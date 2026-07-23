La inferencia de esquemas se utiliza cuando ClickHouse necesita leer datos en un formato de datos específico y se desconoce la estructura. Estas funciones de tabla incluyen el argumento opcional
Uso
structure, que especifica la estructura de los datos de entrada. Si no se especifica este argumento o se establece en
auto, la estructura se inferirá de los datos.
Ejemplo:
Supongamos que tenemos un archivo
hobbies.jsonl en formato JSONEachRow en el directorio
user_files con este contenido:
ClickHouse puede leer estos datos sin que tengas que especificar su estructura:
{"id" : 1, "age" : 25, "name" : "Josh", "hobbies" : ["football", "cooking", "music"]}
{"id" : 2, "age" : 19, "name" : "Alan", "hobbies" : ["tennis", "art"]}
{"id" : 3, "age" : 32, "name" : "Lana", "hobbies" : ["fitness", "reading", "shopping"]}
{"id" : 4, "age" : 47, "name" : "Brayan", "hobbies" : ["movies", "skydiving"]}
SELECT * FROM file('hobbies.jsonl')
Nota: el formato
┌─id─┬─age─┬─name───┬─hobbies──────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ 25 │ Josh │ ['football','cooking','music'] │
│ 2 │ 19 │ Alan │ ['tennis','art'] │
│ 3 │ 32 │ Lana │ ['fitness','reading','shopping'] │
│ 4 │ 47 │ Brayan │ ['movies','skydiving'] │
└────┴─────┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
JSONEachRow se determinó automáticamente por la extensión del archivo
.jsonl.
Puede ver la estructura detectada automáticamente con la consulta
DESCRIBE:
DESCRIBE file('hobbies.jsonl')
Si no se especifica la lista de columnas en la consulta
┌─name────┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ id │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ age │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ name │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ hobbies │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└─────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
CREATE TABLE, la estructura de la tabla se inferirá automáticamente a partir de los datos.
Ejemplo:
Usemos el archivo
hobbies.jsonl. Podemos crear una tabla con el motor
File a partir de los datos de este archivo:
CREATE TABLE hobbies ENGINE=File(JSONEachRow, 'hobbies.jsonl')
Ok.
SELECT * FROM hobbies
┌─id─┬─age─┬─name───┬─hobbies──────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ 25 │ Josh │ ['football','cooking','music'] │
│ 2 │ 19 │ Alan │ ['tennis','art'] │
│ 3 │ 32 │ Lana │ ['fitness','reading','shopping'] │
│ 4 │ 47 │ Brayan │ ['movies','skydiving'] │
└────┴─────┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
DESCRIBE TABLE hobbies
┌─name────┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ id │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ age │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ name │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ hobbies │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└─────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
clickhouse-local
clickhouse-local tiene un parámetro opcional
-S/--structure que define la estructura de los datos de entrada. Si este parámetro no se especifica o se establece en
auto, la estructura se inferirá a partir de los datos.
Ejemplo:
Usemos el archivo
hobbies.jsonl. Podemos consultar los datos de este archivo con
clickhouse-local:
clickhouse-local --file='hobbies.jsonl' --table='hobbies' --query='DESCRIBE TABLE hobbies'
id Nullable(Int64)
age Nullable(Int64)
name Nullable(String)
hobbies Array(Nullable(String))
clickhouse-local --file='hobbies.jsonl' --table='hobbies' --query='SELECT * FROM hobbies'
1 25 Josh ['football','cooking','music']
2 19 Alan ['tennis','art']
3 32 Lana ['fitness','reading','shopping']
4 47 Brayan ['movies','skydiving']
Cuando se usan las funciones de tabla
Uso de la estructura de la tabla de inserción
file/s3/url/hdfs para insertar datos en una tabla,
existe la opción de usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción en lugar de extraerla de los datos.
Esto puede mejorar el rendimiento de la inserción, porque la inferencia de esquemas puede llevar algo de tiempo. Además, resulta útil cuando la tabla tiene un esquema optimizado, de modo que
no se realizarán conversiones entre tipos.
Hay una configuración especial use_structure_from_insertion_table_in_table_functions
que controla este comportamiento. Tiene 3 valores posibles:
- 0 - la función de tabla extraerá la estructura de los datos.
- 1 - la función de tabla usará la estructura de la tabla de inserción.
- 2 - ClickHouse determinará automáticamente si es posible usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción o la inferencia de esquemas. Valor predeterminado.
hobbies1 con la siguiente estructura:
Y, a continuación, inserte datos desde el archivo
CREATE TABLE hobbies1
(
`id` UInt64,
`age` LowCardinality(UInt8),
`name` String,
`hobbies` Array(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;
hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, todas las columnas del archivo se insertan en la tabla sin cambios, por lo que ClickHouse usará la estructura de la tabla de inserción en lugar de realizar la inferencia de esquemas. Ejemplo 2: Vamos a crear la tabla
INSERT INTO hobbies1 SELECT * FROM file(hobbies.jsonl)
hobbies2 con la siguiente estructura:
E inserta datos del archivo
CREATE TABLE hobbies2
(
`id` UInt64,
`age` LowCardinality(UInt8),
`hobbies` Array(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;
hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, todas las columnas de la consulta
INSERT INTO hobbies2 SELECT id, age, hobbies FROM file(hobbies.jsonl)
SELECT están presentes en la tabla, por lo que ClickHouse usará la estructura de la tabla de inserción.
Ten en cuenta que esto solo funcionará con formatos de entrada que admitan leer un subconjunto de columnas, como JSONEachRow, TSKV, Parquet, etc. (por ejemplo, no funcionará con el formato TSV).
Ejemplo 3:
Vamos a crear la tabla
hobbies3 con la siguiente estructura:
Y luego, inserta datos del archivo
CREATE TABLE hobbies3
(
`identifier` UInt64,
`age` LowCardinality(UInt8),
`hobbies` Array(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY identifier;
hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, la columna
INSERT INTO hobbies3 SELECT id, age, hobbies FROM file(hobbies.jsonl)
id se usa en la consulta
SELECT, pero la tabla no tiene esa columna (tiene una columna llamada
identifier),
por lo que ClickHouse no puede usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción y se utilizará la inferencia de esquemas.
Ejemplo 4:
Vamos a crear la tabla
hobbies4 con la siguiente estructura:
E inserta datos desde el archivo
CREATE TABLE hobbies4
(
`id` UInt64,
`any_hobby` Nullable(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;
hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, se realizan algunas operaciones sobre la columna
INSERT INTO hobbies4 SELECT id, empty(hobbies) ? NULL : hobbies[1] FROM file(hobbies.jsonl)
hobbies en la consulta
SELECT para insertarla en la tabla, por lo que ClickHouse no puede usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción y se utilizará la inferencia de esquemas.
Para la mayoría de los formatos de entrada, la inferencia de esquemas lee algunos datos para determinar su estructura, y este proceso puede llevar algo de tiempo. Para evitar inferir el mismo esquema cada vez que ClickHouse lee datos del mismo archivo, el esquema inferido se almacena en caché y, cuando se vuelve a acceder a ese mismo archivo, ClickHouse usará el esquema de la caché. Hay ajustes especiales que controlan esta caché:
Caché de inferencia de esquemas
schema_inference_cache_max_elements_for_{file/s3/hdfs/url/azure}- el número máximo de esquemas almacenados en caché para la función de tabla correspondiente. El valor predeterminado es
4096. Estos ajustes deben establecerse en la configuración del servidor.
schema_inference_use_cache_for_{file,s3,hdfs,url,azure}- permite activar o desactivar el uso de la caché para la inferencia de esquemas. Estos ajustes pueden usarse en consultas.
url no contengan información sobre la hora de la última modificación; para ese caso, existe un ajuste especial
schema_inference_cache_require_modification_time_for_url. Deshabilitar este ajuste permite usar el esquema de la caché sin la hora de la última modificación para esos archivos.
También existe una system table schema_inference_cache con todos los esquemas actualmente en caché y la consulta del sistema
SYSTEM CLEAR SCHEMA CACHE [FOR File/S3/URL/HDFS]
que permite limpiar la caché de esquemas para todas las fuentes o para una fuente específica.
Ejemplos:
Intentemos inferir la estructura de un conjunto de datos de ejemplo de S3
github-2022.ndjson.gz y veamos cómo funciona la caché de inferencia de esquemas:
DESCRIBE TABLE s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz')
┌─name───────┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ type │ Nullable(String) │
│ actor │ Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ avatar_url Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ display_login Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ login Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │
│ repo │ Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ name Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │
│ created_at │ Nullable(String) │
│ payload │ Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ action Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ distinct_size Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ pull_request Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ author_association Nullable(String),↴│
│ │↳ base Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│
│ │↳ head Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│
│ │↳ number Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ state Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ title Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ updated_at Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ user Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ login Nullable(String))), ↴│
│ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ ref_type Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ size Nullable(Int64)) │
└────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘
5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.601 sec.
DESCRIBE TABLE s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz')
Como puede ver, la segunda consulta se completó casi al instante. Probemos a cambiar algunos ajustes que pueden afectar al esquema inferido:
┌─name───────┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ type │ Nullable(String) │
│ actor │ Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ avatar_url Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ display_login Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ login Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │
│ repo │ Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ name Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │
│ created_at │ Nullable(String) │
│ payload │ Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ action Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ distinct_size Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ pull_request Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ author_association Nullable(String),↴│
│ │↳ base Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│
│ │↳ head Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│
│ │↳ number Nullable(Int64), ↴│
│ │↳ state Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ title Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ updated_at Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ user Tuple( ↴│
│ │↳ login Nullable(String))), ↴│
│ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ ref_type Nullable(String), ↴│
│ │↳ size Nullable(Int64)) │
└────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘
5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.059 sec.
Como puede ver, no se utilizó el esquema de la caché para el mismo archivo, porque se cambió la configuración que puede afectar al esquema inferido. Veamos el contenido de la tabla
DESCRIBE TABLE s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz')
SETTINGS input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects=0, input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings = 1
┌─name───────┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ type │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ actor │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ repo │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ created_at │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ payload │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.611 sec
system.schema_inference_cache:
SELECT schema, format, source FROM system.schema_inference_cache WHERE storage='S3'
Como puede ver, hay dos esquemas diferentes para el mismo archivo. Podemos limpiar la caché de esquemas mediante una consulta del sistema:
┌─schema──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─format─┬─source───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ type Nullable(String), actor Tuple(avatar_url Nullable(String), display_login Nullable(String), id Nullable(Int64), login Nullable(String), url Nullable(String)), repo Tuple(id Nullable(Int64), name Nullable(String), url Nullable(String)), created_at Nullable(String), payload Tuple(action Nullable(String), distinct_size Nullable(Int64), pull_request Tuple(author_association Nullable(String), base Tuple(ref Nullable(String), sha Nullable(String)), head Tuple(ref Nullable(String), sha Nullable(String)), number Nullable(Int64), state Nullable(String), title Nullable(String), updated_at Nullable(String), user Tuple(login Nullable(String))), ref Nullable(String), ref_type Nullable(String), size Nullable(Int64)) │ NDJSON │ datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com443/datasets-documentation/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz │
│ type Nullable(String), actor Nullable(String), repo Nullable(String), created_at Nullable(String), payload Nullable(String) │ NDJSON │ datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com443/datasets-documentation/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
SYSTEM CLEAR SCHEMA CACHE FOR S3
Ok.
SELECT count() FROM system.schema_inference_cache WHERE storage='S3'
┌─count()─┐
│ 0 │
└─────────┘
En los formatos de texto, ClickHouse lee los datos fila por fila, extrae los valores de las columnas según el formato y luego utiliza algunos analizadores sintácticos recursivos y heurísticas para determinar el tipo de cada valor. El número máximo de filas y bytes leídos de los datos durante la inferencia de esquemas se controla con los ajustes
Formatos de texto
input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference (25000 de forma predeterminada) y
input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference (32Mb de forma predeterminada).
De forma predeterminada, todos los tipos inferidos son Nullable, pero puedes cambiarlo configurando
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable (consulta ejemplos en la sección de ajustes).
En los formatos JSON, ClickHouse analiza los valores según la especificación JSON y luego intenta determinar el tipo de dato más adecuado para cada uno. Veamos cómo funciona, qué tipos se pueden inferir y qué configuraciones específicas se pueden utilizar en los formatos JSON. Ejemplos En este y los siguientes ejemplos se utilizará la función de tabla format. Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:
Formatos JSON
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"int" : 42, "float" : 42.42, "string" : "Hello, World!"}');
Fechas, DateTimes:
┌─name───┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ int │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ float │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ bool │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ string │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└────────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"date" : "2022-01-01", "datetime" : "2022-01-01 00:00:00", "datetime64" : "2022-01-01 00:00:00.000"}')
Arrays:
┌─name───────┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ date │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ datetime │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ datetime64 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└────────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [1, 2, 3], "nested_arrays" : [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], []]}')
Si un array contiene
┌─name──────────┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ arr │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ nested_arrays │ Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
null, ClickHouse utilizará los tipos de los demás elementos del array:
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [null, 42, null]}')
Si un array contiene valores de distintos tipos y el parámetro
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ arr │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types está habilitado (habilitado por defecto), tendrá el tipo
Array(Dynamic):
SET input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types=1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [42, "hello", [1, 2, 3]]}');
Tuplas con nombre: Cuando está habilitada la configuración
┌─name─┬─type───────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ arr │ Array(Dynamic) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects, durante la inferencia de esquemas ClickHouse intentará inferir un Tuple con nombre a partir de objetos JSON.
El Tuple con nombre resultante contendrá todos los elementos de todos los objetos JSON correspondientes presentes en los datos de muestra.
SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}}, {"obj" : {"a" : 43, "c" : [1, 2, 3]}}, {"obj" : {"d" : {"e" : 42}}}')
Tuples sin nombre: Si la configuración
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ obj │ Tuple(a Nullable(Int64), b Nullable(String), c Array(Nullable(Int64)), d Tuple(e Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types está desactivada, consideramos los Arrays con elementos de distintos tipos como Tuples sin nombre en los formatos JSON.
SET input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types = 0;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"tuple" : [1, "Hello, World!", [1, 2, 3]]}')
Si algunos valores son
┌─name──┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ tuple │ Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String), Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
null o están vacíos, usamos los tipos de los valores correspondientes de las demás filas:
SET input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types=0;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, $$
{"tuple" : [1, null, null]}
{"tuple" : [null, "Hello, World!", []]}
{"tuple" : [null, null, [1, 2, 3]]}
$$)
Maps: En JSON, podemos leer objetos cuyos valores son del mismo tipo que Map. Nota: solo funcionará cuando las opciones
┌─name──┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ tuple │ Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String), Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings e
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects estén deshabilitadas.
SET input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings = 0, input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 0;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"map" : {"key1" : 42, "key2" : 24, "key3" : 4}}')
Tipos complejos anidados:
┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ map │ Map(String, Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"value" : [[[42, 24], []], {"key1" : 42, "key2" : 24}]}')
Si ClickHouse no puede determinar el tipo de alguna clave porque los datos contienen solo valores nulos/objetos vacíos/arreglos vacíos, se usará el tipo
┌─name──┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ value │ Tuple(Array(Array(Nullable(String))), Tuple(key1 Nullable(Int64), key2 Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
String si la configuración
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings está habilitada; de lo contrario, se generará una excepción:
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [null, null]}') SETTINGS input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings = 1;
┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ arr │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [null, null]}') SETTINGS input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings = 0;
Code: 652. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception:
Cannot determine type for column 'arr' by first 1 rows of data,
most likely this column contains only Nulls or empty Arrays/Maps.
...
Ajustes de JSON
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden inferir números a partir de valores de texto. Esta configuración está deshabilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:
input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
SET input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, $$
{"value" : "42"}
{"value" : "424242424242"}
$$)
┌─name──┬─type────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ value │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴─────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Al activar esta configuración, se pueden inferir Tuples con nombre a partir de objetos JSON. La Tuple con nombre resultante contendrá todos los elementos de todos los objetos JSON correspondientes presentes en los datos de muestra. Puede resultar útil cuando los datos JSON no son dispersos y la muestra de datos contiene todas las claves de objeto posibles. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects
Query
SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}}, {"obj" : {"a" : 43, "c" : [1, 2, 3]}}, {"obj" : {"d" : {"e" : 42}}}')
Response
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ obj │ Tuple(a Nullable(Int64), b Nullable(String), c Array(Nullable(Int64)), d Tuple(e Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Query
SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"array" : [{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}, {}, {"c" : [1,2,3]}, {"d" : "2020-01-01"}]}')
Response
┌─name──┬─type────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ array │ Array(Tuple(a Nullable(Int64), b Nullable(String), c Array(Nullable(Int64)), d Nullable(Date))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Al habilitar esta configuración, se puede usar el tipo String para rutas ambiguas durante la inferencia de Tuples con nombre a partir de objetos JSON (cuando
input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects está habilitado) en lugar de generar una excepción.
Permite leer objetos JSON como Tuples con nombre incluso cuando hay rutas ambiguas.
Deshabilitada de forma predeterminada.
Ejemplos
Con la configuración deshabilitada:
Query
SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1;
SET input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects = 0;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42}}, {"obj" : {"a" : {"b" : "Hello"}}}');
Con el ajuste habilitado:
Response
Code: 636. DB::Exception: The table structure cannot be extracted from a JSONEachRow format file. Error:
Code: 117. DB::Exception: JSON objects have ambiguous data: in some objects path 'a' has type 'Int64' and in some - 'Tuple(b String)'. You can enable setting input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects to use String type for path 'a'. (INCORRECT_DATA) (version 24.3.1.1).
You can specify the structure manually. (CANNOT_EXTRACT_TABLE_STRUCTURE)
Query
SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1;
SET input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : "a" : 42}, {"obj" : {"a" : {"b" : "Hello"}}}');
SELECT * FROM format(JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42}}, {"obj" : {"a" : {"b" : "Hello"}}}');
Response
┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ obj │ Tuple(a Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
┌─obj─────────────────┐
│ ('42') │
│ ('{"b" : "Hello"}') │
└─────────────────────┘
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer objetos JSON anidados como cadenas. Esta configuración se puede usar para leer objetos JSON anidados sin usar el tipo JSON object. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Nota: esta configuración solo surtirá efecto si la configuración
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects está deshabilitada.
SET input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings = 1, input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 0;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, $$
{"obj" : {"key1" : 42, "key2" : [1,2,3,4]}}
{"obj" : {"key3" : {"nested_key" : 1}}}
$$)
┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ obj │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer valores numéricos como cadenas. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo
input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings
SET input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, $$
{"value" : 1055}
{"value" : "unknown"}
$$)
┌─name──┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ value │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer valores Bool como números. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:
input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers
SET input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, $$
{"value" : true}
{"value" : 42}
$$)
┌─name──┬─type────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ value │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴─────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer valores Bool como cadenas. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:
input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings
SET input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings = 1;
DESC format(JSONEachRow, $$
{"value" : true}
{"value" : "Hello, World"}
$$)
┌─name──┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ value │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└───────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer los valores de los arrays JSON como cadenas. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo
input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings
SET input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings = 1;
SELECT arr, toTypeName(arr), JSONExtractArrayRaw(arr)[3] from format(JSONEachRow, 'arr String', '{"arr" : [1, "Hello", [1,2,3]]}');
┌─arr───────────────────┬─toTypeName(arr)─┬─arrayElement(JSONExtractArrayRaw(arr), 3)─┐
│ [1, "Hello", [1,2,3]] │ String │ [1,2,3] │
└───────────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────┘
Al habilitar esta configuración, se puede usar el tipo String para las claves JSON que contienen solo
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings
Null/
{}/
[] en la muestra de datos durante la inferencia de esquemas.
En los formatos JSON, cualquier valor puede leerse como String si todas las configuraciones correspondientes están habilitadas (todas lo están de forma predeterminada), y así se evitan errores como
Cannot determine type for column 'column_name' by first 25000 rows of data, most likely this column contains only Nulls or empty Arrays/Maps durante la inferencia de esquemas
al usar el tipo String para claves con tipos desconocidos.
Ejemplo:
Query
SET input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings = 1, input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1;
DESCRIBE format(JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : [1,2,3], "b" : "hello", "c" : null, "d" : {}, "e" : []}}');
SELECT * FROM format(JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : [1,2,3], "b" : "hello", "c" : null, "d" : {}, "e" : []}}');
Response
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ obj │ Tuple(a Array(Nullable(Int64)), b Nullable(String), c Nullable(String), d Nullable(String), e Array(Nullable(String))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
┌─obj────────────────────────────┐
│ ([1,2,3],'hello',NULL,'{}',[]) │
└────────────────────────────────┘
En formato CSV, ClickHouse extrae los valores de las columnas de la fila según los delimitadores. ClickHouse espera que todos los tipos, excepto números y cadenas, estén entre comillas dobles. Si el valor está entre comillas dobles, ClickHouse intenta analizar los datos dentro de las comillas usando el analizador recursivo y luego intenta encontrar el tipo de dato más adecuado para ellos. Si el valor no está entre comillas dobles, ClickHouse intenta analizarlo como un número; si el valor no es un número, ClickHouse lo trata como una cadena. Si no quiere que ClickHouse intente determinar tipos complejos usando algunos analizadores y heurísticas, puede deshabilitar la configuración
CSV
input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference
y ClickHouse tratará todas las columnas como Strings.
Si la configuración
input_format_csv_detect_header está habilitada, ClickHouse intentará detectar el encabezado con los nombres de las columnas (y, posiblemente, los tipos) mientras infiere el esquema. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada.
Ejemplos:
Enteros, flotantes, booleanos, cadenas:
DESC format(CSV, '42,42.42,true,"Hello,World!"')
Cadenas sin comillas:
┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c4 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, 'Hello world!,World hello!')
Fechas, DateTimes:
┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, '"2020-01-01","2020-01-01 00:00:00","2022-01-01 00:00:00.000"')
Arrays:
┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, '"[1,2,3]","[[1, 2], [], [3, 4]]"')
┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, $$"['Hello', 'world']","[['Abc', 'Def'], []]"$$)
Si un array contiene NULL, ClickHouse usará los tipos de los demás elementos del array:
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(String))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, '"[NULL, 42, NULL]"')
Maps:
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, $$"{'key1' : 42, 'key2' : 24}"$$)
Arrays y Maps anidados:
┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Map(String, Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, $$"[{'key1' : [[42, 42], []], 'key2' : [[null], [42]]}]"$$)
Si ClickHouse no puede determinar el tipo entre comillas porque los datos solo contienen valores nulos, ClickHouse lo tratará como String:
┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Map(String, Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(CSV, '"[NULL, NULL]"')
Ejemplo con la opción
┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference deshabilitada:
SET input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference = 0
DESC format(CSV, '"[1,2,3]",42.42,Hello World!')
Ejemplos de detección automática del encabezado (cuando
┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_csv_detect_header está habilitada):
Solo nombres:
SELECT * FROM format(CSV,
$$"number","string","array"
42,"Hello","[1, 2, 3]"
43,"World","[4, 5, 6]"
$$)
Nombres y tipos:
┌─number─┬─string─┬─array───┐
│ 42 │ Hello │ [1,2,3] │
│ 43 │ World │ [4,5,6] │
└────────┴────────┴─────────┘
DESC format(CSV,
$$"number","string","array"
"UInt32","String","Array(UInt16)"
42,"Hello","[1, 2, 3]"
43,"World","[4, 5, 6]"
$$)
Ten en cuenta que el encabezado solo puede detectarse si hay al menos una columna con un tipo distinto de String. Si todas las columnas son de tipo String, el encabezado no se detecta:
┌─name───┬─type──────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ number │ UInt32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ string │ String │ │ │ │ │ │
│ array │ Array(UInt16) │ │ │ │ │ │
└────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
SELECT * FROM format(CSV,
$$"first_column","second_column"
"Hello","World"
"World","Hello"
$$)
┌─c1───────────┬─c2────────────┐
│ first_column │ second_column │
│ Hello │ World │
│ World │ Hello │
└──────────────┴───────────────┘
Configuración de CSV
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden inferir números a partir de valores de tipo cadena. Esta configuración está deshabilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:
input_format_csv_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
SET input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings = 1;
DESC format(CSV, '42,42.42');
┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
En los formatos TSV/TSKV, ClickHouse extrae de la fila el valor de la columna utilizando delimitadores tabulares y luego analiza el valor extraído con el analizador recursivo para determinar el tipo más apropiado. Si no se puede determinar el tipo, ClickHouse trata este valor como String. Si no desea que ClickHouse intente determinar tipos complejos mediante algunos analizadores y heurísticas, puede deshabilitar la configuración
TSV/TSKV
input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference
y ClickHouse tratará todas las columnas como Strings.
Si la configuración
input_format_tsv_detect_header está habilitada, ClickHouse intentará detectar el encabezado con nombres de columnas (y, posiblemente, tipos) al inferir el esquema. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada.
Ejemplos:
Enteros, flotantes, booleanos, cadenas:
DESC format(TSV, '42 42.42 true Hello,World!')
┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c4 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSKV, 'int=42 float=42.42 bool=true string=Hello,World!\n')
Fechas, DateTimes:
┌─name───┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ int │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ float │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ bool │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ string │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└────────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, '2020-01-01 2020-01-01 00:00:00 2022-01-01 00:00:00.000')
Arrays:
┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, '[1,2,3] [[1, 2], [], [3, 4]]')
┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, '[''Hello'', ''world''] [[''Abc'', ''Def''], []]')
Si un array contiene NULL, ClickHouse usará los tipos de los demás elementos del array:
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(String))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, '[NULL, 42, NULL]')
Tuplas:
┌─name─┬─type───────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, $$(42, 'Hello, world!')$$)
Maps:
┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, $${'key1' : 42, 'key2' : 24}$$)
Arrays, Tuples y Maps anidados:
┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Map(String, Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, $$[{'key1' : [(42, 'Hello'), (24, NULL)], 'key2' : [(NULL, ','), (42, 'world!')]}]$$)
Si ClickHouse no puede determinar el tipo porque los datos solo contienen valores NULL, los tratará como String:
┌─name─┬─type────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Map(String, Array(Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String))))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(TSV, '[NULL, NULL]')
Ejemplo con la configuración
┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference deshabilitada:
SET input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference = 0
DESC format(TSV, '[1,2,3] 42.42 Hello World!')
Ejemplos de detección automática del encabezado (cuando
┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
input_format_tsv_detect_header está habilitado):
Solo nombres:
SELECT * FROM format(TSV,
$$number string array
42 Hello [1, 2, 3]
43 World [4, 5, 6]
$$);
Nombres y tipos:
┌─number─┬─string─┬─array───┐
│ 42 │ Hello │ [1,2,3] │
│ 43 │ World │ [4,5,6] │
└────────┴────────┴─────────┘
DESC format(TSV,
$$number string array
UInt32 String Array(UInt16)
42 Hello [1, 2, 3]
43 World [4, 5, 6]
$$)
Tenga en cuenta que el encabezado solo puede detectarse si hay al menos una columna con un tipo distinto de String. Si todas las columnas son de tipo String, el encabezado no se detecta:
┌─name───┬─type──────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ number │ UInt32 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ string │ String │ │ │ │ │ │
│ array │ Array(UInt16) │ │ │ │ │ │
└────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
SELECT * FROM format(TSV,
$$first_column second_column
Hello World
World Hello
$$)
┌─c1───────────┬─c2────────────┐
│ first_column │ second_column │
│ Hello │ World │
│ World │ Hello │
└──────────────┴───────────────┘
En el formato Values, ClickHouse extrae el valor de la columna de la fila y luego lo analiza con el analizador recursivo, de forma similar a como se analizan los literales. Ejemplos: Enteros, Flotantes, Bools, Strings:
Valores
DESC format(Values, $$(42, 42.42, true, 'Hello,World!')$$)
Fechas, DateTimes:
┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c4 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(Values, $$('2020-01-01', '2020-01-01 00:00:00', '2022-01-01 00:00:00.000')$$)
Arrays:
┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c3 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
DESC format(Values, '([1,2,3], [[1, 2], [], [3, 4]])')
┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴─────────────────