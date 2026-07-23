Code: 636. DB::Exception: The table structure cannot be extracted from a JSONEachRow format file. Error:

Code: 117. DB::Exception: JSON objects have ambiguous data: in some objects path 'a' has type 'Int64' and in some - 'Tuple(b String)'. You can enable setting input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects to use String type for path 'a'. (INCORRECT_DATA) (version 24.3.1.1).