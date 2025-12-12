How to use Rust in ClickHouse: avoiding a full rewrite

So what is ClickHouse? ClickHouse is an open source analytic database management system with a lot of contributors and a lot of stars on GitHub. It is in fact the most popular open source analytic database, and it is mostly written in C++. It has one and a half million lines of code, which is actually not a lot compared to other database management systems like MySQL or Postgres. It is, I would say, normal. And it has a history for more than 10 years, with a lot of people all over the internet contributing to ClickHouse and modifying its source code. It has tons of production usages—maybe hundreds or thousands of companies, maybe even more.

It is easy to hire people with C++ knowledge. Universities still teach C++ and some of them do it quite well. And the language is well represented among database management systems. Not only MySQL is in C++, but also Postgres is in C, MongoDB is in C++, Redis is in C, ClickHouse is in C++, DuckDB is in C++. Not every database management system is in C or C++, but anyway. Graphics applications, desktop applications for audio processing, music, 3D modeling, computer-aided design, operating systems—obviously most of them are in C++—video games, still C++ is the king, scientific data analysis, etc. So C++ is everywhere.

But the question is, if we started today, should we write ClickHouse in C++? Maybe we should write it in Rust. Does it make sense to maybe rewrite our precious database from C++ to Rust?