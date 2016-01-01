OpenMetrics support in the Temporal platform is available in Public Preview. Refer to their documentation for more information.
Temporal offers an abstraction for building simple, sophisticated, resilient applications.
Monitoring Temporal Cloud metrics with ClickStack
This guide shows you how to monitor Temporal Cloud with ClickStack by configuring the OpenTelemetry collector's Prometheus receiver. You'll learn how to:
- Configure the OTel collector to collect Temporal Cloud Metrics
- Deploy ClickStack with your custom configuration
- Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize Temporal Cloud performance (open workflows, actions/sec, active namespaces, task backlogs)
Time required: 5-10 minutes
Integration with existing Temporal Cloud
This section covers configuring ClickStack by configuring the ClickStack OTel collector with the Prometheus receiver.
Prerequisites
- ClickStack instance running
- Existing Temporal Cloud account
- HTTP network access from ClickStack to your Temporal Cloud
Create Temporal Cloud key
Ensure you have a Temporal Cloud API key. This can be created by following the Authentication guide in the Temporal documentation.
Ensure these credentials are stored in a file
temporal.key in the same directory as the config file created below. This key should just be stored as text with no preceding or following spaces.
Create custom OTel collector configuration
ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.
Create a file named
temporal-metrics.yaml with the following configuration:
This configuration:
- Connects to Temporal Cloud at
metrics.temporal.io
- Collects metrics every 60 seconds
- Collects key performance metrics
- Sets the required
service.nameresource attribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions
- Routes metrics to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline
- You only define new receivers, processors, and pipelines in the custom config
- The
memory_limiterand
batchprocessors and
clickhouseexporter are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name
- The
resourceprocessor sets the required
service.nameattribute per OpenTelemetry semantic conventions
- For multiple Temporal cloud accounts, customize
service.nameto distinguish them (e.g.,
"temporal-prod",
"temporal-dev")
Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration
To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:
- Mount the custom config file at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Set the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
- Mount the
temporal.keyfile at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/temporal.key
- Ensure network connectivity between ClickStack and Temporal
All commands assume they are executed from the sample directory as where
temporal-metrics.yaml and
temporal.key are stored.
Option 1: Docker Compose
Update your ClickStack deployment configuration:
Option 2: Docker run (all-in-one image)
If using the all-in-one image with
docker run:
Verify metrics in HyperDX
Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify metrics are flowing:
- Navigate to the Metrics explorer
- Search for metrics starting with
temporal(e.g.,
temporal_cloud_v1_workflow_success_count,
temporal_cloud_v1_poll_timeout_count)
- You should see metric data points appearing at your configured collection interval
Dashboards and visualization
To help you get started monitoring Temporal Cloud with ClickStack, we provide some example visualizations for Temporal Metrics.
Import the pre-built dashboard
- Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
- Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
- Upload the
temporal-metrics-dashboard.jsonfile and click Finish Import
View the dashboard
The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:
Troubleshooting
Custom config not loading
Verify the environment variable
CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE is set correctly:
Check that the custom config file is mounted at
/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:
View the custom config content to verify it's readable:
Confirm the
temporal.key is mounted into the container:
No metrics appearing in HyperDX
Verify Temporal Cloud is accessible from the collector:
You should see a series of Prometheus metrics printed e.g.
Verify the effective config includes your Prometheus receiver:
Check for errors in the collector agent logs:
Check in the collector logs:
Authentication errors
If you see authentication errors in the logs check your API key.
Network connectivity issues
If ClickStack can't reach Temporal Cloud ensure your Docker Compose file or
docker run commands allow external networking.
Next steps
If you want to explore further, here are some next steps to experiment with your monitoring:
- Set up alerts for critical metrics (memory usage thresholds, connection limits, cache hit rate drops)
- Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (replication lag, persistence performance)
- Monitor multiple Temporal Cloud accounts by duplicating the receiver configuration with different endpoints and service names