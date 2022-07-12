ClickHouse raises Series D and enters LLM observability with Langfuse acquisition. More here ->->
ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam on November 15, 2018

Nov 15, 2018 - minutes read

20th ClickHouse Meetup took place in Amsterdam, which appeared to be a convenient location for people from all over Europe to join the event, including Austria, Czech Republic and Germany. We were also glad to see people from many local companies including Booking.com, Crobox, Marktplaats (eBay), MessageBird and others.

Aleksandar Aleksandrov and Felix Mattrat, data engineers from MessageBird, show how they use ClickHouse to analyze process of delivery of SMS and other kinds of messages: 2018-meetup-amsterdam-november-1.jpeg

Nikolay Kochetov from ClickHouse team demonstrates recent features related to string processing optimization: 2018-meetup-amsterdam-november-2.jpeg Konstantin Ignatov from Qrator Labs shares his experience in using ClickHouse as time-series database: 2018-meetup-amsterdam-november-3.jpeg

Aurimas Jacikevicius from Altinity demonstrates benchmark of ClickHouse against TimescaleDB and InfluxDB under time-series workload: 2018-meetup-amsterdam-november-4.jpeg

Roy Brondgeest from Crobox showcases ClickHouse Scala reactive client and it's bundled DSL for query building: 2018-meetup-amsterdam-november-5.jpeg

Alexey Milovidov from Yandex closes the meetup with talk about performance analysis of ClickHouse queries: 2018-meetup-amsterdam-november-6.jpeg

