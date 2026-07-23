Skip to main content
ClickHouse puede determinar automáticamente la estructura de los datos de entrada en casi todos los formatos de entrada compatibles. En este documento se describe cuándo se utiliza la inferencia de esquemas, cómo funciona con distintos formatos de entrada y qué opciones de configuración permiten controlarla.

Uso

La inferencia de esquemas se utiliza cuando ClickHouse necesita leer datos en un formato de datos específico y se desconoce la estructura.

Funciones de tabla file, s3, url, hdfs, azureBlobStorage.

Estas funciones de tabla incluyen el argumento opcional structure, que especifica la estructura de los datos de entrada. Si no se especifica este argumento o se establece en auto, la estructura se inferirá de los datos. Ejemplo: Supongamos que tenemos un archivo hobbies.jsonl en formato JSONEachRow en el directorio user_files con este contenido:
ClickHouse puede leer estos datos sin que tengas que especificar su estructura:
Nota: el formato JSONEachRow se determinó automáticamente por la extensión del archivo .jsonl. Puede ver la estructura detectada automáticamente con la consulta DESCRIBE:

Motores de tabla File, S3, URL, HDFS, azureBlobStorage

Si no se especifica la lista de columnas en la consulta CREATE TABLE, la estructura de la tabla se inferirá automáticamente a partir de los datos. Ejemplo: Usemos el archivo hobbies.jsonl. Podemos crear una tabla con el motor File a partir de los datos de este archivo:

clickhouse-local

clickhouse-local tiene un parámetro opcional -S/--structure que define la estructura de los datos de entrada. Si este parámetro no se especifica o se establece en auto, la estructura se inferirá a partir de los datos. Ejemplo: Usemos el archivo hobbies.jsonl. Podemos consultar los datos de este archivo con clickhouse-local:

Uso de la estructura de la tabla de inserción

Cuando se usan las funciones de tabla file/s3/url/hdfs para insertar datos en una tabla, existe la opción de usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción en lugar de extraerla de los datos. Esto puede mejorar el rendimiento de la inserción, porque la inferencia de esquemas puede llevar algo de tiempo. Además, resulta útil cuando la tabla tiene un esquema optimizado, de modo que no se realizarán conversiones entre tipos. Hay una configuración especial use_structure_from_insertion_table_in_table_functions que controla este comportamiento. Tiene 3 valores posibles:
  • 0 - la función de tabla extraerá la estructura de los datos.
  • 1 - la función de tabla usará la estructura de la tabla de inserción.
  • 2 - ClickHouse determinará automáticamente si es posible usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción o la inferencia de esquemas. Valor predeterminado.
Ejemplo 1: Vamos a crear la tabla hobbies1 con la siguiente estructura:
Y, a continuación, inserte datos desde el archivo hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, todas las columnas del archivo se insertan en la tabla sin cambios, por lo que ClickHouse usará la estructura de la tabla de inserción en lugar de realizar la inferencia de esquemas. Ejemplo 2: Vamos a crear la tabla hobbies2 con la siguiente estructura:
E inserta datos del archivo hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, todas las columnas de la consulta SELECT están presentes en la tabla, por lo que ClickHouse usará la estructura de la tabla de inserción. Ten en cuenta que esto solo funcionará con formatos de entrada que admitan leer un subconjunto de columnas, como JSONEachRow, TSKV, Parquet, etc. (por ejemplo, no funcionará con el formato TSV). Ejemplo 3: Vamos a crear la tabla hobbies3 con la siguiente estructura:
Y luego, inserta datos del archivo hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, la columna id se usa en la consulta SELECT, pero la tabla no tiene esa columna (tiene una columna llamada identifier), por lo que ClickHouse no puede usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción y se utilizará la inferencia de esquemas. Ejemplo 4: Vamos a crear la tabla hobbies4 con la siguiente estructura:
E inserta datos desde el archivo hobbies.jsonl:
En este caso, se realizan algunas operaciones sobre la columna hobbies en la consulta SELECT para insertarla en la tabla, por lo que ClickHouse no puede usar la estructura de la tabla de inserción y se utilizará la inferencia de esquemas.

Caché de inferencia de esquemas

Para la mayoría de los formatos de entrada, la inferencia de esquemas lee algunos datos para determinar su estructura, y este proceso puede llevar algo de tiempo. Para evitar inferir el mismo esquema cada vez que ClickHouse lee datos del mismo archivo, el esquema inferido se almacena en caché y, cuando se vuelve a acceder a ese mismo archivo, ClickHouse usará el esquema de la caché. Hay ajustes especiales que controlan esta caché:
  • schema_inference_cache_max_elements_for_{file/s3/hdfs/url/azure} - el número máximo de esquemas almacenados en caché para la función de tabla correspondiente. El valor predeterminado es 4096. Estos ajustes deben establecerse en la configuración del servidor.
  • schema_inference_use_cache_for_{file,s3,hdfs,url,azure} - permite activar o desactivar el uso de la caché para la inferencia de esquemas. Estos ajustes pueden usarse en consultas.
El esquema del archivo puede cambiar al modificar los datos o al cambiar los ajustes de formato. Por esta razón, la caché de inferencia de esquemas identifica el esquema según el origen del archivo, el nombre del formato, los ajustes de formato utilizados y la hora de la última modificación del archivo. Nota: puede que algunos archivos a los que se accede mediante URL en la función de tabla url no contengan información sobre la hora de la última modificación; para ese caso, existe un ajuste especial schema_inference_cache_require_modification_time_for_url. Deshabilitar este ajuste permite usar el esquema de la caché sin la hora de la última modificación para esos archivos. También existe una system table schema_inference_cache con todos los esquemas actualmente en caché y la consulta del sistema SYSTEM CLEAR SCHEMA CACHE [FOR File/S3/URL/HDFS] que permite limpiar la caché de esquemas para todas las fuentes o para una fuente específica. Ejemplos: Intentemos inferir la estructura de un conjunto de datos de ejemplo de S3 github-2022.ndjson.gz y veamos cómo funciona la caché de inferencia de esquemas:
Como puede ver, la segunda consulta se completó casi al instante. Probemos a cambiar algunos ajustes que pueden afectar al esquema inferido:
Como puede ver, no se utilizó el esquema de la caché para el mismo archivo, porque se cambió la configuración que puede afectar al esquema inferido. Veamos el contenido de la tabla system.schema_inference_cache:
Como puede ver, hay dos esquemas diferentes para el mismo archivo. Podemos limpiar la caché de esquemas mediante una consulta del sistema:

Formatos de texto

En los formatos de texto, ClickHouse lee los datos fila por fila, extrae los valores de las columnas según el formato y luego utiliza algunos analizadores sintácticos recursivos y heurísticas para determinar el tipo de cada valor. El número máximo de filas y bytes leídos de los datos durante la inferencia de esquemas se controla con los ajustes input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference (25000 de forma predeterminada) y input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference (32Mb de forma predeterminada). De forma predeterminada, todos los tipos inferidos son Nullable, pero puedes cambiarlo configurando schema_inference_make_columns_nullable (consulta ejemplos en la sección de ajustes).

Formatos JSON

En los formatos JSON, ClickHouse analiza los valores según la especificación JSON y luego intenta determinar el tipo de dato más adecuado para cada uno. Veamos cómo funciona, qué tipos se pueden inferir y qué configuraciones específicas se pueden utilizar en los formatos JSON. Ejemplos En este y los siguientes ejemplos se utilizará la función de tabla format. Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:
Fechas, DateTimes:
Arrays:
Si un array contiene null, ClickHouse utilizará los tipos de los demás elementos del array:
Si un array contiene valores de distintos tipos y el parámetro input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types está habilitado (habilitado por defecto), tendrá el tipo Array(Dynamic):
Tuplas con nombre: Cuando está habilitada la configuración input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects, durante la inferencia de esquemas ClickHouse intentará inferir un Tuple con nombre a partir de objetos JSON. El Tuple con nombre resultante contendrá todos los elementos de todos los objetos JSON correspondientes presentes en los datos de muestra.
Tuples sin nombre: Si la configuración input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types está desactivada, consideramos los Arrays con elementos de distintos tipos como Tuples sin nombre en los formatos JSON.
Si algunos valores son null o están vacíos, usamos los tipos de los valores correspondientes de las demás filas:
Maps: En JSON, podemos leer objetos cuyos valores son del mismo tipo que Map. Nota: solo funcionará cuando las opciones input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings e input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects estén deshabilitadas.
Tipos complejos anidados:
Si ClickHouse no puede determinar el tipo de alguna clave porque los datos contienen solo valores nulos/objetos vacíos/arreglos vacíos, se usará el tipo String si la configuración input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings está habilitada; de lo contrario, se generará una excepción:

Ajustes de JSON

input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden inferir números a partir de valores de texto. Esta configuración está deshabilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects
Al activar esta configuración, se pueden inferir Tuples con nombre a partir de objetos JSON. La Tuple con nombre resultante contendrá todos los elementos de todos los objetos JSON correspondientes presentes en los datos de muestra. Puede resultar útil cuando los datos JSON no son dispersos y la muestra de datos contiene todas las claves de objeto posibles. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo
Query
Response
Query
Response
input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects
Al habilitar esta configuración, se puede usar el tipo String para rutas ambiguas durante la inferencia de Tuples con nombre a partir de objetos JSON (cuando input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects está habilitado) en lugar de generar una excepción. Permite leer objetos JSON como Tuples con nombre incluso cuando hay rutas ambiguas. Deshabilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplos Con la configuración deshabilitada:
Query
Response
Con el ajuste habilitado:
Query
Response
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer objetos JSON anidados como cadenas. Esta configuración se puede usar para leer objetos JSON anidados sin usar el tipo JSON object. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Nota: esta configuración solo surtirá efecto si la configuración input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects está deshabilitada.
input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer valores numéricos como cadenas. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo
input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer valores Bool como números. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:
input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer valores Bool como cadenas. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:
input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden leer los valores de los arrays JSON como cadenas. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings
Al habilitar esta configuración, se puede usar el tipo String para las claves JSON que contienen solo Null/{}/[] en la muestra de datos durante la inferencia de esquemas. En los formatos JSON, cualquier valor puede leerse como String si todas las configuraciones correspondientes están habilitadas (todas lo están de forma predeterminada), y así se evitan errores como Cannot determine type for column 'column_name' by first 25000 rows of data, most likely this column contains only Nulls or empty Arrays/Maps durante la inferencia de esquemas al usar el tipo String para claves con tipos desconocidos. Ejemplo:
Query
Response

CSV

En formato CSV, ClickHouse extrae los valores de las columnas de la fila según los delimitadores. ClickHouse espera que todos los tipos, excepto números y cadenas, estén entre comillas dobles. Si el valor está entre comillas dobles, ClickHouse intenta analizar los datos dentro de las comillas usando el analizador recursivo y luego intenta encontrar el tipo de dato más adecuado para ellos. Si el valor no está entre comillas dobles, ClickHouse intenta analizarlo como un número; si el valor no es un número, ClickHouse lo trata como una cadena. Si no quiere que ClickHouse intente determinar tipos complejos usando algunos analizadores y heurísticas, puede deshabilitar la configuración input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference y ClickHouse tratará todas las columnas como Strings. Si la configuración input_format_csv_detect_header está habilitada, ClickHouse intentará detectar el encabezado con los nombres de las columnas (y, posiblemente, los tipos) mientras infiere el esquema. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplos: Enteros, flotantes, booleanos, cadenas:
Cadenas sin comillas:
Fechas, DateTimes:
Arrays:
Si un array contiene NULL, ClickHouse usará los tipos de los demás elementos del array:
Maps:
Arrays y Maps anidados:
Si ClickHouse no puede determinar el tipo entre comillas porque los datos solo contienen valores nulos, ClickHouse lo tratará como String:
Ejemplo con la opción input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference deshabilitada:
Ejemplos de detección automática del encabezado (cuando input_format_csv_detect_header está habilitada): Solo nombres:
Nombres y tipos:
Ten en cuenta que el encabezado solo puede detectarse si hay al menos una columna con un tipo distinto de String. Si todas las columnas son de tipo String, el encabezado no se detecta:

Configuración de CSV

input_format_csv_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
Al habilitar esta configuración, se pueden inferir números a partir de valores de tipo cadena. Esta configuración está deshabilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplo:

TSV/TSKV

En los formatos TSV/TSKV, ClickHouse extrae de la fila el valor de la columna utilizando delimitadores tabulares y luego analiza el valor extraído con el analizador recursivo para determinar el tipo más apropiado. Si no se puede determinar el tipo, ClickHouse trata este valor como String. Si no desea que ClickHouse intente determinar tipos complejos mediante algunos analizadores y heurísticas, puede deshabilitar la configuración input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference y ClickHouse tratará todas las columnas como Strings. Si la configuración input_format_tsv_detect_header está habilitada, ClickHouse intentará detectar el encabezado con nombres de columnas (y, posiblemente, tipos) al inferir el esquema. Esta configuración está habilitada de forma predeterminada. Ejemplos: Enteros, flotantes, booleanos, cadenas:
Fechas, DateTimes:
Arrays:
Si un array contiene NULL, ClickHouse usará los tipos de los demás elementos del array:
Tuplas:
Maps:
Arrays, Tuples y Maps anidados:
Si ClickHouse no puede determinar el tipo porque los datos solo contienen valores NULL, los tratará como String:
Ejemplo con la configuración input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference deshabilitada:
Ejemplos de detección automática del encabezado (cuando input_format_tsv_detect_header está habilitado): Solo nombres:
Nombres y tipos:
Tenga en cuenta que el encabezado solo puede detectarse si hay al menos una columna con un tipo distinto de String. Si todas las columnas son de tipo String, el encabezado no se detecta:

Valores

En el formato Values, ClickHouse extrae el valor de la columna de la fila y luego lo analiza con el analizador recursivo, de forma similar a como se analizan los literales. Ejemplos: Enteros, Flotantes, Bools, Strings:
Fechas, DateTimes:
Arrays: