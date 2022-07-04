Customer stories

Cloudflare was having challenges scaling their CitusDB-based system which had a high TCO and maintenance costs due to the complex architecture. By moving their HTTP analytics data to ClickHouse they were able to scale to 8M requests per second, deleted 10’s of thousands of lines of code, reduced their MTTR, and saw a 7x improvement on customer queries per second they could serve.

