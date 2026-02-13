pg_stat_ch: a PostgreSQL extension that exports every metric to ClickHouse

If you operate PostgreSQL at scale, we’d love feedback, and we’ll keep sharing what we learn as it hardens.

We haven’t shipped pg_stat_ch to production yet, but we’re actively driving it there as part of ClickHouse’s managed Postgres effort. Today it streams per-query events into ClickHouse with a 2KB query text cap and no plan capture yet.

Capture everything a PostgreSQL cluster does: every SELECT, INSERT, DDL, and even the queries that fail.

We frequently use extensions like pg_stat_statements , pg_stat_monitor and pg_tracing , and while they cover some parts of the problem, we had 3 primary goals that they didn’t cover:

Postgres doesn’t have that level of introspection capability out of the box, and isn’t built for analytics. So, we wanted a way to match that level of detail about what's happening inside Postgres, and the same level of analytical capability to work with it. See below for examples of the kind of insights you can get with pg_stat_ch.

ClickHouse, the analytical database we’re best known for, comes with its own internal system tables that collect everything happening within the server. It’s also built for analytics, so you can just analyse your ClickHouse usage within ClickHouse itself. We rely on this for the managed ClickHouse service in ClickHouse Cloud, as do our customers.

In January, we launched Postgres managed by ClickHouse . We need to understand how the clusters we manage are running, and we want to provide the same level of insight to our customers.

In this post, I’ll walk through how it works under the hood, the tradeoffs we made, and how it compares with existing extensions.

It’s open-source, Apache 2.0, and supports PostgreSQL 16 to 18. If you want to try it, give the quickstart a go.

Once events are in ClickHouse, you can slice and drill into query behavior like an APM: p50 to p99 latency over time, top queries by runtime, errors by app, and “what changed between 2pm and 3pm” across days or months of history.

We’re open sourcing pg_stat_ch : a PostgreSQL extension that turns every query execution into a fixed-size ~4.6KB event and streams them into ClickHouse.

ClickHouse + Postgres has become the unified data stack for applications that scale. With Managed Postgres now available in ClickHouse Cloud, this stack is a day-1 decision.

The architecture in 30 seconds #

Under the hood, pg_stat_ch does the minimum work possible: on the hot path it’s just a memcpy into a shared-memory ring buffer. A background worker wakes up once a second, batches what’s in the buffer, and flushes it using ClickHouse’s native binary protocol with LZ4 compression.

Every time PostgreSQL executes a statement, whether it’s a SELECT, an INSERT, DDL, or even a query that fails with a syntax error, pg_stat_ch records it as a fixed size event. Each event includes 45 fields, covering timing, buffer I/O, WAL, CPU and JIT stats, error details, and basic client context.

From there, the backend does one quick copy into a shared-memory ring buffer and moves on. Once a second, a background worker drains up to 10,000 events, packs them into a columnar block, compresses it with LZ4, and sends it to ClickHouse over the native binary protocol.

On the ClickHouse side, raw events land in the events_raw table, and four materialized views pre-aggregate them into dashboards you can query immediately:

View What it does events_recent_1h Rolling 1-hour copy for “what’s happening right now” query_stats_5m 5-minute buckets with p95/p99 via quantilesTDigest db_app_user_1m Per-database/app/user load attribution, 1-minute granularity errors_recent 7-day rolling window of every error with full context

The important bit here is that all aggregation happens in ClickHouse, not in PostgreSQL. Postgres captures events and pushes them out. ClickHouse compresses, stores, and answers analytical queries.

Engineering decisions #

Decision 1: fixed-size events #

We had two options for event data: variable-length (allocate per event based on query text size, like pg_stat_monitor does with PostgreSQL’s DSA allocator) or fixed-size.

We chose fixed-size. The memcpy is fast, but the real cost is LWLock acquisition, name resolution (get_database_name, GetUserNameFromId, GetClientAddress), and getrusage() for CPU timing. We’ll get to the measured overhead below.

The bigger advantage of fixed-size is a predictable memory footprint you can reason about at startup:

queue_capacity = 65 , 536 events ( default ) event_size = ~ 4.6 KB total memory = 65 , 536 × 4.6 KB = 294.4 MB

You know exactly how much shared memory you need at shared_preload_libraries time. The queue capacity and event size are configurable settings, so you can tune based on your workload.

There is a tradeoff: query texts longer than 2KB (or the configured event size) get truncated. You still get the fingerprint (query_id) and all 45 metrics. If it’s running, you can look up the full text by the query_id in pg_stat_statements.

Decision 2: ensure negligible impact on Postgres #

The ring buffer is the hottest data structure in the extension. Every backend process writes to it (producers), and one background worker reads from it (consumer). On a busy 32-core system, that’s potentially dozens of concurrent writers.

Here’s the layout:

┌───────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ [Rarely changed] │ │ LWLock * lock │ │ uint32 capacity │ │ │ │ ─── CACHE LINE BOUNDARY ( 64 bytes) ───────│ │ │ │ [Producer - hot: many backends write] │ │ atomic_uint64 head │ │ atomic_uint64 enqueued │ │ atomic_uint64 dropped │ │ atomic_flag overflow_logged │ │ │ │ ─── CACHE LINE BOUNDARY ──────────────────│ │ │ │ [Consumer - hot: bgworker reads / writes] │ │ atomic_uint64 tail │ │ atomic_uint64 exported │ │ │ │ ─── CACHE LINE BOUNDARY ──────────────────│ │ │ │ [Stats: bgworker writes, anyone reads ] │ │ atomic_uint64 send_failures │ │ TimestampTz last_success_ts │ │ TimestampTz last_error_ts | │ char last_error_text[ 256 ] │ │ atomic_uint32 bgworker_pid │ └───────────────────────────────────────────┘

The PG_CACHE_LINE_SIZE padding between sections is the critical detail. Without it, every time the background worker updates tail, it invalidates the cache line containing head on every producer’s CPU core. That’s false sharing — and on multi-socket systems it can cost 50–100ns per access. With the separation, producer cores and the consumer core work on independent cache lines and never interfere.

The capacity is always a power of 2 (1,024 to 65,536), so slot addressing uses a bitmask (index & (capacity - 1)) instead of modulo. One fewer division instruction in the hot path.

Decision 3: no back-pressure #

There are exactly two ways events can be lost, and both are deliberate:

Queue overflow. The ring buffer fills up faster than the background worker drains it. New events are dropped — the producer atomically increments a dropped counter and returns in nanoseconds. Export failure. The background worker dequeues a batch, then the ClickHouse insert fails. Those events are gone. We don’t re-enqueue them.

The alternative is back-pressure. That would mean if ClickHouse slows down or goes offline, PostgreSQL starts feeling it too, and your queries get slower. For us, that’s a non-starter.

For an OLTP system doing 50,000 queries/second, if back-pressure adds a 10ms stall per query during a ClickHouse blip, p99 latency goes from 5ms to 15ms. This would have a material impact on SLOs and users will notice. This is not an acceptable tradeoff for monitoring.

This is the same philosophy behind UDP-based metrics systems (StatsD, DogStatsD): a few lost data points are infinitely preferable to affecting the system you’re observing.

Observability should observe, not obstruct.

The dropped counter is visible via the included pg_stat_ch_stats() function so you can monitor overflow and tune queue_capacity. In practice, with a 1-second flush interval and 10K batch size, you need sustained 65K QPS with a completely stalled ClickHouse to start dropping.

Decision 4: minimize lock contention #

The enqueue path uses three tiers to minimize lock contention:

Step 1 is the safety valve. We check for overflow using atomics only. If the ring is full, we drop the event and return immediately. Overflow handling never takes a lock. Step 2 is the normal case. We try to grab the LWLock without blocking. When there is no contention, enqueue looks just like the simple design: take the lock, memcpy into the slot, bump head, release. Step 3 allows it to scale when you have lots of backends running at once (say 32+). Instead of every backend vying for the same exclusive lock for every query, each backend stashes events in a small process-local buffer and flushes them once per transaction. On TPC-B, with about 5 queries per transaction, this design cuts lock acquisitions from roughly 150K per second to about 30K per second, around a 5x reduction.

That process-local buffer lives in static BSS, about 37KB per backend (8 events × ~4.6KB each). pg_stat_ch also registers an on_shmem_exit handler to flush anything left at backend shutdown, exporting buffered events even when a backend exits mid-transaction.

Decision 5: native protocol with LZ4 #

We use ClickHouse’s native binary protocol via clickhouse-cpp (statically linked into the extension .so) rather than HTTP. Three reasons:

LZ4 block compression — critical for reducing bandwidth when shipping thousands of events/second over the network Columnar encoding — data is sent column-major, which ClickHouse can ingest directly without row-to-column transposition Type-safe binary encoding — no JSON parsing overhead

We compile the clickhouse-cpp client into the extension as a static library. That keeps deployment simple: no extra runtime dependencies beyond PostgreSQL (and optionally OpenSSL). The downside is size. Static linking pushes the extension over 20 MB, but we’re fine with that tradeoff if it means fewer “it works on my box” surprises.

We intentionally set socket timeouts to 30 seconds. The background worker still needs to respond to PostgreSQL signals, especially during operations like DROP DATABASE (via procsignal_sigusr1_handler ). If we used infinite timeouts and the network to ClickHouse stalled, we could end up hanging DROP DATABASE until the socket unwedged, which is not acceptable.

How we hook into PostgreSQL #

PostgreSQL offers extensions a handful of hooks. pg_stat_ch wires into those hooks to capture the right data at the right moment, before Postgres tears down the state we need. Here are the hooks we use, what we do in each one, and why each matters.

Hook What pg_stat_ch Does Why Here? ExecutorStart Record query_start_ts, CPU baseline via getrusage(), enable INSTRUMENT_ALL Need a time-zero reference before any work. If we don’t enable instrumentation here, Postgres won’t collect buffer/WAL/timing stats at all. ExecutorRun Increment/decrement nesting level (with PG_FINALLY for exception safety) Tracks query nesting for CTEs, subqueries, function calls. Otherwise, a nested query’s metrics bleed into the parent. ExecutorFinish Same nesting-level tracking AFTER triggers fire here and can execute nested queries — would corrupt the nesting count without tracking. ExecutorEnd Main collection point. Finalize timing, compute CPU delta, extract all 45 fields, enqueue event. Must happen before standard_ExecutorEnd() because it nulls out estate, planstate, totaltime. ProcessUtility Snapshot buffer/WAL/CPU counters, execute, compute delta DDL/COPY/VACUUM bypass the executor entirely — no QueryDesc, no instrumentation. We manually compute the delta. emit_log_hook Capture SQLSTATE, severity, message text for errors Error tracking is impossible from executor hooks alone. Syntax errors, permission denials, constraint violations — none of them reach ExecutorEnd.

All hooks chain to previous hook values, so pg_stat_ch coexists with pg_stat_statements, auto_explain, pg_tracing, and anything else. The chaining order follows shared_preload_libraries load order.

Overhead on PostgreSQL #

We ran pgbench (TPC-B, scale factor 10, 32 clients, 8 threads, 30 seconds) on an AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 (16c/32t, 64MB L3, 128GB RAM) against PostgreSQL 18 with and without pg_stat_ch. ClickHouse was running locally in Docker.

TPS latency avg without pg_stat_ch 41,309 0.775 ms with pg_stat_ch 36,656 0.873 ms overhead ~11% ~11%

At 36.6K TPS, pg_stat_ch captured 7.7 million events over 30 seconds with zero drops (queue_capacity=4M, flush_interval=100ms, batch_max=100K). Each number is the average of two consecutive runs.

Here’s the flamegraph:

We also profiled 8 backends for 10 seconds using perf record with DWARF call graphs:

Overhead Component % of CPU ────────────────────────────────────────────────── Enqueue ( try -lock fast path) 0.94 % ← was 2.32 % before batching Batch flush (XactCallback → batch) 0.54% ← new : amortized lock path BuildEvent (QueryDesc → struct) 0.33 % ProcessUtility overhead 0.08 % InstrAlloc (enable instrumentation) 0.05 % Nesting tracking (Run + Finish) 0.05 % ────────────────────────────────────────────────── TOTAL pg_stat_ch CPU overhead ~ 2.0 %

So, the observed CPU overhead of pg_stat_ch is ~2%. The ~11% overhead to TPS/latency we see in the benchmark is due to contention amplification on the enqueue lock. This pgbench TPC-B setup has very short, sub-millisecond transactions at high concurrency, so even a small serialized section can translate to a noticeable TPS drop.

Before the try-lock + local batching change, pg_stat_ch acquired the enqueue LWLock on every query. Under this workload that lock became a hot spot and the TPS drop was about 24%. The try-lock + local batching optimization brought this down to about 11%: backends now attempt a non-blocking enqueue and, if the lock is contended, buffer events locally and flush them once per transaction. With roughly 5 queries per TPC-B transaction, this reduces lock acquisitions from ~150K/s to ~30K/s (a 5x reduction), which materially reduces contention.

This also explains the apparent mismatch between ~2% CPU overhead and ~11% TPS overhead. The ~2% figure is the time spent in pg_stat_ch code itself (building events, enqueue fast path, batched flush) and it excludes the knock-on effects of lock contention. The remaining gap is time lost to lock contention and scheduling effects around the shared enqueue path, which shows up as reduced throughput rather than CPU time spent in the extension.

TPC-B at 32 clients is probably close to the worst case for this effect, we expect that most real workloads will see less impact. We’ll publish additional numbers on more representative workloads shortly after launch to quantify overhead when lock pressure is lower.

Storage & compression in ClickHouse #

Each PschEvent is fixed size in PostgreSQL shared memory. We shipped 7.7M pgbench events to ClickHouse and measured the actual on-disk size:

7.7 M events × ~ 4.6 KB ≈ 35 GB as raw structs ClickHouse compressed: 426 MB compression ratio: ~ 83 : 1 ( from raw event size) bytes per row : ~ 36 bytes compressed

The per-column breakdown shows where the compression wins:

Column Compressed Ratio Bytes/row query (text) 119 MB 5.6:1 10.0 ts_start 44 MB 2.2:1 3.7 cpu_user_time_us 33 MB 2.9:1 2.8 duration_us 32 MB 3.0:1 2.7 query_id 30 MB 3.2:1 2.5 db 317 KB 230:1 ~0 username 440 KB 221:1 ~0 app 440 KB 221:1 ~0

Low-cardinality strings (db, username, app) compress to almost nothing — dictionary encoding reduces them to a few bits per row. The query column dominates at 119MB, but pgbench has only a handful of distinct query texts that repeat millions of times, so even that compresses 5.6:1.

A real workload with more diverse queries would compress differently — the query column would be larger, but the low-cardinality columns would still be near-zero. The point stands: months of query telemetry fits in surprisingly little space.

For a real workload at 10K QPS, we’d expect this to work out at under $100/month in storage costs:

events per day: 10,000 × 86,400 = 864M raw event size: 864M × 4.6KB ≈ 4 TB/day at 36 bytes/row: 864M × 36 = ~31 GB/day monthly storage: 31 × 30 = ~930 GB/month cloud block storage: ~ $0 .08/GB/month = ~ $74 /month S3-backed cold tiers: ~ $0 .02/GB/month = ~ $19 /month

We think that’s pretty reasonable for a 10K QPS workload, for the level of insight it allows over the events.