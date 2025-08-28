ClickHouse achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

We're excited to announce that ClickHouse has achieved the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology competency, recognizing our deep expertise in serving organizations across the advertising and marketing technology landscape. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance analytics that power the world's most demanding marketing and advertising workloads.

Meeting the unique demands of marketing data #

Marketing and advertising platforms are faced with distinct challenges with demanding workloads: millions of events per second, complex attribution queries across billions of datapoints, and the need to serve and action on both high-resolution data and aggregated views in real time. These requirements push many databases to their limits. ClickHouse is designed for this scale - its columnar storage delivers high compression and fast scans, its parallel execution engine handles massive concurrency, and its domain-specific SQL functions make complex analysis practical and intuitive.

Companies like Braze are transforming their real-time analytics pipelines with ClickHouse Cloud. In 2024, Braze processed more than 3.9 trillion messages and other Canvas actions, while continuously ingesting over a billion events per hour, including revenue-critical actions such as purchases and signups. For Braze’s customers, which include brands like PayPal, Gap, Canva, The Guardian, and Max, real time means knowing within seconds whether a campaign was delivered, who clicked, and whether that click converted. By moving to ClickHouse Cloud, Braze replaced a complex multi-system architecture with a unified, faster solution, achieving an 8x performance gain and dramatically reducing operational overhead.

In the programmatic advertising space, Cognitiv leverages ClickHouse as the foundation of their machine learning infrastructure, processing massive datasets to optimize real-time bidding algorithms. As their team notes, "ClickHouse is the center of our data strategy—it's really fast and cost-efficient, but most importantly it connects to everything."

Marketing automation platforms like Klaviyo use ClickHouse to enable sophisticated funnel analytics and real-time segmentation, empowering their customers to track complex customer journeys across multiple touch points.

Looking ahead #

This AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology competency reflects our ongoing dedication to the marketing and advertising technology ecosystem. We continue to innovate and expand our capabilities to help organizations in this space turn their data into competitive advantage, delivering the performance they need to power both internal operations and customer-facing applications.