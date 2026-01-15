The True Cost of Speed: What Query Performance Really Costs at Scale

Date: Tuesday, February 3

Time: 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET

Duration: 30 minutes

Comparing cloud data warehouse costs is harder than it looks. Different platforms meter, scale, and bill compute in fundamentally different ways, which makes price lists misleading. Instead of arguing about list prices or pricing tiers, this webinar shows that efficiency is the real currency.

Tom Schreiber will break down how Snowflake, Databricks, ClickHouse Cloud, BigQuery, and Redshift charge for compute, then share benchmark results at 1B, 10B, and 100B rows using our reproducible Bench2Cost method to translate runtimes into real dollars. You will leave with a clear way to evaluate cost and performance as your data scales.

We'll wrap up with live Q&A.