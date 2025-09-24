We're excited to announce that the Azure Blob Storage connector for ClickPipes is now Generally Available! You can seamlessly load files from Azure Blob Storage into ClickHouse Cloud with even better performance, and leverage the new support for programmatic access (via OpenAPI and Terraform) to manage your ClickPipes with confidence.

Over the past few months, the connector has gone through an extensive beta phase, with customers moving anywhere between a few GiB to as much as 60+ PiB of data into ClickHouse Cloud — validating its reliability and scalability for both small- and enterprise-scale data lake analytics workloads.

Based on customer feedback, and to align the connector with the product experience for other object storage ClickPipes, the Azure Blob Storage connector has been upgraded with:

Custom HTTP client for better performance #

From the rollout of ClickHouse v25.8 to ClickHouse Cloud, the connector will leverage a new, custom HTTP client that delivers more consistent and better performance than the original Azure SDK native client. This brings the connector to parity with object storage ClickPipes for other cloud providers, when it comes to performance.

Terraform and OpenAPI support #

For mature ClickPipes deployments using workflow automation and Infrastructure as Code (IaC), a new azureblobstorage source type is available in the ClickPipes OpenAPI specification, as well as the ClickHouse Terraform Provider (3.6.0-alpha1+). Here's an example of how you'd configure an Azure Blob Storage ClickPipe resource in Terraform:

Note: ClickPipes resources are only supported in alpha releases of the ClickHouse Terraform provider. Regardless, support for object storage ClickPipes is considered stable.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "azure_blob" { name = "Azure Blob Storage ClickPipe" service_id = var . service_id source = { object_storage = { type = "azureblobstorage" format = "JSONEachRow" path = var . azure_path azure_container_name = var . azure_container_name connection_string = var . azure_connection_string authentication = "CONNECTION_STRING" } } destination = { table = "my_azure_data_table" managed_table = true table_definition = { engine = { type = "MergeTree" } } columns = [ { name = "id" type = "UInt64" }, { name = "name" type = "String" }, { name = "timestamp" type = "DateTime" } ] } field_mappings = [ { source_field = "user_id" destination_field = "id" }, { source_field = "user_name" destination_field = "name" }, { source_field = "created_at" destination_field = "timestamp" } ] }

In addition to these improvements, it's worth recapping the base capabilities of the Azure Blob Storage connector:

Built for reliability #

Built on top of the azureBlobStorage table function, with additional layers of reliability to handle real-world scale. The connector gracefully handles automatic retries on failures and guarantees exactly-once delivery semantics, so you don't have to worry about data consistency or partial loads.

Secure by design #

Supports ingestion from private buckets using connection strings with account credentials or storage account URLs. You can also use Shared Access Signatures (SAS) within the connection string for secure, time-limited access.

Optimized for performance #

The connector dynamically adjusts ingestion parallelism and ClickHouse tuning based on your cloud instance size and workload. It's built to move terabytes of data quickly and efficiently with no need for manual tuning.

Fully managed experience #

The connector is fully integrated into the ClickHouse Cloud experience. It provides built-in metrics and monitoring, detailed logs for error diagnosis and debugging, in-place pipe editing (e.g., adding columns), and more.

Object storage ClickPipes have a predictable pricing model based on data volume, with minimal added compute cost. The Azure Blob Storage connector for ClickPipes is 10-25x more cost-effective than using third-party ETL tools, reflecting our commitment to offering ClickPipes as a seamless but affordable option to connect ClickHouse Cloud and your various data sources. For more details, see the ClickPipes billing documentation.

Getting started with the Azure Blob Storage connector #

The Azure Blob Storage connector is available to new and existing ClickHouse Cloud customers, in all service tiers. To get started, navigate to the Data Sources tab in the ClickHouse Cloud console, configure the connection details for your storage container, and you're good to go! For step-by-step instructions, frequently asked questions, and gotchas, check out the documentation for object storage ClickPipes.