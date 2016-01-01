azureBlobStorage Table Function

Provides a table-like interface to select/insert files in Azure Blob Storage. This table function is similar to the s3 function.

Syntax

Arguments

connection_string|storage_account_url — connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)

— connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key) container_name - Container name

- Container name blobpath - file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: * , ** , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc' , 'def' — strings.

- file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: , , , and where , — numbers, , — strings. account_name - if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here account_key - if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. compression — Supported values: none , gzip/gz , brotli/br , xz/LZMA , zstd/zst . By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to auto ).

— Supported values: , , , , . By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to ). structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Examples

Similar to the AzureBlobStorage table engine, users can use Azurite emulator for local Azure Storage development. Further details here. Below we assume Azurite is available at the hostname azurite1 .

Write data into azure blob storage using the following :

And then it can be read using

or using connection_string

_path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Path to the file. Type: . _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Name of the file. Type: . _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the file size is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Size of the file in bytes. Type: . If the file size is unknown, the value is . _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

See Also

When setting use_hive_partitioning is set to 1, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in the path ( /name=value/ ) and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with _ .

Example

Use virtual column, created with Hive-style partitioning

A Shared Access Signature (SAS) is a URI that grants restricted access to an Azure Storage container or file. Use it to provide time-limited access to storage account resources without sharing your storage account key. More details here.

The azureBlobStorage function supports Shared Access Signatures (SAS).

A Blob SAS token contains all the information needed to authenticate the request, including the target blob, permissions, and validity period. To construct a blob URL, append the SAS token to the blob service endpoint. For example, if the endpoint is https://clickhousedocstest.blob.core.windows.net/ , the request becomes:

Alternatively, users can use the generated Blob SAS URL: