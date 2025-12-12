ClickHouse achieves AWS Financial Services Competency

We're excited to announce that ClickHouse has achieved the AWS Financial Services Competency, recognizing our track record of supporting global financial institutions in turning data into decisions and insights at speed and scale. This milestone reflects our deep and continued investment in the financial services ecosystem.

Meeting the unique demands of financial data #

Financial services organizations face many challenging data requirements, including real-time market data streaming at millions of events per second, complex fraud detection across billions of transactions, regulatory compliance monitoring that demands instant query response, customer analytics that must operate at massive scale while maintaining sub-second latency, to name just a few.

ClickHouse is designed for this scale. With columnar storage delivering high compression and fast scans, a parallel execution engine that handles massive concurrency, and robust support for time-series operations and window functions make complex financial analysis practical and intuitive.

Capital One chose ClickHouse for its speed, scalability, and cost efficiency. As a result, they reduced their dashboard load times from 5-6 seconds to under half a second, achieving an 80% improvement in response times, while also cutting infrastructure costs by 50%. As Salim Sayed and Syd Mehmood at Capital One explain: "At Capital One, we want to give teams the data they need, when they need it, to make informed FinOps decisions. With ClickHouse, we can: spot trends early … foster shared accountability … and plan smarter."

Across the financial services ecosystem, organizations are leveraging ClickHouse for mission-critical workloads. Enterprises like Deutsche Bank rely on ClickHouse for enterprise-scale analytics of financial services data, while RBC leverages ClickHouse to power AI and machine learning workloads. Fintech innovators like Longbridge use ClickHouse to power real-time market data analytics for traders and quant teams. In the payments space, Juspay and ProcessOut leverage ClickHouse to analyze billions of transactions with high concurrency, enabling better fraud detection and improved operational efficiency.

The cryptocurrency and Web3 sector have also embraced ClickHouse. Merkle Science, Coinhall, and Rockset use ClickHouse to monitor trading activity, detect anomalies, and deliver real-time insights. Meanwhile, Seon depends on ClickHouse for their fraud prevention and anti-money laundering platform.

Consumer fintech companies such as Superwall and QuickCheck use ClickHouse to track customer transactions, interactions, and behavioral patterns, enabling personalized offerings and deeper customer insights at scale.

Looking ahead #

This AWS Financial Services Competency reflects our ongoing dedication to the financial services ecosystem. We continue to innovate and expand our capabilities to help organizations in this space turn their data into a competitive advantage, delivering the performance they need to power real-time market analytics, fraud detection, regulatory compliance, and customer-facing applications.