Warning OpenMetrics support in the Temporal platform is available in Public Preview. Refer to their documentation for more information.

Temporal offers an abstraction for building simple, sophisticated, resilient applications.

Monitoring Temporal Cloud metrics with ClickStack

TL;DR This guide shows you how to monitor Temporal Cloud with ClickStack by configuring the OpenTelemetry collector's Prometheus receiver. You'll learn how to: Configure the OTel collector to collect Temporal Cloud Metrics

Deploy ClickStack with your custom configuration

Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize Temporal Cloud performance (open workflows, actions/sec, active namespaces, task backlogs) Time required: 5-10 minutes

This section covers configuring ClickStack by configuring the ClickStack OTel collector with the Prometheus receiver.

ClickStack instance running

Existing Temporal Cloud account

HTTP network access from ClickStack to your Temporal Cloud

Create Temporal Cloud key Ensure you have a Temporal Cloud API key. This can be created by following the Authentication guide in the Temporal documentation. Key file Ensure these credentials are stored in a file temporal.key in the same directory as the config file created below. This key should just be stored as text with no preceding or following spaces. Create custom OTel collector configuration ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP. Create a file named temporal-metrics.yaml with the following configuration: receivers: prometheus/temporal: config: scrape_configs: - job_name: 'temporal-cloud' scrape_interval: 60s scrape_timeout: 30s honor_timestamps: true scheme: https authorization: type: Bearer credentials_file: /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key static_configs: - targets: ['metrics.temporal.io'] metrics_path: '/v1/metrics' processors: resource: attributes: - key: service.name value: "temporal" action: upsert service: pipelines: metrics/temporal: receivers: [prometheus/temporal] processors: - resource - memory_limiter - batch exporters: - clickhouse This configuration: Connects to Temporal Cloud at metrics.temporal.io

Collects metrics every 60 seconds

Collects key performance metrics

Sets the required service.name resource attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions

per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions Routes metrics to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline Note You only define new receivers, processors, and pipelines in the custom config

The memory_limiter and batch processors and clickhouse exporter are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name

and processors and exporter are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name The resource processor sets the required service.name attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions

processor sets the required attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions For multiple Temporal cloud accounts, customize service.name to distinguish them (e.g., "temporal-prod" , "temporal-dev" ) Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must: Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Mount the temporal.key file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key Ensure network connectivity between ClickStack and Temporal All commands assume they are executed from the sample directory as where temporal-metrics.yaml and temporal.key are stored. Update your ClickStack deployment configuration: services: clickstack: # ... existing configuration ... environment: - CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml volumes: - ./temporal-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro - ./temporal.key:/etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key:ro # ... other volumes ... If using the all-in-one image with docker run : docker run --name clickstack \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/temporal-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ -v "$(pwd)/temporal.key:/etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key:ro" \ clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest Verify metrics in HyperDX Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify metrics are flowing: Navigate to the Metrics explorer Search for metrics starting with temporal (e.g., temporal_cloud_v1_workflow_success_count , temporal_cloud_v1_poll_timeout_count ) You should see metric data points appearing at your configured collection interval

To help you get started monitoring Temporal Cloud with ClickStack, we provide some example visualizations for Temporal Metrics.

Download the dashboard configuration Import the pre-built dashboard Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses Upload the temporal-metrics-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import View the dashboard The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:

Verify the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE is set correctly:

docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE

Check that the custom config file is mounted at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml :

docker exec <container-name> ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml # usually, docker exec clickstack ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml

View the custom config content to verify it's readable:

docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml # usually, docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml

Confirm the temporal.key is mounted into the container:

docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key # usually, docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key # This should output your temporal.key

Verify Temporal Cloud is accessible from the collector:

# From the ClickStack container docker exec <container-name> curl -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_KEY>" https://metrics.temporal.io/v1/metrics

You should see a series of Prometheus metrics printed e.g.

temporal_cloud_v1_workflow_success_count{operation="CompletionStats",region="aws-us-east-2",temporal_account="l2c4n",temporal_namespace="clickpipes-aws-prd-apps-us-east-2.l2c4n",temporal_task_queue="clickpipes-svc-dc118d12-b397-4975-a33e-c2888ac12ac4-peer-flow-task-queue",temporal_workflow_type="QRepPartitionWorkflow"} 0.067 1765894320

Verify the effective config includes your Prometheus receiver:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 "Prometheus:" ## usually, docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 "prometheus:"

Check for errors in the collector agent logs:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i Prometheus # Look for connection errors or authentication failures # docker exec clickstack cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i Prometheus

Check in the collector logs:

docker exec <container> cat /var/log/otel-collector.log | grep -i error # Look for config parsing errors - early supervisor.opamp-client can be ignored # docker exec clickstack cat /var/log/otel-collector.log | grep -i error

If you see authentication errors in the logs check your API key.

If ClickStack can't reach Temporal Cloud ensure your Docker Compose file or docker run commands allow external networking.

