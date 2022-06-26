ClickHouse Code of Conduct - Events

All representatives, speakers, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees at any event hosted by ClickHouse, Inc. are required to agree with the following code of conduct. Organizers are available to enforce this code throughout those events and will do so proactively and in response to issues and concerns from attendees.

In Summary

If you feel unsafe, please immediately contact [email protected].

Our goal is to maintain a safe and friendly community for everyone, regardless of experience, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, personal appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, age, religion, nationality, or other defining characteristic.

Language, imagery, and actions that are sexual or violent are not appropriate for any event channels, including presentations. Event participants violating these rules may be sanctioned and/or expelled from this or future events at the sole discretion of the Conduct Team organizers.

ClickHouse will be happy to assist those experiencing harassment to feel safe for the duration of the event. We value your attendance and participation in our community.

In More Detail

This code and related procedures apply to unacceptable behavior occurring in all community venues, including behavior outside the scope of community activities as well as in all one-on-one communications, and anywhere such behavior has the potential to adversely affect the safety and well-being of community members.

Unacceptable Behavior

Conduct or speech which might be considered sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic, ableist or otherwise discriminatory or offensive in nature. Do not use unwelcome, suggestive, derogatory or inappropriate nicknames or terms. Do not show disrespect towards others. (Jokes, innuendo, dismissive attitudes.)

Intimidation or harassment (online or in-person).

Disrespect towards differences of opinion.

Inappropriate attention or contact. Be aware of how your actions affect others. If it makes someone uncomfortable, stop.

Unsolicited advertisement.

Not understanding the differences between constructive criticism and disparagement.

Sustained disruptions.

Violence, threats of violence or violent language.

Enforcement

Understand that speech and actions have consequences, and unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated.

If you are the subject of, or witness to any violations of this Code of Conduct, please contact us via email at [email protected].

The details of any report will be kept in strict confidence unless required by regional law to be reported to appropriate authorities.

If violations occur, organizers will conduct appropriate investigations based on allegations raised. On the basis of the outcome of any investigations, organizers will take any action they deem appropriate for the infraction, up to and including expulsion from channels or events.

Portions derived from the Slack Code of Conduct, Django Code of Conduct, and The Rust Code of Conduct under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license.