disabled, additional writes to the same table will be rejected.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
See also:
insert_quorum_timeout
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 600000
Write to a quorum timeout in milliseconds. If the timeout has passed and no write has taken place yet, ClickHouse will generate an exception and the client must repeat the query to write the same block to the same or any other replica.
See also:
insert_shard_id
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If not
0, specifies the shard of Distributed table into which the data will be inserted synchronously.
If
insert_shard_id value is incorrect, the server will throw an exception.
To get the number of shards on
requested_cluster, you can check server config or use this query:
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- Any number from
1to
shards_numof corresponding Distributed table.
Example
Query:
Result:
interactive_delay
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100000
The interval in microseconds for checking whether request execution has been canceled and sending the progress.
intersect_default_mode
Type: SetOperationMode
Default value: ALL
Set default mode in INTERSECT query. Possible values: empty string, 'ALL', 'DISTINCT'. If empty, query without mode will throw exception.
join_algorithm
Type: JoinAlgorithm
Default value: direct,parallel_hash,hash
Specifies which JOIN algorithm is used.
Several algorithms can be specified, and an available one would be chosen for a particular query based on kind/strictness and table engine.
Possible values:
- grace_hash
Grace hash join is used. Grace hash provides an algorithm option that provides performant complex joins while limiting memory use.
The first phase of a grace join reads the right table and splits it into N buckets depending on the hash value of key columns (initially, N is
grace_hash_join_initial_buckets). This is done in a way to ensure that each bucket can be processed independently. Rows from the first bucket are added to an in-memory hash table while the others are saved to disk. If the hash table grows beyond the memory limit (e.g., as set by
max_bytes_in_join), the number of buckets is increased and the assigned bucket for each row. Any rows which don't belong to the current bucket are flushed and reassigned.
Supports
INNER/LEFT/RIGHT/FULL ALL/ANY JOIN.
- hash
Hash join algorithm is used. The most generic implementation that supports all combinations of kind and strictness and multiple join keys that are combined with
OR in the
JOIN ON section.
When using the
hash algorithm, the right part of
JOIN is uploaded into RAM.
- parallel_hash
A variation of
hash join that splits the data into buckets and builds several hashtables instead of one concurrently to speed up this process.
When using the
parallel_hash algorithm, the right part of
JOIN is uploaded into RAM.
- partial_merge
A variation of the sort-merge algorithm, where only the right table is fully sorted.
The
RIGHT JOIN and
FULL JOIN are supported only with
ALL strictness (
SEMI,
ANTI,
ANY, and
ASOF are not supported).
When using the
partial_merge algorithm, ClickHouse sorts the data and dumps it to the disk. The
partial_merge algorithm in ClickHouse differs slightly from the classic realization. First, ClickHouse sorts the right table by joining keys in blocks and creates a min-max index for sorted blocks. Then it sorts parts of the left table by the
join key and joins them over the right table. The min-max index is also used to skip unneeded right table blocks.
- direct
This algorithm can be applied when the storage for the right table supports key-value requests.
The
direct algorithm performs a lookup in the right table using rows from the left table as keys. It's supported only by special storage such as Dictionary or EmbeddedRocksDB and only the
LEFT and
INNER JOINs.
- auto
When set to
auto,
hash join is tried first, and the algorithm is switched on the fly to another algorithm if the memory limit is violated.
- full_sorting_merge
Sort-merge algorithm with full sorting joined tables before joining.
- prefer_partial_merge
ClickHouse always tries to use
partial_merge join if possible, otherwise, it uses
hash. Deprecated, same as
partial_merge,hash.
- default (deprecated)
Legacy value, please don't use anymore.
Same as
direct,hash, i.e. try to use direct join and hash join join (in this order).
join_any_take_last_row
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Changes the behaviour of join operations with
ANY strictness.
This setting applies only for
JOIN operations with Join engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — If the right table has more than one matching row, only the first one found is joined.
- 1 — If the right table has more than one matching row, only the last one found is joined.
See also:
join_default_strictness
Type: JoinStrictness
Default value: ALL
Sets default strictness for JOIN clauses.
Possible values:
ALL— If the right table has several matching rows, ClickHouse creates a Cartesian product from matching rows. This is the normal
JOINbehaviour from standard SQL.
ANY— If the right table has several matching rows, only the first one found is joined. If the right table has only one matching row, the results of
ANYand
ALLare the same.
ASOF— For joining sequences with an uncertain match.
Empty string— If
ALLor
ANYis not specified in the query, ClickHouse throws an exception.
join_on_disk_max_files_to_merge
Type: UInt64
Default value: 64
Limits the number of files allowed for parallel sorting in MergeJoin operations when they are executed on disk.
The bigger the value of the setting, the more RAM is used and the less disk I/O is needed.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer, starting from 2.
join_output_by_rowlist_perkey_rows_threshold
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5
The lower limit of per-key average rows in the right table to determine whether to output by row list in hash join.
join_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
join_to_sort_maximum_table_rows
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
The maximum number of rows in the right table to determine whether to rerange the right table by key in left or inner join.
join_to_sort_minimum_perkey_rows
Type: UInt64
Default value: 40
The lower limit of per-key average rows in the right table to determine whether to rerange the right table by key in left or inner join. This setting ensures that the optimization is not applied for sparse table keys
join_use_nulls
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Sets the type of JOIN behaviour. When merging tables, empty cells may appear. ClickHouse fills them differently based on this setting.
Possible values:
- 0 — The empty cells are filled with the default value of the corresponding field type.
- 1 —
JOINbehaves the same way as in standard SQL. The type of the corresponding field is converted to Nullable, and empty cells are filled with NULL.
joined_subquery_requires_alias
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Force joined subqueries and table functions to have aliases for correct name qualification.
kafka_disable_num_consumers_limit
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Disable limit on kafka_num_consumers that depends on the number of available CPU cores.
kafka_max_wait_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 5000
The wait time in milliseconds for reading messages from Kafka before retry.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Infinite timeout.
See also:
keeper_map_strict_mode
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enforce additional checks during operations on KeeperMap. E.g. throw an exception on an insert for already existing key
keeper_max_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Max retries for general keeper operations
keeper_retry_initial_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Initial backoff timeout for general keeper operations
keeper_retry_max_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5000
Max backoff timeout for general keeper operations
least_greatest_legacy_null_behavior
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If enabled, functions 'least' and 'greatest' return NULL if one of their arguments is NULL.
legacy_column_name_of_tuple_literal
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
List all names of element of large tuple literals in their column names instead of hash. This settings exists only for compatibility reasons. It makes sense to set to 'true', while doing rolling update of cluster from version lower than 21.7 to higher.
lightweight_deletes_sync
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2
The same as
mutations_sync, but controls only execution of lightweight deletes.
Possible values:
- 0 - Mutations execute asynchronously.
- 1 - The query waits for the lightweight deletes to complete on the current server.
- 2 - The query waits for the lightweight deletes to complete on all replicas (if they exist).
See Also
limit
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Sets the maximum number of rows to get from the query result. It adjusts the value set by the LIMIT clause, so that the limit, specified in the query, cannot exceed the limit, set by this setting.
Possible values:
- 0 — The number of rows is not limited.
- Positive integer.
live_view_heartbeat_interval
Type: Seconds
Default value: 15
The heartbeat interval in seconds to indicate live query is alive.
load_balancing
Type: LoadBalancing
Default value: random
Specifies the algorithm of replicas selection that is used for distributed query processing.
ClickHouse supports the following algorithms of choosing replicas:
- Random (by default)
- Nearest hostname
- Hostname levenshtein distance
- In order
- First or random
- Round robin
See also:
Random (by Default)
The number of errors is counted for each replica. The query is sent to the replica with the fewest errors, and if there are several of these, to anyone of them. Disadvantages: Server proximity is not accounted for; if the replicas have different data, you will also get different data.
Nearest Hostname
The number of errors is counted for each replica. Every 5 minutes, the number of errors is integrally divided by 2. Thus, the number of errors is calculated for a recent time with exponential smoothing. If there is one replica with a minimal number of errors (i.e. errors occurred recently on the other replicas), the query is sent to it. If there are multiple replicas with the same minimal number of errors, the query is sent to the replica with a hostname that is most similar to the server's hostname in the config file (for the number of different characters in identical positions, up to the minimum length of both hostnames).
For instance, example01-01-1 and example01-01-2 are different in one position, while example01-01-1 and example01-02-2 differ in two places. This method might seem primitive, but it does not require external data about network topology, and it does not compare IP addresses, which would be complicated for our IPv6 addresses.
Thus, if there are equivalent replicas, the closest one by name is preferred. We can also assume that when sending a query to the same server, in the absence of failures, a distributed query will also go to the same servers. So even if different data is placed on the replicas, the query will return mostly the same results.
Hostname levenshtein distance
Just like
nearest_hostname, but it compares hostname in a levenshtein distance manner. For example:
In Order
Replicas with the same number of errors are accessed in the same order as they are specified in the configuration. This method is appropriate when you know exactly which replica is preferable.
First or Random
This algorithm chooses the first replica in the set or a random replica if the first is unavailable. It's effective in cross-replication topology setups, but useless in other configurations.
The
first_or_random algorithm solves the problem of the
in_order algorithm. With
in_order, if one replica goes down, the next one gets a double load while the remaining replicas handle the usual amount of traffic. When using the
first_or_random algorithm, the load is evenly distributed among replicas that are still available.
It's possible to explicitly define what the first replica is by using the setting
load_balancing_first_offset. This gives more control to rebalance query workloads among replicas.
Round Robin
This algorithm uses a round-robin policy across replicas with the same number of errors (only the queries with
round_robin policy is accounted).
load_balancing_first_offset
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Which replica to preferably send a query when FIRST_OR_RANDOM load balancing strategy is used.
load_marks_asynchronously
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Load MergeTree marks asynchronously
local_filesystem_read_method
Type: String
Default value: pread_threadpool
Method of reading data from local filesystem, one of: read, pread, mmap, io_uring, pread_threadpool. The 'io_uring' method is experimental and does not work for Log, TinyLog, StripeLog, File, Set and Join, and other tables with append-able files in presence of concurrent reads and writes.
local_filesystem_read_prefetch
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Should use prefetching when reading data from local filesystem.
lock_acquire_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 120
Defines how many seconds a locking request waits before failing.
Locking timeout is used to protect from deadlocks while executing read/write operations with tables. When the timeout expires and the locking request fails, the ClickHouse server throws an exception "Locking attempt timed out! Possible deadlock avoided. Client should retry." with error code
DEADLOCK_AVOIDED.
Possible values:
- Positive integer (in seconds).
- 0 — No locking timeout.
log_comment
Type: String
Default value:
Specifies the value for the
log_comment field of the system.query_log table and comment text for the server log.
It can be used to improve the readability of server logs. Additionally, it helps to select queries related to the test from the
system.query_log after running clickhouse-test.
Possible values:
- Any string no longer than max_query_size. If the max_query_size is exceeded, the server throws an exception.
Example
Query:
Result:
log_formatted_queries
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows to log formatted queries to the system.query_log system table (populates
formatted_query column in the system.query_log).
Possible values:
- 0 — Formatted queries are not logged in the system table.
- 1 — Formatted queries are logged in the system table.
log_processors_profiles
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Write time that processor spent during execution/waiting for data to
system.processors_profile_log table.
See also:
log_profile_events
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Log query performance statistics into the query_log, query_thread_log and query_views_log.
log_queries
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Setting up query logging.
Queries sent to ClickHouse with this setup are logged according to the rules in the query_log server configuration parameter.
Example:
log_queries_cut_to_length
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100000
If query length is greater than a specified threshold (in bytes), then cut query when writing to query log. Also limit the length of printed query in ordinary text log.
log_queries_min_query_duration_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 0
If enabled (non-zero), queries faster than the value of this setting will not be logged (you can think about this as a
long_query_time for MySQL Slow Query Log), and this basically means that you will not find them in the following tables:
system.query_log
system.query_thread_log
Only the queries with the following type will get to the log:
-
QUERY_FINISH
-
EXCEPTION_WHILE_PROCESSING
-
Type: milliseconds
-
Default value: 0 (any query)
log_queries_min_type
Type: LogQueriesType
Default value: QUERY_START
query_log minimal type to log.
Possible values:
QUERY_START(
=1)
QUERY_FINISH(
=2)
EXCEPTION_BEFORE_START(
=3)
EXCEPTION_WHILE_PROCESSING(
=4)
Can be used to limit which entities will go to
query_log, say you are interested only in errors, then you can use
EXCEPTION_WHILE_PROCESSING:
log_queries_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 1
Allows a user to write to query_log, query_thread_log, and query_views_log system tables only a sample of queries selected randomly with the specified probability. It helps to reduce the load with a large volume of queries in a second.
Possible values:
- 0 — Queries are not logged in the system tables.
- Positive floating-point number in the range [0..1]. For example, if the setting value is
0.5, about half of the queries are logged in the system tables.
- 1 — All queries are logged in the system tables.
log_query_settings
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Log query settings into the query_log and OpenTelemetry span log.
log_query_threads
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Setting up query threads logging.
Query threads log into the system.query_thread_log table. This setting has effect only when log_queries is true. Queries' threads run by ClickHouse with this setup are logged according to the rules in the query_thread_log server configuration parameter.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Example
log_query_views
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Setting up query views logging.
When a query run by ClickHouse with this setting enabled has associated views (materialized or live views), they are logged in the query_views_log server configuration parameter.
Example:
low_cardinality_allow_in_native_format
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows or restricts using the LowCardinality data type with the Native format.
If usage of
LowCardinality is restricted, ClickHouse server converts
LowCardinality-columns to ordinary ones for
SELECT queries, and convert ordinary columns to
LowCardinality-columns for
INSERT queries.
This setting is required mainly for third-party clients which do not support
LowCardinality data type.
Possible values:
- 1 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis not restricted.
- 0 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis restricted.
low_cardinality_max_dictionary_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 8192
Sets a maximum size in rows of a shared global dictionary for the LowCardinality data type that can be written to a storage file system. This setting prevents issues with RAM in case of unlimited dictionary growth. All the data that can't be encoded due to maximum dictionary size limitation ClickHouse writes in an ordinary method.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
low_cardinality_use_single_dictionary_for_part
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Turns on or turns off using of single dictionary for the data part.
By default, the ClickHouse server monitors the size of dictionaries and if a dictionary overflows then the server starts to write the next one. To prohibit creating several dictionaries set
low_cardinality_use_single_dictionary_for_part = 1.
Possible values:
- 1 — Creating several dictionaries for the data part is prohibited.
- 0 — Creating several dictionaries for the data part is not prohibited.
materialize_skip_indexes_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If INSERTs build and store skip indexes. If disabled, skip indexes will be build and stored during merges or by explicit MATERIALIZE INDEX
materialize_statistics_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If INSERTs build and insert statistics. If disabled, statistics will be build and stored during merges or by explicit MATERIALIZE STATISTICS
materialize_ttl_after_modify
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Apply TTL for old data, after ALTER MODIFY TTL query
materialized_views_ignore_errors
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows to ignore errors for MATERIALIZED VIEW, and deliver original block to the table regardless of MVs
max_analyze_depth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5000
Maximum number of analyses performed by interpreter.
max_ast_depth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Maximum depth of query syntax tree. Checked after parsing.
max_ast_elements
Type: UInt64
Default value: 50000
Maximum size of query syntax tree in number of nodes. Checked after parsing.
max_autoincrement_series
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
The limit on the number of series created by the
generateSeriesID function.
As each series represents a node in Keeper, it is recommended to have no more than a couple of millions of them.
max_backup_bandwidth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum read speed in bytes per second for particular backup on server. Zero means unlimited.
max_block_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 65409
In ClickHouse, data is processed by blocks, which are sets of column parts. The internal processing cycles for a single block are efficient but there are noticeable costs when processing each block.
The
max_block_size setting indicates the recommended maximum number of rows to include in a single block when loading data from tables. Blocks the size of
max_block_size are not always loaded from the table: if ClickHouse determines that less data needs to be retrieved, a smaller block is processed.
The block size should not be too small to avoid noticeable costs when processing each block. It should also not be too large to ensure that queries with a LIMIT clause execute quickly after processing the first block. When setting
max_block_size, the goal should be to avoid consuming too much memory when extracting a large number of columns in multiple threads and to preserve at least some cache locality.
max_bytes_before_external_group_by
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If memory usage during GROUP BY operation is exceeding this threshold in bytes, activate the 'external aggregation' mode (spill data to disk). Recommended value is half of the available system memory.
max_bytes_before_external_sort
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If memory usage during ORDER BY operation is exceeding this threshold in bytes, activate the 'external sorting' mode (spill data to disk). Recommended value is half of the available system memory.
max_bytes_before_remerge_sort
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000000
In case of ORDER BY with LIMIT, when memory usage is higher than specified threshold, perform additional steps of merging blocks before final merge to keep just top LIMIT rows.
max_bytes_in_distinct
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum total size of the state (in uncompressed bytes) in memory for the execution of DISTINCT.
max_bytes_in_join
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum size of the hash table for JOIN (in number of bytes in memory).
max_bytes_in_set
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum size of the set (in bytes in memory) resulting from the execution of the IN section.
max_bytes_ratio_before_external_group_by
Type: Double
Default value: 0.5
Ratio of used memory before enabling external GROUP BY. If you set it to 0.6 the external GROUP BY will be used once the memory usage will reach 60% of allowed memory for query.
max_bytes_ratio_before_external_sort
Type: Double
Default value: 0.5
Ratio of used memory before enabling external ORDER BY. If you set it to 0.6 the external ORDER BY will be used once the memory usage will reach 60% of allowed memory for query.
max_bytes_to_read
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on read bytes (after decompression) from the most 'deep' sources. That is, only in the deepest subquery. When reading from a remote server, it is only checked on a remote server.
max_bytes_to_read_leaf
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on read bytes (after decompression) on the leaf nodes for distributed queries. Limit is applied for local reads only, excluding the final merge stage on the root node. Note, the setting is unstable with prefer_localhost_replica=1.
max_bytes_to_sort
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If more than the specified amount of (uncompressed) bytes have to be processed for ORDER BY operation, the behavior will be determined by the 'sort_overflow_mode' which by default is - throw an exception
max_bytes_to_transfer
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum size (in uncompressed bytes) of the transmitted external table obtained when the GLOBAL IN/JOIN section is executed.
max_columns_to_read
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If a query requires reading more than specified number of columns, exception is thrown. Zero value means unlimited. This setting is useful to prevent too complex queries.
max_compress_block_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048576
The maximum size of blocks of uncompressed data before compressing for writing to a table. By default, 1,048,576 (1 MiB). Specifying a smaller block size generally leads to slightly reduced compression ratio, the compression and decompression speed increases slightly due to cache locality, and memory consumption is reduced.
This is an expert-level setting, and you shouldn't change it if you're just getting started with ClickHouse.
Don't confuse blocks for compression (a chunk of memory consisting of bytes) with blocks for query processing (a set of rows from a table).
max_concurrent_queries_for_all_users
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Throw exception if the value of this setting is less or equal than the current number of simultaneously processed queries.
Example:
max_concurrent_queries_for_all_users can be set to 99 for all users and database administrator can set it to 100 for itself to run queries for investigation even when the server is overloaded.
Modifying the setting for one query or user does not affect other queries.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — No limit.
Example
See Also
max_concurrent_queries_for_user
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum number of simultaneously processed queries per user.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — No limit.
Example
max_distributed_connections
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1024
The maximum number of simultaneous connections with remote servers for distributed processing of a single query to a single Distributed table. We recommend setting a value no less than the number of servers in the cluster.
The following parameters are only used when creating Distributed tables (and when launching a server), so there is no reason to change them at runtime.
max_distributed_depth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5
Limits the maximum depth of recursive queries for Distributed tables.
If the value is exceeded, the server throws an exception.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Unlimited depth.
max_download_buffer_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10485760
The maximal size of buffer for parallel downloading (e.g. for URL engine) per each thread.
max_download_threads
Type: MaxThreads
Default value: 4
The maximum number of threads to download data (e.g. for URL engine).
max_estimated_execution_time
Type: Seconds
Default value: 0
Maximum query estimate execution time in seconds.
max_execution_speed
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum number of execution rows per second.
max_execution_speed_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum number of execution bytes per second.
max_execution_time
Type: Seconds
Default value: 0
If query runtime exceeds the specified number of seconds, the behavior will be determined by the 'timeout_overflow_mode', which by default is - throw an exception. Note that the timeout is checked and the query can stop only in designated places during data processing. It currently cannot stop during merging of aggregation states or during query analysis, and the actual run time will be higher than the value of this setting.
max_execution_time_leaf
Type: Seconds
Default value: 0
Similar semantic to max_execution_time but only apply on leaf node for distributed queries, the time out behavior will be determined by 'timeout_overflow_mode_leaf' which by default is - throw an exception
max_expanded_ast_elements
Type: UInt64
Default value: 500000
Maximum size of query syntax tree in number of nodes after expansion of aliases and the asterisk.
max_fetch_partition_retries_count
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5
Amount of retries while fetching partition from another host.
max_final_threads
Type: MaxThreads
Default value: 'auto(4)'
Sets the maximum number of parallel threads for the
SELECT query data read phase with the FINAL modifier.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 or 1 — Disabled.
SELECTqueries are executed in a single thread.
max_http_get_redirects
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Max number of HTTP GET redirects hops allowed. Ensures additional security measures are in place to prevent a malicious server from redirecting your requests to unexpected services.\n\nIt is the case when an external server redirects to another address, but that address appears to be internal to the company's infrastructure, and by sending an HTTP request to an internal server, you could request an internal API from the internal network, bypassing the auth, or even query other services, such as Redis or Memcached. When you don't have an internal infrastructure (including something running on your localhost), or you trust the server, it is safe to allow redirects. Although keep in mind, that if the URL uses HTTP instead of HTTPS, and you will have to trust not only the remote server but also your ISP and every network in the middle.
max_hyperscan_regexp_length
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Defines the maximum length for each regular expression in the hyperscan multi-match functions.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 - The length is not limited.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
See Also
max_hyperscan_regexp_total_length
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Sets the maximum length total of all regular expressions in each hyperscan multi-match function.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 - The length is not limited.
Example
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
See Also
max_insert_block_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048449
The size of blocks (in a count of rows) to form for insertion into a table. This setting only applies in cases when the server forms the blocks. For example, for an INSERT via the HTTP interface, the server parses the data format and forms blocks of the specified size. But when using clickhouse-client, the client parses the data itself, and the 'max_insert_block_size' setting on the server does not affect the size of the inserted blocks. The setting also does not have a purpose when using INSERT SELECT, since data is inserted using the same blocks that are formed after SELECT.
The default is slightly more than
max_block_size. The reason for this is that certain table engines (
*MergeTree) form a data part on the disk for each inserted block, which is a fairly large entity. Similarly,
*MergeTree tables sort data during insertion, and a large enough block size allow sorting more data in RAM.
max_insert_delayed_streams_for_parallel_write
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum number of streams (columns) to delay final part flush. Default - auto (1000 in case of underlying storage supports parallel write, for example S3 and disabled otherwise)
max_insert_threads
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum number of threads to execute the
INSERT SELECT query.
Possible values:
- 0 (or 1) —
INSERT SELECTno parallel execution.
- Positive integer. Bigger than 1.
Cloud default value: from
2 to
4, depending on the service size.
Parallel
INSERT SELECT has effect only if the
SELECT part is executed in parallel, see max_threads setting.
Higher values will lead to higher memory usage.
max_joined_block_size_rows
Type: UInt64
Default value: 65409
Maximum block size for JOIN result (if join algorithm supports it). 0 means unlimited.
max_limit_for_ann_queries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000
SELECT queries with LIMIT bigger than this setting cannot use vector similarity indices. Helps to prevent memory overflows in vector similarity indices.
max_live_view_insert_blocks_before_refresh
Type: UInt64
Default value: 64
Limit maximum number of inserted blocks after which mergeable blocks are dropped and query is re-executed.
max_local_read_bandwidth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum speed of local reads in bytes per second.
max_local_write_bandwidth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum speed of local writes in bytes per second.
max_memory_usage
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum memory usage for processing of single query. Zero means unlimited.
max_memory_usage_for_user
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum memory usage for processing all concurrently running queries for the user. Zero means unlimited.
max_network_bandwidth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limits the speed of the data exchange over the network in bytes per second. This setting applies to every query.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Bandwidth control is disabled.
max_network_bandwidth_for_all_users
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limits the speed that data is exchanged at over the network in bytes per second. This setting applies to all concurrently running queries on the server.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Control of the data speed is disabled.
max_network_bandwidth_for_user
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limits the speed of the data exchange over the network in bytes per second. This setting applies to all concurrently running queries performed by a single user.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Control of the data speed is disabled.
max_network_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limits the data volume (in bytes) that is received or transmitted over the network when executing a query. This setting applies to every individual query.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Data volume control is disabled.
max_number_of_partitions_for_independent_aggregation
Type: UInt64
Default value: 128
Maximal number of partitions in table to apply optimization
max_parallel_replicas
Type: NonZeroUInt64
Default value: 1000
The maximum number of replicas for each shard when executing a query.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Additional Info
This options will produce different results depending on the settings used.
This setting will produce incorrect results when joins or subqueries are involved, and all tables don't meet certain requirements. See Distributed Subqueries and max_parallel_replicas for more details.
Parallel processing using
SAMPLE key
A query may be processed faster if it is executed on several servers in parallel. But the query performance may degrade in the following cases:
- The position of the sampling key in the partitioning key does not allow efficient range scans.
- Adding a sampling key to the table makes filtering by other columns less efficient.
- The sampling key is an expression that is expensive to calculate.
- The cluster latency distribution has a long tail, so that querying more servers increases the query overall latency.
Parallel processing using parallel_replicas_custom_key
This setting is useful for any replicated table.
max_parser_backtracks
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000
Maximum parser backtracking (how many times it tries different alternatives in the recursive descend parsing process).
max_parser_depth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Limits maximum recursion depth in the recursive descent parser. Allows controlling the stack size.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Recursion depth is unlimited.
max_parsing_threads
Type: MaxThreads
Default value: 'auto(4)'
The maximum number of threads to parse data in input formats that support parallel parsing. By default, it is determined automatically
max_partition_size_to_drop
Type: UInt64
Default value: 50000000000
Restriction on dropping partitions in query time. The value 0 means that you can drop partitions without any restrictions.
Cloud default value: 1 TB.
This query setting overwrites its server setting equivalent, see max_partition_size_to_drop
max_partitions_per_insert_block
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Limit maximum number of partitions in the single INSERTed block. Zero means unlimited. Throw an exception if the block contains too many partitions. This setting is a safety threshold because using a large number of partitions is a common misconception.
max_partitions_to_read
Type: Int64
Default value: -1
Limit the max number of partitions that can be accessed in one query. <= 0 means unlimited.
max_parts_to_move
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Limit the number of parts that can be moved in one query. Zero means unlimited.
max_query_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 262144
The maximum number of bytes of a query string parsed by the SQL parser. Data in the VALUES clause of INSERT queries is processed by a separate stream parser (that consumes O(1) RAM) and not affected by this restriction.
max_query_size cannot be set within an SQL query (e.g.,
SELECT now() SETTINGS max_query_size=10000) because ClickHouse needs to allocate a buffer to parse the query, and this buffer size is determined by the
max_query_size setting, which must be configured before the query is executed.
max_read_buffer_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048576
The maximum size of the buffer to read from the filesystem.
max_read_buffer_size_local_fs
Type: UInt64
Default value: 131072
The maximum size of the buffer to read from local filesystem. If set to 0 then max_read_buffer_size will be used.
max_read_buffer_size_remote_fs
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum size of the buffer to read from remote filesystem. If set to 0 then max_read_buffer_size will be used.
max_recursive_cte_evaluation_depth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Maximum limit on recursive CTE evaluation depth
max_remote_read_network_bandwidth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum speed of data exchange over the network in bytes per second for read.
max_remote_write_network_bandwidth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum speed of data exchange over the network in bytes per second for write.
max_replica_delay_for_distributed_queries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 300
Disables lagging replicas for distributed queries. See Replication.
Sets the time in seconds. If a replica's lag is greater than or equal to the set value, this replica is not used.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Replica lags are not checked.
To prevent the use of any replica with a non-zero lag, set this parameter to 1.
Used when performing
SELECT from a distributed table that points to replicated tables.
max_result_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on result size in bytes (uncompressed). The query will stop after processing a block of data if the threshold is met, but it will not cut the last block of the result, therefore the result size can be larger than the threshold. Caveats: the result size in memory is taken into account for this threshold. Even if the result size is small, it can reference larger data structures in memory, representing dictionaries of LowCardinality columns, and Arenas of AggregateFunction columns, so the threshold can be exceeded despite the small result size. The setting is fairly low level and should be used with caution.
max_result_rows
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on result size in rows. The query will stop after processing a block of data if the threshold is met, but it will not cut the last block of the result, therefore the result size can be larger than the threshold.
max_rows_in_distinct
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum number of elements during execution of DISTINCT.
max_rows_in_join
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum size of the hash table for JOIN (in number of rows).
max_rows_in_set
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum size of the set (in number of elements) resulting from the execution of the IN section.
max_rows_in_set_to_optimize_join
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximal size of the set to filter joined tables by each other's row sets before joining.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disable.
- Any positive integer.
max_rows_to_group_by
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If aggregation during GROUP BY is generating more than the specified number of rows (unique GROUP BY keys), the behavior will be determined by the 'group_by_overflow_mode' which by default is - throw an exception, but can be also switched to an approximate GROUP BY mode.
max_rows_to_read
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on read rows from the most 'deep' sources. That is, only in the deepest subquery. When reading from a remote server, it is only checked on a remote server.
max_rows_to_read_leaf
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on read rows on the leaf nodes for distributed queries. Limit is applied for local reads only, excluding the final merge stage on the root node. Note, the setting is unstable with prefer_localhost_replica=1.
max_rows_to_sort
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If more than the specified amount of records have to be processed for ORDER BY operation, the behavior will be determined by the 'sort_overflow_mode' which by default is - throw an exception
max_rows_to_transfer
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum size (in rows) of the transmitted external table obtained when the GLOBAL IN/JOIN section is executed.
max_sessions_for_user
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Maximum number of simultaneous sessions for a user.
max_size_to_preallocate_for_aggregation
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000000000
For how many elements it is allowed to preallocate space in all hash tables in total before aggregation
max_size_to_preallocate_for_joins
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000000000
For how many elements it is allowed to preallocate space in all hash tables in total before join
max_streams_for_merge_tree_reading
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If is not zero, limit the number of reading streams for MergeTree table.
max_streams_multiplier_for_merge_tables
Type: Float
Default value: 5
Ask more streams when reading from Merge table. Streams will be spread across tables that Merge table will use. This allows more even distribution of work across threads and is especially helpful when merged tables differ in size.
max_streams_to_max_threads_ratio
Type: Float
Default value: 1
Allows you to use more sources than the number of threads - to more evenly distribute work across threads. It is assumed that this is a temporary solution since it will be possible in the future to make the number of sources equal to the number of threads, but for each source to dynamically select available work for itself.
max_subquery_depth
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
If a query has more than the specified number of nested subqueries, throw an exception. This allows you to have a sanity check to protect the users of your cluster from going insane with their queries.
max_table_size_to_drop
Type: UInt64
Default value: 50000000000
Restriction on deleting tables in query time. The value 0 means that you can delete all tables without any restrictions.
Cloud default value: 1 TB.
This query setting overwrites its server setting equivalent, see max_table_size_to_drop
max_temporary_columns
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If a query generates more than the specified number of temporary columns in memory as a result of intermediate calculation, the exception is thrown. Zero value means unlimited. This setting is useful to prevent too complex queries.
max_temporary_data_on_disk_size_for_query
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum amount of data consumed by temporary files on disk in bytes for all concurrently running queries. Zero means unlimited.
max_temporary_data_on_disk_size_for_user
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum amount of data consumed by temporary files on disk in bytes for all concurrently running user queries. Zero means unlimited.
max_temporary_non_const_columns
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Similar to the 'max_temporary_columns' setting but applies only to non-constant columns. This makes sense because constant columns are cheap and it is reasonable to allow more of them.
max_threads
Type: MaxThreads
Default value: 'auto(4)'
The maximum number of query processing threads, excluding threads for retrieving data from remote servers (see the 'max_distributed_connections' parameter).
This parameter applies to threads that perform the same stages of the query processing pipeline in parallel. For example, when reading from a table, if it is possible to evaluate expressions with functions, filter with WHERE and pre-aggregate for GROUP BY in parallel using at least 'max_threads' number of threads, then 'max_threads' are used.
For queries that are completed quickly because of a LIMIT, you can set a lower 'max_threads'. For example, if the necessary number of entries are located in every block and max_threads = 8, then 8 blocks are retrieved, although it would have been enough to read just one.
The smaller the
max_threads value, the less memory is consumed.
max_threads_for_indexes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum number of threads process indices.
max_untracked_memory
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4194304
Small allocations and deallocations are grouped in thread local variable and tracked or profiled only when an amount (in absolute value) becomes larger than the specified value. If the value is higher than 'memory_profiler_step' it will be effectively lowered to 'memory_profiler_step'.
memory_overcommit_ratio_denominator
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1073741824
It represents the soft memory limit when the hard limit is reached on the global level. This value is used to compute the overcommit ratio for the query. Zero means skip the query. Read more about memory overcommit.
memory_overcommit_ratio_denominator_for_user
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1073741824
It represents the soft memory limit when the hard limit is reached on the user level. This value is used to compute the overcommit ratio for the query. Zero means skip the query. Read more about memory overcommit.
memory_profiler_sample_max_allocation_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Collect random allocations of size less or equal than the specified value with probability equal to
memory_profiler_sample_probability. 0 means disabled. You may want to set 'max_untracked_memory' to 0 to make this threshold work as expected.
memory_profiler_sample_min_allocation_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Collect random allocations of size greater or equal than the specified value with probability equal to
memory_profiler_sample_probability. 0 means disabled. You may want to set 'max_untracked_memory' to 0 to make this threshold work as expected.
memory_profiler_sample_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
Collect random allocations and deallocations and write them into system.trace_log with 'MemorySample' trace_type. The probability is for every alloc/free regardless of the size of the allocation (can be changed with
memory_profiler_sample_min_allocation_size and
memory_profiler_sample_max_allocation_size). Note that sampling happens only when the amount of untracked memory exceeds 'max_untracked_memory'. You may want to set 'max_untracked_memory' to 0 for extra fine-grained sampling.
memory_profiler_step
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4194304
Sets the step of memory profiler. Whenever query memory usage becomes larger than every next step in number of bytes the memory profiler will collect the allocating stacktrace and will write it into trace_log.
Possible values:
-
A positive integer number of bytes.
-
0 for turning off the memory profiler.
memory_tracker_fault_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
For testing of
exception safety - throw an exception every time you allocate memory with the specified probability.
memory_usage_overcommit_max_wait_microseconds
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5000000
Maximum time thread will wait for memory to be freed in the case of memory overcommit on a user level. If the timeout is reached and memory is not freed, an exception is thrown. Read more about memory overcommit.
merge_table_max_tables_to_look_for_schema_inference
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
When creating a
Merge table without an explicit schema or when using the
merge table function, infer schema as a union of not more than the specified number of matching tables.
If there is a larger number of tables, the schema will be inferred from the first specified number of tables.
merge_tree_coarse_index_granularity
Type: UInt64
Default value: 8
When searching for data, ClickHouse checks the data marks in the index file. If ClickHouse finds that required keys are in some range, it divides this range into
merge_tree_coarse_index_granularity subranges and searches the required keys there recursively.
Possible values:
- Any positive even integer.
merge_tree_compact_parts_min_granules_to_multibuffer_read
Type: UInt64
Default value: 16
Only available in ClickHouse Cloud. Number of granules in stripe of compact part of MergeTree tables to use multibuffer reader, which supports parallel reading and prefetch. In case of reading from remote fs using of multibuffer reader increases number of read request.
merge_tree_determine_task_size_by_prewhere_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Whether to use only prewhere columns size to determine reading task size.
merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2013265920
If ClickHouse should read more than
merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache bytes in one query, it does not use the cache of uncompressed blocks.
The cache of uncompressed blocks stores data extracted for queries. ClickHouse uses this cache to speed up responses to repeated small queries. This setting protects the cache from trashing by queries that read a large amount of data. The uncompressed_cache_size server setting defines the size of the cache of uncompressed blocks.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048576
If ClickHouse should read more than
merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache rows in one query, it does not use the cache of uncompressed blocks.
The cache of uncompressed blocks stores data extracted for queries. ClickHouse uses this cache to speed up responses to repeated small queries. This setting protects the cache from trashing by queries that read a large amount of data. The uncompressed_cache_size server setting defines the size of the cache of uncompressed blocks.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read
Type: UInt64
Default value: 251658240
If the number of bytes to read from one file of a MergeTree-engine table exceeds
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read, then ClickHouse tries to concurrently read from this file in several threads.
Possible value:
- Positive integer.
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read_for_remote_filesystem
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The minimum number of bytes to read from one file before MergeTree engine can parallelize reading, when reading from remote filesystem. We do not recommend using this setting.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_seek
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If the distance between two data blocks to be read in one file is less than
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_seek bytes, then ClickHouse sequentially reads a range of file that contains both blocks, thus avoiding extra seek.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
merge_tree_min_bytes_per_task_for_remote_reading
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2097152
Min bytes to read per task.
merge_tree_min_read_task_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 8
Hard lower limit on the task size (even when the number of granules is low and the number of available threads is high we won't allocate smaller tasks
merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read
Type: UInt64
Default value: 163840
If the number of rows to be read from a file of a MergeTree table exceeds
merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read then ClickHouse tries to perform a concurrent reading from this file on several threads.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read_for_remote_filesystem
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The minimum number of lines to read from one file before the MergeTree engine can parallelize reading, when reading from remote filesystem. We do not recommend using this setting.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
merge_tree_min_rows_for_seek
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If the distance between two data blocks to be read in one file is less than
merge_tree_min_rows_for_seek rows, then ClickHouse does not seek through the file but reads the data sequentially.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
merge_tree_read_split_ranges_into_intersecting_and_non_intersecting_injection_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
For testing of
PartsSplitter - split read ranges into intersecting and non intersecting every time you read from MergeTree with the specified probability.
merge_tree_use_const_size_tasks_for_remote_reading
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Whether to use constant size tasks for reading from a remote table.
merge_tree_use_deserialization_prefixes_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables caching of columns metadata from the file prefixes during reading from Wide parts in MergeTree.
merge_tree_use_prefixes_deserialization_thread_pool
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables usage of the thread pool for parallel prefixes reading in Wide parts in MergeTree. Size of that thread pool is controlled by server setting
max_prefixes_deserialization_thread_pool_size.
merge_tree_use_v1_object_and_dynamic_serialization
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
When enabled, V1 serialization version of JSON and Dynamic types will be used in MergeTree instead of V2. Changing this setting takes affect only after server restart.
metrics_perf_events_enabled
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If enabled, some of the perf events will be measured throughout queries' execution.
metrics_perf_events_list
Type: String
Default value:
Comma separated list of perf metrics that will be measured throughout queries' execution. Empty means all events. See PerfEventInfo in sources for the available events.
min_bytes_to_use_direct_io
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The minimum data volume required for using direct I/O access to the storage disk.
ClickHouse uses this setting when reading data from tables. If the total storage volume of all the data to be read exceeds
min_bytes_to_use_direct_io bytes, then ClickHouse reads the data from the storage disk with the
O_DIRECT option.
Possible values:
- 0 — Direct I/O is disabled.
- Positive integer.
min_bytes_to_use_mmap_io
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
This is an experimental setting. Sets the minimum amount of memory for reading large files without copying data from the kernel to userspace. Recommended threshold is about 64 MB, because mmap/munmap is slow. It makes sense only for large files and helps only if data reside in the page cache.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Big files read with only copying data from kernel to userspace.
min_chunk_bytes_for_parallel_parsing
Type: NonZeroUInt64
Default value: 10485760
- Type: unsigned int
- Default value: 1 MiB
The minimum chunk size in bytes, which each thread will parse in parallel.
min_compress_block_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 65536
For MergeTree tables. In order to reduce latency when processing queries, a block is compressed when writing the next mark if its size is at least
min_compress_block_size. By default, 65,536.
The actual size of the block, if the uncompressed data is less than
max_compress_block_size, is no less than this value and no less than the volume of data for one mark.
Let's look at an example. Assume that
index_granularity was set to 8192 during table creation.
We are writing a UInt32-type column (4 bytes per value). When writing 8192 rows, the total will be 32 KB of data. Since min_compress_block_size = 65,536, a compressed block will be formed for every two marks.
We are writing a URL column with the String type (average size of 60 bytes per value). When writing 8192 rows, the average will be slightly less than 500 KB of data. Since this is more than 65,536, a compressed block will be formed for each mark. In this case, when reading data from the disk in the range of a single mark, extra data won't be decompressed.
This is an expert-level setting, and you shouldn't change it if you're just getting started with ClickHouse.
min_count_to_compile_aggregate_expression
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3
The minimum number of identical aggregate expressions to start JIT-compilation. Works only if the compile_aggregate_expressions setting is enabled.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Identical aggregate expressions are always JIT-compiled.
min_count_to_compile_expression
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3
Minimum count of executing same expression before it is get compiled.
min_count_to_compile_sort_description
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3
The number of identical sort descriptions before they are JIT-compiled
min_execution_speed
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Minimum number of execution rows per second.
min_execution_speed_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Minimum number of execution bytes per second.
min_external_sort_block_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 104857600
Minimal block size in bytes for external sort that will be dumped to disk, to avoid too many files.
min_external_table_block_size_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 268402944
Squash blocks passed to the external table to a specified size in bytes, if blocks are not big enough.
min_external_table_block_size_rows
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048449
Squash blocks passed to external table to specified size in rows, if blocks are not big enough.
min_free_disk_bytes_to_perform_insert
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Minimum free disk space bytes to perform an insert.
min_free_disk_ratio_to_perform_insert
Type: Float
Default value: 0
Minimum free disk space ratio to perform an insert.
min_free_disk_space_for_temporary_data
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The minimum disk space to keep while writing temporary data used in external sorting and aggregation.
min_hit_rate_to_use_consecutive_keys_optimization
Type: Float
Default value: 0.5
Minimal hit rate of a cache which is used for consecutive keys optimization in aggregation to keep it enabled
min_insert_block_size_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 268402944
Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
min_insert_block_size_bytes_for_materialized_views
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into materialized view. By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
See also
min_insert_block_size_rows
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048449
Sets the minimum number of rows in the block that can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
min_insert_block_size_rows_for_materialized_views
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Sets the minimum number of rows in the block which can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into materialized view. By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
See Also
min_joined_block_size_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 524288
Minimum block size for JOIN result (if join algorithm supports it). 0 means unlimited.
mongodb_throw_on_unsupported_query
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If enabled, MongoDB tables will return an error when a MongoDB query cannot be built. Otherwise, ClickHouse reads the full table and processes it locally. This option does not apply to the legacy implementation or when 'allow_experimental_analyzer=0'.
move_all_conditions_to_prewhere
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Move all viable conditions from WHERE to PREWHERE
move_primary_key_columns_to_end_of_prewhere
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Move PREWHERE conditions containing primary key columns to the end of AND chain. It is likely that these conditions are taken into account during primary key analysis and thus will not contribute a lot to PREWHERE filtering.
multiple_joins_try_to_keep_original_names
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Do not add aliases to top level expression list on multiple joins rewrite
mutations_execute_nondeterministic_on_initiator
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If true constant nondeterministic functions (e.g. function
now()) are executed on initiator and replaced to literals in
UPDATE and
DELETE queries. It helps to keep data in sync on replicas while executing mutations with constant nondeterministic functions. Default value:
false.
mutations_execute_subqueries_on_initiator
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If true scalar subqueries are executed on initiator and replaced to literals in
UPDATE and
DELETE queries. Default value:
false.
mutations_max_literal_size_to_replace
Type: UInt64
Default value: 16384
The maximum size of serialized literal in bytes to replace in
UPDATE and
DELETE queries. Takes effect only if at least one the two settings above is enabled. Default value: 16384 (16 KiB).
mutations_sync
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Allows to execute
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE|DELETE|MATERIALIZE INDEX|MATERIALIZE PROJECTION|MATERIALIZE COLUMN queries (mutations) synchronously.
Possible values:
- 0 - Mutations execute asynchronously.
- 1 - The query waits for all mutations to complete on the current server.
- 2 - The query waits for all mutations to complete on all replicas (if they exist).
mysql_datatypes_support_level
Type: MySQLDataTypesSupport
Default value:
Defines how MySQL types are converted to corresponding ClickHouse types. A comma separated list in any combination of
decimal,
datetime64,
date2Date32 or
date2String.
decimal: convert
NUMERICand
DECIMALtypes to
Decimalwhen precision allows it.
datetime64: convert
DATETIMEand
TIMESTAMPtypes to
DateTime64instead of
DateTimewhen precision is not
0.
date2Date32: convert
DATEto
Date32instead of
Date. Takes precedence over
date2String.
date2String: convert
DATEto
Stringinstead of
Date. Overridden by
datetime64.
mysql_map_fixed_string_to_text_in_show_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
When enabled, FixedString ClickHouse data type will be displayed as
TEXT in SHOW COLUMNS.
Has an effect only when the connection is made through the MySQL wire protocol.
- 0 - Use
BLOB.
- 1 - Use
TEXT.
mysql_map_string_to_text_in_show_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
When enabled, String ClickHouse data type will be displayed as
TEXT in SHOW COLUMNS.
Has an effect only when the connection is made through the MySQL wire protocol.
- 0 - Use
BLOB.
- 1 - Use
TEXT.
mysql_max_rows_to_insert
Type: UInt64
Default value: 65536
The maximum number of rows in MySQL batch insertion of the MySQL storage engine
network_compression_method
Type: String
Default value: LZ4
Sets the method of data compression that is used for communication between servers and between server and clickhouse-client.
Possible values:
LZ4— sets LZ4 compression method.
ZSTD— sets ZSTD compression method.
See Also
network_zstd_compression_level
Type: Int64
Default value: 1
Adjusts the level of ZSTD compression. Used only when network_compression_method is set to
ZSTD.
Possible values:
- Positive integer from 1 to 15.
normalize_function_names
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Normalize function names to their canonical names
number_of_mutations_to_delay
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If the mutated table contains at least that many unfinished mutations, artificially slow down mutations of table. 0 - disabled
number_of_mutations_to_throw
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If the mutated table contains at least that many unfinished mutations, throw 'Too many mutations ...' exception. 0 - disabled
odbc_bridge_connection_pool_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 16
Connection pool size for each connection settings string in ODBC bridge.
odbc_bridge_use_connection_pooling
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use connection pooling in ODBC bridge. If set to false, a new connection is created every time.
offset
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Sets the number of rows to skip before starting to return rows from the query. It adjusts the offset set by the OFFSET clause, so that these two values are summarized.
Possible values:
- 0 — No rows are skipped .
- Positive integer.
Example
Input table:
Query:
Result:
opentelemetry_start_trace_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
Sets the probability that the ClickHouse can start a trace for executed queries (if no parent trace context is supplied).
Possible values:
- 0 — The trace for all executed queries is disabled (if no parent trace context is supplied).
- Positive floating-point number in the range [0..1]. For example, if the setting value is
0,5, ClickHouse can start a trace on average for half of the queries.
- 1 — The trace for all executed queries is enabled.
opentelemetry_trace_processors
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Collect OpenTelemetry spans for processors.
optimize_aggregation_in_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables GROUP BY optimization in SELECT queries for aggregating data in corresponding order in MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
GROUP BYoptimization is disabled.
- 1 —
GROUP BYoptimization is enabled.
See Also
optimize_aggregators_of_group_by_keys
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Eliminates min/max/any/anyLast aggregators of GROUP BY keys in SELECT section
optimize_and_compare_chain
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Populate constant comparison in AND chains to enhance filtering ability. Support operators
<,
<=,
>,
>=,
= and mix of them. For example,
(a < b) AND (b < c) AND (c < 5) would be
(a < b) AND (b < c) AND (c < 5) AND (b < 5) AND (a < 5).
optimize_append_index
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use constraints in order to append index condition. The default is
false.
Possible values:
- true, false
optimize_arithmetic_operations_in_aggregate_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Move arithmetic operations out of aggregation functions
optimize_count_from_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables the optimization of counting number of rows from files in different input formats. It applies to table functions/engines
file/
s3/
url/
hdfs/
azureBlobStorage.
Possible values:
- 0 — Optimization disabled.
- 1 — Optimization enabled.
optimize_distinct_in_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable DISTINCT optimization if some columns in DISTINCT form a prefix of sorting. For example, prefix of sorting key in merge tree or ORDER BY statement
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_key
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Optimize
GROUP BY sharding_key queries, by avoiding costly aggregation on the initiator server (which will reduce memory usage for the query on the initiator server).
The following types of queries are supported (and all combinations of them):
SELECT DISTINCT [..., ]sharding_key[, ...] FROM dist
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...]
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] ORDER BY x
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] LIMIT 1
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] LIMIT 1 BY x
The following types of queries are not supported (support for some of them may be added later):
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] WITH TOTALS
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] WITH ROLLUP
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] WITH CUBE
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] SETTINGS extremes=1
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
See also:
Right now it requires
optimize_skip_unused_shards (the reason behind this is that one day it may be enabled by default, and it will work correctly only if data was inserted via Distributed table, i.e. data is distributed according to sharding_key).
optimize_extract_common_expressions
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow extracting common expressions from disjunctions in WHERE, PREWHERE, ON, HAVING and QUALIFY expressions. A logical expression like
(A AND B) OR (A AND C) can be rewritten to
A AND (B OR C), which might help to utilize:
- indices in simple filtering expressions
- cross to inner join optimization
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables optimization by transforming some functions to reading subcolumns. This reduces the amount of data to read.
These functions can be transformed:
- length to read the size0 subcolumn.
- empty to read the size0 subcolumn.
- notEmpty to read the size0 subcolumn.
- isNull to read the null subcolumn.
- isNotNull to read the null subcolumn.
- count to read the null subcolumn.
- mapKeys to read the keys subcolumn.
- mapValues to read the values subcolumn.
Possible values:
- 0 — Optimization disabled.
- 1 — Optimization enabled.
optimize_group_by_constant_keys
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Optimize GROUP BY when all keys in block are constant
optimize_group_by_function_keys
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Eliminates functions of other keys in GROUP BY section
optimize_if_chain_to_multiif
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Replace if(cond1, then1, if(cond2, ...)) chains to multiIf. Currently it's not beneficial for numeric types.
optimize_if_transform_strings_to_enum
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Replaces string-type arguments in If and Transform to enum. Disabled by default cause it could make inconsistent change in distributed query that would lead to its fail.
optimize_injective_functions_in_group_by
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Replaces injective functions by it's arguments in GROUP BY section
optimize_injective_functions_inside_uniq
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Delete injective functions of one argument inside uniq*() functions.
optimize_min_equality_disjunction_chain_length
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3
The minimum length of the expression
expr = x1 OR ... expr = xN for optimization
optimize_min_inequality_conjunction_chain_length
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3
The minimum length of the expression
expr <> x1 AND ... expr <> xN for optimization
optimize_move_to_prewhere
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables automatic PREWHERE optimization in SELECT queries.
Works only for *MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization is disabled.
- 1 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization is enabled.
optimize_move_to_prewhere_if_final
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables automatic PREWHERE optimization in SELECT queries with FINAL modifier.
Works only for *MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization in
SELECTqueries with
FINALmodifier is disabled.
- 1 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization in
SELECTqueries with
FINALmodifier is enabled.
See Also
- optimize_move_to_prewhere setting
optimize_multiif_to_if
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Replace 'multiIf' with only one condition to 'if'.
optimize_normalize_count_variants
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Rewrite aggregate functions that semantically equals to count() as count().
optimize_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables data transformation before the insertion, as if merge was done on this block (according to table engine).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Example
The difference between enabled and disabled:
Query:
Result:
Note that this setting influences Materialized view behaviour.
optimize_or_like_chain
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Optimize multiple OR LIKE into multiMatchAny. This optimization should not be enabled by default, because it defies index analysis in some cases.
optimize_read_in_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables ORDER BY optimization in SELECT queries for reading data from MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
ORDER BYoptimization is disabled.
- 1 —
ORDER BYoptimization is enabled.
See Also
optimize_read_in_window_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable ORDER BY optimization in window clause for reading data in corresponding order in MergeTree tables.
optimize_redundant_functions_in_order_by
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Remove functions from ORDER BY if its argument is also in ORDER BY
optimize_respect_aliases
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If it is set to true, it will respect aliases in WHERE/GROUP BY/ORDER BY, that will help with partition pruning/secondary indexes/optimize_aggregation_in_order/optimize_read_in_order/optimize_trivial_count
optimize_rewrite_aggregate_function_with_if
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Rewrite aggregate functions with if expression as argument when logically equivalent.
For example,
avg(if(cond, col, null)) can be rewritten to
avgOrNullIf(cond, col). It may improve performance.
Supported only with the analyzer (
enable_analyzer = 1).
optimize_rewrite_array_exists_to_has
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Rewrite arrayExists() functions to has() when logically equivalent. For example, arrayExists(x -> x = 1, arr) can be rewritten to has(arr, 1)
optimize_rewrite_sum_if_to_count_if
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Rewrite sumIf() and sum(if()) function countIf() function when logically equivalent
optimize_skip_merged_partitions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables optimization for OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL query if there is only one part with level > 0 and it doesn't have expired TTL.
OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL SETTINGS optimize_skip_merged_partitions=1
By default,
OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL query rewrites the one part even if there is only a single part.
Possible values:
- 1 - Enable optimization.
- 0 - Disable optimization.
optimize_skip_unused_shards
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables skipping of unused shards for SELECT queries that have sharding key condition in
WHERE/PREWHERE (assuming that the data is distributed by sharding key, otherwise a query yields incorrect result).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
optimize_skip_unused_shards_limit
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Limit for number of sharding key values, turns off
optimize_skip_unused_shards if the limit is reached.
Too many values may require significant amount for processing, while the benefit is doubtful, since if you have huge number of values in
IN (...), then most likely the query will be sent to all shards anyway.
optimize_skip_unused_shards_nesting
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Controls
optimize_skip_unused_shards (hence still requires
optimize_skip_unused_shards) depends on the nesting level of the distributed query (case when you have
Distributed table that look into another
Distributed table).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled,
optimize_skip_unused_shardsworks always.
- 1 — Enables
optimize_skip_unused_shardsonly for the first level.
- 2 — Enables
optimize_skip_unused_shardsup to the second level.
optimize_skip_unused_shards_rewrite_in
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Rewrite IN in query for remote shards to exclude values that does not belong to the shard (requires optimize_skip_unused_shards).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
optimize_sorting_by_input_stream_properties
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Optimize sorting by sorting properties of input stream
optimize_substitute_columns
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use constraints for column substitution. The default is
false.
Possible values:
- true, false
optimize_syntax_fuse_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables to fuse aggregate functions with identical argument. It rewrites query contains at least two aggregate functions from sum, count or avg with identical argument to sumCount.
Possible values:
- 0 — Functions with identical argument are not fused.
- 1 — Functions with identical argument are fused.
Example
Query:
Result:
optimize_throw_if_noop
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables throwing an exception if an OPTIMIZE query didn't perform a merge.
By default,
OPTIMIZE returns successfully even if it didn't do anything. This setting lets you differentiate these situations and get the reason in an exception message.
Possible values:
- 1 — Throwing an exception is enabled.
- 0 — Throwing an exception is disabled.
optimize_time_filter_with_preimage
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Optimize Date and DateTime predicates by converting functions into equivalent comparisons without conversions (e.g.
toYear(col) = 2023 -> col >= '2023-01-01' AND col <= '2023-12-31')
optimize_trivial_approximate_count_query
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use an approximate value for trivial count optimization of storages that support such estimation, for example, EmbeddedRocksDB.
Possible values:
- 0 — Optimization disabled.
- 1 — Optimization enabled.
optimize_trivial_count_query
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables the optimization to trivial query
SELECT count() FROM table using metadata from MergeTree. If you need to use row-level security, disable this setting.
Possible values:
- 0 — Optimization disabled.
- 1 — Optimization enabled.
See also:
optimize_trivial_insert_select
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Optimize trivial 'INSERT INTO table SELECT ... FROM TABLES' query
optimize_uniq_to_count
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Rewrite uniq and its variants(except uniqUpTo) to count if subquery has distinct or group by clause.
optimize_use_implicit_projections
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Automatically choose implicit projections to perform SELECT query
optimize_use_projections
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables projection optimization when processing
SELECT queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Projection optimization disabled.
- 1 — Projection optimization enabled.
optimize_using_constraints
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use constraints for query optimization. The default is
false.
Possible values:
- true, false
os_thread_priority
Type: Int64
Default value: 0
Sets the priority (nice) for threads that execute queries. The OS scheduler considers this priority when choosing the next thread to run on each available CPU core.
To use this setting, you need to set the
CAP_SYS_NICE capability. The
clickhouse-server package sets it up during installation. Some virtual environments do not allow you to set the
CAP_SYS_NICE capability. In this case,
clickhouse-server shows a message about it at the start.
Possible values:
- You can set values in the range
[-20, 19].
Lower values mean higher priority. Threads with low
nice priority values are executed more frequently than threads with high values. High values are preferable for long-running non-interactive queries because it allows them to quickly give up resources in favour of short interactive queries when they arrive.
output_format_compression_level
Type: UInt64
Default value: 3
Default compression level if query output is compressed. The setting is applied when
SELECT query has
INTO OUTFILE or when writing to table functions
file,
url,
hdfs,
s3, or
azureBlobStorage.
Possible values: from
1 to
22
output_format_compression_zstd_window_log
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Can be used when the output compression method is
zstd. If greater than
0, this setting explicitly sets compression window size (power of
2) and enables a long-range mode for zstd compression. This can help to achieve a better compression ratio.
Possible values: non-negative numbers. Note that if the value is too small or too big,
zstdlib will throw an exception. Typical values are from
20 (window size =
1MB) to
30 (window size =
1GB).
output_format_parallel_formatting
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables parallel formatting of data formats. Supported only for TSV, TSKV, CSV and JSONEachRow formats.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
page_cache_inject_eviction
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Userspace page cache will sometimes invalidate some pages at random. Intended for testing.
parallel_distributed_insert_select
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Enables parallel distributed
INSERT ... SELECT query.
If we execute
INSERT INTO distributed_table_a SELECT ... FROM distributed_table_b queries and both tables use the same cluster, and both tables are either replicated or non-replicated, then this query is processed locally on every shard.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 —
SELECTwill be executed on each shard from the underlying table of the distributed engine.
- 2 —
SELECTand
INSERTwill be executed on each shard from/to the underlying table of the distributed engine.
parallel_replica_offset
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
This is internal setting that should not be used directly and represents an implementation detail of the 'parallel replicas' mode. This setting will be automatically set up by the initiator server for distributed queries to the index of the replica participating in query processing among parallel replicas.
parallel_replicas_allow_in_with_subquery
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If true, subquery for IN will be executed on every follower replica.
parallel_replicas_count
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
This is internal setting that should not be used directly and represents an implementation detail of the 'parallel replicas' mode. This setting will be automatically set up by the initiator server for distributed queries to the number of parallel replicas participating in query processing.
parallel_replicas_custom_key
Type: String
Default value:
An arbitrary integer expression that can be used to split work between replicas for a specific table. The value can be any integer expression.
Simple expressions using primary keys are preferred.
If the setting is used on a cluster that consists of a single shard with multiple replicas, those replicas will be converted into virtual shards.
Otherwise, it will behave same as for
SAMPLE key, it will use multiple replicas of each shard.
parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_lower
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Allows the filter type
range to split the work evenly between replicas based on the custom range
[parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_lower, INT_MAX].
When used in conjunction with parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_upper, it lets the filter evenly split the work over replicas for the range
[parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_lower, parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_upper].
Note: This setting will not cause any additional data to be filtered during query processing, rather it changes the points at which the range filter breaks up the range
[0, INT_MAX] for parallel processing.
parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_upper
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Allows the filter type
range to split the work evenly between replicas based on the custom range
[0, parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_upper]. A value of 0 disables the upper bound, setting it the max value of the custom key expression.
When used in conjunction with parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_lower, it lets the filter evenly split the work over replicas for the range
[parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_lower, parallel_replicas_custom_key_range_upper].
Note: This setting will not cause any additional data to be filtered during query processing, rather it changes the points at which the range filter breaks up the range
[0, INT_MAX] for parallel processing
parallel_replicas_for_non_replicated_merge_tree
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If true, ClickHouse will use parallel replicas algorithm also for non-replicated MergeTree tables
parallel_replicas_index_analysis_only_on_coordinator
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Index analysis done only on replica-coordinator and skipped on other replicas. Effective only with enabled parallel_replicas_local_plan
parallel_replicas_local_plan
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Build local plan for local replica
parallel_replicas_mark_segment_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Parts virtually divided into segments to be distributed between replicas for parallel reading. This setting controls the size of these segments. Not recommended to change until you're absolutely sure in what you're doing. Value should be in range [128; 16384]
parallel_replicas_min_number_of_rows_per_replica
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit the number of replicas used in a query to (estimated rows to read / min_number_of_rows_per_replica). The max is still limited by 'max_parallel_replicas'
parallel_replicas_mode
Type: ParallelReplicasMode
Default value: read_tasks
Type of filter to use with custom key for parallel replicas. default - use modulo operation on the custom key, range - use range filter on custom key using all possible values for the value type of custom key.
parallel_replicas_prefer_local_join
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If true, and JOIN can be executed with parallel replicas algorithm, and all storages of right JOIN part are *MergeTree, local JOIN will be used instead of GLOBAL JOIN.
parallel_view_processing
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables pushing to attached views concurrently instead of sequentially.
parallelize_output_from_storages
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Parallelize output for reading step from storage. It allows parallelization of query processing right after reading from storage if possible
parsedatetime_parse_without_leading_zeros
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Formatters '%c', '%l' and '%k' in function 'parseDateTime' parse months and hours without leading zeros.
partial_merge_join_left_table_buffer_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If not 0 group left table blocks in bigger ones for left-side table in partial merge join. It uses up to 2x of specified memory per joining thread.
partial_merge_join_rows_in_right_blocks
Type: UInt64
Default value: 65536
Limits sizes of right-hand join data blocks in partial merge join algorithm for JOIN queries.
ClickHouse server:
- Splits right-hand join data into blocks with up to the specified number of rows.
- Indexes each block with its minimum and maximum values.
- Unloads prepared blocks to disk if it is possible.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer. Recommended range of values: [1000, 100000].
partial_result_on_first_cancel
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows query to return a partial result after cancel.
parts_to_delay_insert
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If the destination table contains at least that many active parts in a single partition, artificially slow down insert into table.
parts_to_throw_insert
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
If more than this number active parts in a single partition of the destination table, throw 'Too many parts ...' exception.
periodic_live_view_refresh
Type: Seconds
Default value: 60
Interval after which periodically refreshed live view is forced to refresh.
poll_interval
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Block at the query wait loop on the server for the specified number of seconds.
postgresql_connection_attempt_timeout
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2
Connection timeout in seconds of a single attempt to connect PostgreSQL end-point.
The value is passed as a
connect_timeout parameter of the connection URL.
postgresql_connection_pool_auto_close_connection
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Close connection before returning connection to the pool.
postgresql_connection_pool_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2
Connection pool push/pop retries number for PostgreSQL table engine and database engine.
postgresql_connection_pool_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 16
Connection pool size for PostgreSQL table engine and database engine.
postgresql_connection_pool_wait_timeout
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5000
Connection pool push/pop timeout on empty pool for PostgreSQL table engine and database engine. By default it will block on empty pool.
postgresql_fault_injection_probability
Type: Float
Default value: 0
Approximate probability of failing internal (for replication) PostgreSQL queries. Valid value is in interval [0.0f, 1.0f]
prefer_column_name_to_alias
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables using the original column names instead of aliases in query expressions and clauses. It especially matters when alias is the same as the column name, see Expression Aliases. Enable this setting to make aliases syntax rules in ClickHouse more compatible with most other database engines.
Possible values:
- 0 — The column name is substituted with the alias.
- 1 — The column name is not substituted with the alias.
Example
The difference between enabled and disabled:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
prefer_external_sort_block_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 16744704
Prefer maximum block bytes for external sort, reduce the memory usage during merging.
prefer_global_in_and_join
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables the replacement of
IN/
JOIN operators with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
IN/
JOINoperators are not replaced with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
- 1 — Enabled.
IN/
JOINoperators are replaced with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
Usage
Although
SET distributed_product_mode=global can change the queries behavior for the distributed tables, it's not suitable for local tables or tables from external resources. Here is when the
prefer_global_in_and_join setting comes into play.
For example, we have query serving nodes that contain local tables, which are not suitable for distribution. We need to scatter their data on the fly during distributed processing with the
GLOBAL keyword —
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
Another use case of
prefer_global_in_and_join is accessing tables created by external engines. This setting helps to reduce the number of calls to external sources while joining such tables: only one call per query.
See also:
- Distributed subqueries for more information on how to use
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN
prefer_localhost_replica
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables/disables preferable using the localhost replica when processing distributed queries.
Possible values:
- 1 — ClickHouse always sends a query to the localhost replica if it exists.
- 0 — ClickHouse uses the balancing strategy specified by the load_balancing setting.
Disable this setting if you use max_parallel_replicas without parallel_replicas_custom_key. If parallel_replicas_custom_key is set, disable this setting only if it's used on a cluster with multiple shards containing multiple replicas. If it's used on a cluster with a single shard and multiple replicas, disabling this setting will have negative effects.
prefer_warmed_unmerged_parts_seconds
Type: Int64
Default value: 0
Only available in ClickHouse Cloud. If a merged part is less than this many seconds old and is not pre-warmed (see cache_populated_by_fetch), but all its source parts are available and pre-warmed, SELECT queries will read from those parts instead. Only for Replicated-/SharedMergeTree. Note that this only checks whether CacheWarmer processed the part; if the part was fetched into cache by something else, it'll still be considered cold until CacheWarmer gets to it; if it was warmed, then evicted from cache, it'll still be considered warm.
preferred_block_size_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000
This setting adjusts the data block size for query processing and represents additional fine-tuning to the more rough 'max_block_size' setting. If the columns are large and with 'max_block_size' rows the block size is likely to be larger than the specified amount of bytes, its size will be lowered for better CPU cache locality.
preferred_max_column_in_block_size_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on max column size in block while reading. Helps to decrease cache misses count. Should be close to L2 cache size.
preferred_optimize_projection_name
Type: String
Default value:
If it is set to a non-empty string, ClickHouse will try to apply specified projection in query.
Possible values:
- string: name of preferred projection
prefetch_buffer_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048576
The maximum size of the prefetch buffer to read from the filesystem.
print_pretty_type_names
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows to print deep-nested type names in a pretty way with indents in
DESCRIBE query and in
toTypeName() function.
Example:
priority
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Priority of the query. 1 - the highest, higher value - lower priority; 0 - do not use priorities.
push_external_roles_in_interserver_queries
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable pushing user roles from originator to other nodes while performing a query.
query_cache_compress_entries
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Compress entries in the query cache. Lessens the memory consumption of the query cache at the cost of slower inserts into / reads from it.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled
- 1 - Enabled
query_cache_max_entries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum number of query results the current user may store in the query cache. 0 means unlimited.
Possible values:
- Positive integer >= 0.
query_cache_max_size_in_bytes
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum amount of memory (in bytes) the current user may allocate in the query cache. 0 means unlimited.
Possible values:
- Positive integer >= 0.
query_cache_min_query_duration
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 0
Minimum duration in milliseconds a query needs to run for its result to be stored in the query cache.
Possible values:
- Positive integer >= 0.
query_cache_min_query_runs
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Minimum number of times a
SELECT query must run before its result is stored in the query cache.
Possible values:
- Positive integer >= 0.
query_cache_nondeterministic_function_handling
Type: QueryCacheNondeterministicFunctionHandling
Default value: throw
Controls how the query cache handles
SELECT queries with non-deterministic functions like
rand() or
now().
Possible values:
'throw'- Throw an exception and don't cache the query result.
'save'- Cache the query result.
'ignore'- Don't cache the query result and don't throw an exception.
query_cache_share_between_users
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If turned on, the result of
SELECT queries cached in the query cache can be read by other users.
It is not recommended to enable this setting due to security reasons.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled
- 1 - Enabled
query_cache_squash_partial_results
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Squash partial result blocks to blocks of size max_block_size. Reduces performance of inserts into the query cache but improves the compressability of cache entries (see query_cache_compress-entries).
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled
- 1 - Enabled
query_cache_system_table_handling
Type: QueryCacheSystemTableHandling
Default value: throw
Controls how the query cache handles
SELECT queries against system tables, i.e. tables in databases
system.* and
information_schema.*.
Possible values:
'throw'- Throw an exception and don't cache the query result.
'save'- Cache the query result.
'ignore'- Don't cache the query result and don't throw an exception.
query_cache_tag
Type: String
Default value:
A string which acts as a label for query cache entries. The same queries with different tags are considered different by the query cache.
Possible values:
- Any string
query_cache_ttl
Type: Seconds
Default value: 60
After this time in seconds entries in the query cache become stale.
Possible values:
- Positive integer >= 0.
query_metric_log_interval
Type: Int64
Default value: -1
The interval in milliseconds at which the query_metric_log for individual queries is collected.
If set to any negative value, it will take the value
collect_interval_milliseconds from the query_metric_log setting or default to 1000 if not present.
To disable the collection of a single query, set
query_metric_log_interval to 0.
Default value: -1
query_plan_aggregation_in_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles the aggregation in-order query-plan-level optimization. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_convert_outer_join_to_inner_join
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow to convert OUTER JOIN to INNER JOIN if filter after JOIN always filters default values
query_plan_enable_multithreading_after_window_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enable multithreading after evaluating window functions to allow parallel stream processing
query_plan_enable_optimizations
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles query optimization at the query plan level.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable all optimizations at the query plan level
- 1 - Enable optimizations at the query plan level (but individual optimizations may still be disabled via their individual settings)
query_plan_execute_functions_after_sorting
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which moves expressions after sorting steps. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_filter_push_down
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which moves filters down in the execution plan. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_join_swap_table
Type: BoolAuto
Default value: auto
Determine which side of the join should be the build table (also called inner, the one inserted into the hash table for a hash join) in the query plan. This setting is supported only for
ALL join strictness with the
JOIN ON clause. Possible values are:
- 'auto': Let the planner decide which table to use as the build table.
- 'false': Never swap tables (the right table is the build table).
- 'true': Always swap tables (the left table is the build table).
query_plan_lift_up_array_join
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which moves ARRAY JOINs up in the execution plan. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_lift_up_union
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which moves larger subtrees of the query plan into union to enable further optimizations. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_max_optimizations_to_apply
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
Limits the total number of optimizations applied to query plan, see setting query_plan_enable_optimizations. Useful to avoid long optimization times for complex queries. In the EXPLAIN PLAN query, stop applying optimizations after this limit is reached and return the plan as is. For regular query execution if the actual number of optimizations exceeds this setting, an exception is thrown.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
query_plan_merge_expressions
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which merges consecutive filters. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_merge_filters
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow to merge filters in the query plan
query_plan_optimize_prewhere
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allow to push down filter to PREWHERE expression for supported storages
query_plan_push_down_limit
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which moves LIMITs down in the execution plan. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_read_in_order
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles the read in-order optimization query-plan-level optimization. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_remove_redundant_distinct
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which removes redundant DISTINCT steps. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_remove_redundant_sorting
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which removes redundant sorting steps, e.g. in subqueries. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_reuse_storage_ordering_for_window_functions
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which uses storage sorting when sorting for window functions. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_split_filter
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which splits filters into expressions. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_try_use_vector_search
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Toggles a query-plan-level optimization which tries to use the vector similarity index. Only takes effect if setting query_plan_enable_optimizations is 1.
This is an expert-level setting which should only be used for debugging by developers. The setting may change in future in backward-incompatible ways or be removed.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disable
- 1 - Enable
query_plan_use_new_logical_join_step
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use new logical join step in query plan
query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000000
Sets the period for a CPU clock timer of the query profiler. This timer counts only CPU time.
Possible values:
-
A positive integer number of nanoseconds.
Recommended values:
- 10000000 (100 times a second) nanoseconds and more for single queries.
- 1000000000 (once a second) for cluster-wide profiling.
-
0 for turning off the timer.
Temporarily disabled in ClickHouse Cloud.
See also:
- System table trace_log
query_profiler_real_time_period_ns
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000000000
Sets the period for a real clock timer of the query profiler. Real clock timer counts wall-clock time.
Possible values:
-
Positive integer number, in nanoseconds.
Recommended values:
- 10000000 (100 times a second) nanoseconds and less for single queries.
- 1000000000 (once a second) for cluster-wide profiling.
-
0 for turning off the timer.
Temporarily disabled in ClickHouse Cloud.
See also:
- System table trace_log
queue_max_wait_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 0
The wait time in the request queue, if the number of concurrent requests exceeds the maximum.
rabbitmq_max_wait_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 5000
The wait time for reading from RabbitMQ before retry.
read_backoff_max_throughput
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1048576
Settings to reduce the number of threads in case of slow reads. Count events when the read bandwidth is less than that many bytes per second.
read_backoff_min_concurrency
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1
Settings to try keeping the minimal number of threads in case of slow reads.
read_backoff_min_events
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2
Settings to reduce the number of threads in case of slow reads. The number of events after which the number of threads will be reduced.
read_backoff_min_interval_between_events_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 1000
Settings to reduce the number of threads in case of slow reads. Do not pay attention to the event, if the previous one has passed less than a certain amount of time.
read_backoff_min_latency_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 1000
Setting to reduce the number of threads in case of slow reads. Pay attention only to reads that took at least that much time.
read_from_filesystem_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow to use the filesystem cache in passive mode - benefit from the existing cache entries, but don't put more entries into the cache. If you set this setting for heavy ad-hoc queries and leave it disabled for short real-time queries, this will allows to avoid cache threshing by too heavy queries and to improve the overall system efficiency.
read_from_page_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use userspace page cache in passive mode, similar to read_from_filesystem_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cache.
read_in_order_two_level_merge_threshold
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Minimal number of parts to read to run preliminary merge step during multithread reading in order of primary key.
read_in_order_use_buffering
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use buffering before merging while reading in order of primary key. It increases the parallelism of query execution
read_in_order_use_virtual_row
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use virtual row while reading in order of primary key or its monotonic function fashion. It is useful when searching over multiple parts as only relevant ones are touched.
read_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
read_overflow_mode_leaf
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the leaf limit is exceeded.
read_priority
Type: Int64
Default value: 0
Priority to read data from local filesystem or remote filesystem. Only supported for 'pread_threadpool' method for local filesystem and for
threadpool method for remote filesystem.
read_through_distributed_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Allow reading from distributed cache
readonly
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
0 - no read-only restrictions. 1 - only read requests, as well as changing explicitly allowed settings. 2 - only read requests, as well as changing settings, except for the 'readonly' setting.
receive_data_timeout_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 2000
Connection timeout for receiving first packet of data or packet with positive progress from replica
receive_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 300
Timeout for receiving data from the network, in seconds. If no bytes were received in this interval, the exception is thrown. If you set this setting on the client, the 'send_timeout' for the socket will also be set on the corresponding connection end on the server.
regexp_max_matches_per_row
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Sets the maximum number of matches for a single regular expression per row. Use it to protect against memory overload when using greedy regular expression in the extractAllGroupsHorizontal function.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
reject_expensive_hyperscan_regexps
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Reject patterns which will likely be expensive to evaluate with hyperscan (due to NFA state explosion)
remerge_sort_lowered_memory_bytes_ratio
Type: Float
Default value: 2
If memory usage after remerge does not reduced by this ratio, remerge will be disabled.
remote_filesystem_read_method
Type: String
Default value: threadpool
Method of reading data from remote filesystem, one of: read, threadpool.
remote_filesystem_read_prefetch
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Should use prefetching when reading data from remote filesystem.
remote_fs_read_backoff_max_tries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5
Max attempts to read with backoff
remote_fs_read_max_backoff_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
Max wait time when trying to read data for remote disk
remote_read_min_bytes_for_seek
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4194304
Min bytes required for remote read (url, s3) to do seek, instead of read with ignore.
rename_files_after_processing
Type: String
Default value:
-
Type: String
-
Default value: Empty string
This setting allows to specify renaming pattern for files processed by
file table function. When option is set, all files read by
file table function will be renamed according to specified pattern with placeholders, only if files processing was successful.
Placeholders
%a— Full original filename (e.g., "sample.csv").
%f— Original filename without extension (e.g., "sample").
%e— Original file extension with dot (e.g., ".csv").
%t— Timestamp (in microseconds).
%%— Percentage sign ("%").
Example
-
Option:
--rename_files_after_processing="processed_%f_%t%e"
-
Query:
SELECT * FROM file('sample.csv')
If reading
sample.csv is successful, file will be renamed to
processed_sample_1683473210851438.csv
replace_running_query
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
When using the HTTP interface, the 'query_id' parameter can be passed. This is any string that serves as the query identifier. If a query from the same user with the same 'query_id' already exists at this time, the behaviour depends on the 'replace_running_query' parameter.
0 (default) – Throw an exception (do not allow the query to run if a query with the same 'query_id' is already running).
1 – Cancel the old query and start running the new one.
Set this parameter to 1 for implementing suggestions for segmentation conditions. After entering the next character, if the old query hasn't finished yet, it should be cancelled.
replace_running_query_max_wait_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 5000
The wait time for running the query with the same
query_id to finish, when the replace_running_query setting is active.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Throwing an exception that does not allow to run a new query if the server already executes a query with the same
query_id.
replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeout
Type: Int64
Default value: 120
Specifies how long (in seconds) to wait for inactive replicas to execute ALTER, OPTIMIZE or TRUNCATE queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Do not wait.
- Negative integer — Wait for unlimited time.
- Positive integer — The number of seconds to wait.
restore_replace_external_dictionary_source_to_null
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Replace external dictionary sources to Null on restore. Useful for testing purposes
restore_replace_external_engines_to_null
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
For testing purposes. Replaces all external engines to Null to not initiate external connections.
restore_replace_external_table_functions_to_null
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
For testing purposes. Replaces all external table functions to Null to not initiate external connections.
restore_replicated_merge_tree_to_shared_merge_tree
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Replace table engine from ReplicatedMergeTree -> SharedMergeTree during RESTORE.
result_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
rewrite_count_distinct_if_with_count_distinct_implementation
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows you to rewrite
countDistcintIf with count_distinct_implementation setting.
Possible values:
- true — Allow.
- false — Disallow.
s3_allow_parallel_part_upload
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use multiple threads for s3 multipart upload. It may lead to slightly higher memory usage
s3_check_objects_after_upload
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Check each uploaded object to s3 with head request to be sure that upload was successful
s3_connect_timeout_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Connection timeout for host from s3 disks.
s3_create_new_file_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables creating a new file on each insert in s3 engine tables. If enabled, on each insert a new S3 object will be created with the key, similar to this pattern:
initial:
data.Parquet.gz ->
data.1.Parquet.gz ->
data.2.Parquet.gz, etc.
Possible values:
- 0 —
INSERTquery appends new data to the end of the file.
- 1 —
INSERTquery creates a new file.
s3_disable_checksum
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Do not calculate a checksum when sending a file to S3. This speeds up writes by avoiding excessive processing passes on a file. It is mostly safe as the data of MergeTree tables is checksummed by ClickHouse anyway, and when S3 is accessed with HTTPS, the TLS layer already provides integrity while transferring through the network. While additional checksums on S3 give defense in depth.
s3_ignore_file_doesnt_exist
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore absence of file if it does not exist when reading certain keys.
Possible values:
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result.
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception.
s3_list_object_keys_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Maximum number of files that could be returned in batch by ListObject request
s3_max_connections
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1024
The maximum number of connections per server.
s3_max_get_burst
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Max number of requests that can be issued simultaneously before hitting request per second limit. By default (0) equals to
s3_max_get_rps
s3_max_get_rps
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on S3 GET request per second rate before throttling. Zero means unlimited.
s3_max_inflight_parts_for_one_file
Type: UInt64
Default value: 20
The maximum number of a concurrent loaded parts in multipart upload request. 0 means unlimited.
s3_max_part_number
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10000
Maximum part number number for s3 upload part.
s3_max_put_burst
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Max number of requests that can be issued simultaneously before hitting request per second limit. By default (0) equals to
s3_max_put_rps
s3_max_put_rps
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Limit on S3 PUT request per second rate before throttling. Zero means unlimited.
s3_max_redirects
Type: UInt64
Default value: 10
Max number of S3 redirects hops allowed.
s3_max_single_operation_copy_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 33554432
Maximum size for a single copy operation in s3
s3_max_single_part_upload_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 33554432
The maximum size of object to upload using singlepart upload to S3.
s3_max_single_read_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4
The maximum number of retries during single S3 read.
s3_max_unexpected_write_error_retries
Type: UInt64
Default value: 4
The maximum number of retries in case of unexpected errors during S3 write.
s3_max_upload_part_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 5368709120
The maximum size of part to upload during multipart upload to S3.
s3_min_upload_part_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 16777216
The minimum size of part to upload during multipart upload to S3.
s3_request_timeout_ms
Type: UInt64
Default value: 30000
Idleness timeout for sending and receiving data to/from S3. Fail if a single TCP read or write call blocks for this long.
s3_retry_attempts
Type: UInt64
Default value: 100
Setting for Aws::Client::RetryStrategy, Aws::Client does retries itself, 0 means no retries
s3_skip_empty_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables skipping empty files in S3 engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
SELECTthrows an exception if empty file is not compatible with requested format.
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result for empty file.
s3_strict_upload_part_size
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The exact size of part to upload during multipart upload to S3 (some implementations does not supports variable size parts).
s3_throw_on_zero_files_match
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Throw an error, when ListObjects request cannot match any files
s3_truncate_on_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables truncate before inserts in s3 engine tables. If disabled, an exception will be thrown on insert attempts if an S3 object already exists.
Possible values:
- 0 —
INSERTquery appends new data to the end of the file.
- 1 —
INSERTquery replaces existing content of the file with the new data.
s3_upload_part_size_multiply_factor
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2
Multiply s3_min_upload_part_size by this factor each time s3_multiply_parts_count_threshold parts were uploaded from a single write to S3.
s3_upload_part_size_multiply_parts_count_threshold
Type: UInt64
Default value: 500
Each time this number of parts was uploaded to S3, s3_min_upload_part_size is multiplied by s3_upload_part_size_multiply_factor.
s3_use_adaptive_timeouts
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
When set to
true than for all s3 requests first two attempts are made with low send and receive timeouts.
When set to
false than all attempts are made with identical timeouts.
s3_validate_request_settings
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables s3 request settings validation.
Possible values:
- 1 — validate settings.
- 0 — do not validate settings.
s3queue_default_zookeeper_path
Type: String
Default value: /clickhouse/s3queue/
Default zookeeper path prefix for S3Queue engine
s3queue_enable_logging_to_s3queue_log
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enable writing to system.s3queue_log. The value can be overwritten per table with table settings
s3queue_migrate_old_metadata_to_buckets
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Migrate old metadata structure of S3Queue table to a new one
schema_inference_cache_require_modification_time_for_url
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use schema from cache for URL with last modification time validation (for URLs with Last-Modified header)
schema_inference_use_cache_for_azure
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use cache in schema inference while using azure table function
schema_inference_use_cache_for_file
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use cache in schema inference while using file table function
schema_inference_use_cache_for_hdfs
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use cache in schema inference while using hdfs table function
schema_inference_use_cache_for_s3
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use cache in schema inference while using s3 table function
schema_inference_use_cache_for_url
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use cache in schema inference while using url table function
select_sequential_consistency
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
This setting differ in behavior between SharedMergeTree and ReplicatedMergeTree, see SharedMergeTree consistency for more information about the behavior of
select_sequential_consistency in SharedMergeTree.
Enables or disables sequential consistency for
SELECT queries. Requires
insert_quorum_parallel to be disabled (enabled by default).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Usage
When sequential consistency is enabled, ClickHouse allows the client to execute the
SELECT query only for those replicas that contain data from all previous
INSERT queries executed with
insert_quorum. If the client refers to a partial replica, ClickHouse will generate an exception. The SELECT query will not include data that has not yet been written to the quorum of replicas.
When
insert_quorum_parallel is enabled (the default), then
select_sequential_consistency does not work. This is because parallel
INSERT queries can be written to different sets of quorum replicas so there is no guarantee a single replica will have received all writes.
See also:
send_logs_level
Type: LogsLevel
Default value: fatal
Send server text logs with specified minimum level to client. Valid values: 'trace', 'debug', 'information', 'warning', 'error', 'fatal', 'none'
send_logs_source_regexp
Type: String
Default value:
Send server text logs with specified regexp to match log source name. Empty means all sources.
send_progress_in_http_headers
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables
X-ClickHouse-Progress HTTP response headers in
clickhouse-server responses.
For more information, read the HTTP interface description.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
send_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 300
Timeout for sending data to the network, in seconds. If a client needs to send some data but is not able to send any bytes in this interval, the exception is thrown. If you set this setting on the client, the 'receive_timeout' for the socket will also be set on the corresponding connection end on the server.
session_timezone
Type: Timezone
Default value:
Sets the implicit time zone of the current session or query. The implicit time zone is the time zone applied to values of type DateTime/DateTime64 which have no explicitly specified time zone. The setting takes precedence over the globally configured (server-level) implicit time zone. A value of '' (empty string) means that the implicit time zone of the current session or query is equal to the server time zone.
You can use functions
timeZone() and
serverTimeZone() to get the session time zone and server time zone.
Possible values:
- Any time zone name from
system.time_zones, e.g.
Europe/Berlin,
UTCor
Zulu
Examples:
Assign session time zone 'America/Denver' to the inner DateTime without explicitly specified time zone:
Not all functions that parse DateTime/DateTime64 respect
session_timezone. This can lead to subtle errors.
See the following example and explanation.
This happens due to different parsing pipelines:
toDateTime()without explicitly given time zone used in the first
SELECTquery honors setting
session_timezoneand the global time zone.
- In the second query, a DateTime is parsed from a String, and inherits the type and time zone of the existing column
d. Thus, setting
session_timezoneand the global time zone are not honored.
See also
set_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
shared_merge_tree_sync_parts_on_partition_operations
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Automatically synchronize set of data parts after MOVE|REPLACE|ATTACH partition operations in SMT tables. Cloud only
short_circuit_function_evaluation
Type: ShortCircuitFunctionEvaluation
Default value: enable
Allows calculating the if, multiIf, and, and or functions according to a short scheme. This helps optimize the execution of complex expressions in these functions and prevent possible exceptions (such as division by zero when it is not expected).
Possible values:
enable— Enables short-circuit function evaluation for functions that are suitable for it (can throw an exception or computationally heavy).
force_enable— Enables short-circuit function evaluation for all functions.
disable— Disables short-circuit function evaluation.
short_circuit_function_evaluation_for_nulls
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows to execute functions with Nullable arguments only on rows with non-NULL values in all arguments when ratio of NULL values in arguments exceeds short_circuit_function_evaluation_for_nulls_threshold. Applies only to functions that return NULL value for rows with at least one NULL value in arguments.
short_circuit_function_evaluation_for_nulls_threshold
Type: Double
Default value: 1
Ratio threshold of NULL values to execute functions with Nullable arguments only on rows with non-NULL values in all arguments. Applies when setting short_circuit_function_evaluation_for_nulls is enabled. When the ratio of rows containing NULL values to the total number of rows exceeds this threshold, these rows containing NULL values will not be evaluated.
show_table_uuid_in_table_create_query_if_not_nil
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Sets the
SHOW TABLE query display.
Possible values:
- 0 — The query will be displayed without table UUID.
- 1 — The query will be displayed with table UUID.
single_join_prefer_left_table
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
For single JOIN in case of identifier ambiguity prefer left table
skip_redundant_aliases_in_udf
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Redundant aliases are not used (substituted) in user-defined functions in order to simplify it's usage.
Possible values:
- 1 — The aliases are skipped (substituted) in UDFs.
- 0 — The aliases are not skipped (substituted) in UDFs.
Example
The difference between enabled and disabled:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
skip_unavailable_shards
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables silently skipping of unavailable shards.
Shard is considered unavailable if all its replicas are unavailable. A replica is unavailable in the following cases:
-
ClickHouse can't connect to replica for any reason.
When connecting to a replica, ClickHouse performs several attempts. If all these attempts fail, the replica is considered unavailable.
-
Replica can't be resolved through DNS.
If replica's hostname can't be resolved through DNS, it can indicate the following situations:
-
Replica's host has no DNS record. It can occur in systems with dynamic DNS, for example, Kubernetes, where nodes can be unresolvable during downtime, and this is not an error.
-
Configuration error. ClickHouse configuration file contains a wrong hostname.
-
Possible values:
-
1 — skipping enabled.
If a shard is unavailable, ClickHouse returns a result based on partial data and does not report node availability issues.
-
0 — skipping disabled.
If a shard is unavailable, ClickHouse throws an exception.
sleep_after_receiving_query_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 0
Time to sleep after receiving query in TCPHandler
sleep_in_send_data_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 0
Time to sleep in sending data in TCPHandler
sleep_in_send_tables_status_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 0
Time to sleep in sending tables status response in TCPHandler
sort_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
split_intersecting_parts_ranges_into_layers_final
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Split intersecting parts ranges into layers during FINAL optimization
split_parts_ranges_into_intersecting_and_non_intersecting_final
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Split parts ranges into intersecting and non intersecting during FINAL optimization
splitby_max_substrings_includes_remaining_string
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Controls whether function splitBy*() with argument
max_substrings > 0 will include the remaining string in the last element of the result array.
Possible values:
0- The remaining string will not be included in the last element of the result array.
1- The remaining string will be included in the last element of the result array. This is the behavior of Spark's
split()function and Python's 'string.split()' method.
stop_refreshable_materialized_views_on_startup
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
On server startup, prevent scheduling of refreshable materialized views, as if with SYSTEM STOP VIEWS. You can manually start them with
SYSTEM START VIEWS or
SYSTEM START VIEW <name> afterwards. Also applies to newly created views. Has no effect on non-refreshable materialized views.
storage_file_read_method
Type: LocalFSReadMethod
Default value: pread
Method of reading data from storage file, one of:
read,
pread,
mmap. The mmap method does not apply to clickhouse-server (it's intended for clickhouse-local).
storage_system_stack_trace_pipe_read_timeout_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 100
Maximum time to read from a pipe for receiving information from the threads when querying the
system.stack_trace table. This setting is used for testing purposes and not meant to be changed by users.
stream_flush_interval_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 7500
Works for tables with streaming in the case of a timeout, or when a thread generates max_insert_block_size rows.
The default value is 7500.
The smaller the value, the more often data is flushed into the table. Setting the value too low leads to poor performance.
stream_like_engine_allow_direct_select
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allow direct SELECT query for Kafka, RabbitMQ, FileLog, Redis Streams, and NATS engines. In case there are attached materialized views, SELECT query is not allowed even if this setting is enabled.
stream_like_engine_insert_queue
Type: String
Default value:
When stream-like engine reads from multiple queues, the user will need to select one queue to insert into when writing. Used by Redis Streams and NATS.
stream_poll_timeout_ms
Type: Milliseconds
Default value: 500
Timeout for polling data from/to streaming storages.
system_events_show_zero_values
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows to select zero-valued events from
system.events.
Some monitoring systems require passing all the metrics values to them for each checkpoint, even if the metric value is zero.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Examples
Query
Result
Query
Result
table_function_remote_max_addresses
Type: UInt64
Default value: 1000
Sets the maximum number of addresses generated from patterns for the remote function.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
tcp_keep_alive_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 290
The time in seconds the connection needs to remain idle before TCP starts sending keepalive probes
temporary_data_in_cache_reserve_space_wait_lock_timeout_milliseconds
Type: UInt64
Default value: 600000
Wait time to lock cache for space reservation for temporary data in filesystem cache
temporary_files_codec
Type: String
Default value: LZ4
Sets compression codec for temporary files used in sorting and joining operations on disk.
Possible values:
- LZ4 — LZ4 compression is applied.
- NONE — No compression is applied.
throw_if_deduplication_in_dependent_materialized_views_enabled_with_async_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Throw exception on INSERT query when the setting
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views is enabled along with
async_insert. It guarantees correctness, because these features can't work together.
throw_if_no_data_to_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Allows or forbids empty INSERTs, enabled by default (throws an error on an empty insert). Only applies to INSERTs using
clickhouse-client or using the gRPC interface.
throw_on_error_from_cache_on_write_operations
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Ignore error from cache when caching on write operations (INSERT, merges)
throw_on_max_partitions_per_insert_block
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Used with max_partitions_per_insert_block. If true (default), an exception will be thrown when max_partitions_per_insert_block is reached. If false, details of the insert query reaching this limit with the number of partitions will be logged. This can be useful if you're trying to understand the impact on users when changing max_partitions_per_insert_block.
throw_on_unsupported_query_inside_transaction
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Throw exception if unsupported query is used inside transaction
timeout_before_checking_execution_speed
Type: Seconds
Default value: 10
Check that the speed is not too low after the specified time has elapsed.
timeout_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
timeout_overflow_mode_leaf
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the leaf limit is exceeded.
totals_auto_threshold
Type: Float
Default value: 0.5
The threshold for
totals_mode = 'auto'.
See the section "WITH TOTALS modifier".
totals_mode
Type: TotalsMode
Default value: after_having_exclusive
How to calculate TOTALS when HAVING is present, as well as when max_rows_to_group_by and group_by_overflow_mode = 'any' are present. See the section "WITH TOTALS modifier".
trace_profile_events
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables or disables collecting stacktraces on each update of profile events along with the name of profile event and the value of increment and sending them into trace_log.
Possible values:
- 1 — Tracing of profile events enabled.
- 0 — Tracing of profile events disabled.
transfer_overflow_mode
Type: OverflowMode
Default value: throw
What to do when the limit is exceeded.
transform_null_in
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Enables equality of NULL values for IN operator.
By default,
NULL values can't be compared because
NULL means undefined value. Thus, comparison
expr = NULL must always return
false. With this setting
NULL = NULL returns
true for
IN operator.
Possible values:
- 0 — Comparison of
NULLvalues in
INoperator returns
false.
- 1 — Comparison of
NULLvalues in
INoperator returns
true.
Example
Consider the
null_in table:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
See Also
traverse_shadow_remote_data_paths
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Traverse frozen data (shadow directory) in addition to actual table data when query system.remote_data_paths
union_default_mode
Type: SetOperationMode
Default value:
Sets a mode for combining
SELECT query results. The setting is only used when shared with UNION without explicitly specifying the
UNION ALL or
UNION DISTINCT.
Possible values:
'DISTINCT'— ClickHouse outputs rows as a result of combining queries removing duplicate rows.
'ALL'— ClickHouse outputs all rows as a result of combining queries including duplicate rows.
''— ClickHouse generates an exception when used with
UNION.
See examples in UNION.
unknown_packet_in_send_data
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
Send unknown packet instead of data Nth data packet
use_async_executor_for_materialized_views
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use async and potentially multithreaded execution of materialized view query, can speedup views processing during INSERT, but also consume more memory.
use_cache_for_count_from_files
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables caching of rows number during count from files in table functions
file/
s3/
url/
hdfs/
azureBlobStorage.
Enabled by default.
use_client_time_zone
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use client timezone for interpreting DateTime string values, instead of adopting server timezone.
use_compact_format_in_distributed_parts_names
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Uses compact format for storing blocks for background (
distributed_foreground_insert) INSERT into tables with
Distributed engine.
Possible values:
- 0 — Uses
user[:password]@host:port#default_databasedirectory format.
- 1 — Uses
[shard{shard_index}[_replica{replica_index}]]directory format.
- with
use_compact_format_in_distributed_parts_names=0changes from cluster definition will not be applied for background INSERT.
- with
use_compact_format_in_distributed_parts_names=1changing the order of the nodes in the cluster definition, will change the
shard_index/
replica_indexso be aware.
use_concurrency_control
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Respect the server's concurrency control (see the
concurrent_threads_soft_limit_num and
concurrent_threads_soft_limit_ratio_to_cores global server settings). If disabled, it allows using a larger number of threads even if the server is overloaded (not recommended for normal usage, and needed mostly for tests).
use_hedged_requests
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables hedged requests logic for remote queries. It allows to establish many connections with different replicas for query.
New connection is enabled in case existent connection(s) with replica(s) were not established within
hedged_connection_timeout
or no data was received within
receive_data_timeout. Query uses the first connection which send non empty progress packet (or data packet, if
allow_changing_replica_until_first_data_packet);
other connections are cancelled. Queries with
max_parallel_replicas > 1 are supported.
Enabled by default.
Disabled by default on Cloud.
use_hive_partitioning
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
When enabled, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in path (
/name=value/) in file-like table engines File/S3/URL/HDFS/AzureBlobStorage and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with
_.
use_iceberg_partition_pruning
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use Iceberg partition pruning for Iceberg tables
use_index_for_in_with_subqueries
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Try using an index if there is a subquery or a table expression on the right side of the IN operator.
use_index_for_in_with_subqueries_max_values
Type: UInt64
Default value: 0
The maximum size of the set in the right-hand side of the IN operator to use table index for filtering. It allows to avoid performance degradation and higher memory usage due to the preparation of additional data structures for large queries. Zero means no limit.
use_json_alias_for_old_object_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
When enabled,
JSON data type alias will be used to create an old Object('json') type instead of the new JSON type.
use_local_cache_for_remote_storage
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use local cache for remote storage like HDFS or S3, it's used for remote table engine only
use_page_cache_for_disks_without_file_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Use userspace page cache for remote disks that don't have filesystem cache enabled.
use_query_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If turned on,
SELECT queries may utilize the query cache. Parameters enable_reads_from_query_cache
and enable_writes_to_query_cache control in more detail how the cache is used.
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled
- 1 - Enabled
use_skip_indexes
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Use data skipping indexes during query execution.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
use_skip_indexes_if_final
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Controls whether skipping indexes are used when executing a query with the FINAL modifier.
By default, this setting is disabled because skip indexes may exclude rows (granules) containing the latest data, which could lead to incorrect results. When enabled, skipping indexes are applied even with the FINAL modifier, potentially improving performance but with the risk of missing recent updates.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
use_structure_from_insertion_table_in_table_functions
Type: UInt64
Default value: 2
Use structure from insertion table instead of schema inference from data. Possible values: 0 - disabled, 1 - enabled, 2 - auto
use_uncompressed_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Whether to use a cache of uncompressed blocks. Accepts 0 or 1. By default, 0 (disabled). Using the uncompressed cache (only for tables in the MergeTree family) can significantly reduce latency and increase throughput when working with a large number of short queries. Enable this setting for users who send frequent short requests. Also pay attention to the uncompressed_cache_size configuration parameter (only set in the config file) – the size of uncompressed cache blocks. By default, it is 8 GiB. The uncompressed cache is filled in as needed and the least-used data is automatically deleted.
For queries that read at least a somewhat large volume of data (one million rows or more), the uncompressed cache is disabled automatically to save space for truly small queries. This means that you can keep the 'use_uncompressed_cache' setting always set to 1.
use_variant_as_common_type
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Allows to use
Variant type as a result type for if/multiIf/array/map functions when there is no common type for argument types.
Example:
use_with_fill_by_sorting_prefix
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Columns preceding WITH FILL columns in ORDER BY clause form sorting prefix. Rows with different values in sorting prefix are filled independently
validate_enum_literals_in_operators
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
If enabled, validate enum literals in operators like
IN,
NOT IN,
==,
!= against the enum type and throw an exception if the literal is not a valid enum value.
validate_mutation_query
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Validate mutation queries before accepting them. Mutations are executed in the background, and running an invalid query will cause mutations to get stuck, requiring manual intervention.
Only change this setting if you encounter a backward-incompatible bug.
validate_polygons
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
Enables or disables throwing an exception in the pointInPolygon function, if the polygon is self-intersecting or self-tangent.
Possible values:
- 0 — Throwing an exception is disabled.
pointInPolygonaccepts invalid polygons and returns possibly incorrect results for them.
- 1 — Throwing an exception is enabled.
wait_changes_become_visible_after_commit_mode
Type: TransactionsWaitCSNMode
Default value: wait_unknown
Wait for committed changes to become actually visible in the latest snapshot
wait_for_async_insert
Type: Bool
Default value: 1
If true wait for processing of asynchronous insertion
wait_for_async_insert_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 120
Timeout for waiting for processing asynchronous insertion
wait_for_window_view_fire_signal_timeout
Type: Seconds
Default value: 10
Timeout for waiting for window view fire signal in event time processing
window_view_clean_interval
Type: Seconds
Default value: 60
The clean interval of window view in seconds to free outdated data.
window_view_heartbeat_interval
Type: Seconds
Default value: 15
The heartbeat interval in seconds to indicate watch query is alive.
workload
Type: String
Default value: default
Name of workload to be used to access resources
write_through_distributed_cache
Type: Bool
Default value: 0
Only in ClickHouse Cloud. Allow writing to distributed cache (writing to s3 will also be done by distributed cache)
zstd_window_log_max
Type: Int64
Default value: 0
Allows you to select the max window log of ZSTD (it will not be used for MergeTree family)