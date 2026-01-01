We're bringing House Party to Google Cloud Next!

What’s going down

The ClickHouse House Party is coming to Google Cloud Next for the first time. If you know, you know. We bring the music and pour the drinks; you bring the dance moves.

When and where

Wednesday, April 22, 9:30 PM - 12:00 AM PT

Hakkasan Nightclub, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Ready to Party?

Fill out the form to be notified as soon as registration opens. Registration will be first-come-first-serve and capacity is limited.

Trust us - your future self will thank you when you're dropping it low while discussing columnar storage with fellow data enthusiasts. Some combinations just work.