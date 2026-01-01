House Party
We're bringing House Party to Google Cloud Next!
What’s going down
The ClickHouse House Party is coming to Google Cloud Next for the first time. If you know, you know. We bring the music and pour the drinks; you bring the dance moves.
When and where
Wednesday, April 22, 9:30 PM - 12:00 AM PT
Hakkasan Nightclub, MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Ready to Party?
Fill out the form to be notified as soon as registration opens. Registration will be first-come-first-serve and capacity is limited.
Trust us - your future self will thank you when you're dropping it low while discussing columnar storage with fellow data enthusiasts. Some combinations just work.
Get notified when registration opens
We’re here to answer all your questions.
