Monitoring Temporal Cloud with ClickStack

When your mission-critical workflows span days, weeks, or even months, every data observability data point counts. That's why we're excited to announce the integration between ClickStack and Temporal Cloud's OpenMetrics endpoint, bringing high performance observability to your durable execution platform.

What is Temporal? #

Temporal is a durable execution platform that helps developers build reliable applications. Temporal lets you focus on business logic rather than writing complex error handling, retry logic, and state management code to survive failures. Your business logic runs as a Temporal Workflow, whether that means processing payments, orchestrating agents, or managing long-running shopping cart experiences. If a server crashes, the network fails, or a service goes down, Temporal automatically recovers and resumes execution exactly where it left off. No lost progress, no orphaned processes.

What is ClickStack? #

ClickStack is a cloud-native observability stack built on ClickHouse for high-performance storage and querying of logs, metrics, and traces. It’s designed for teams dealing with large volumes of telemetry and high-cardinality data, where traditional observability platforms either fall over or become cost-prohibitive.

ClickStack focuses on horizontal scalability, efficient compression, and predictable query performance, even as data volumes grow into the petabyte range. It’s commonly used for log analytics, operational monitoring, and deep investigation of production systems where ingestion rate and retention really matter.