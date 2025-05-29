Today we are thrilled to announce that the Postgres CDC connector for ClickPipes is now generally available. With this customers can easily replicate their Postgres databases to ClickHouse Cloud within just a few clicks.

This announcement represents a major milestone. PeerDB — a leading Postgres CDC company we joined forces with last year, is now fully integrated into ClickHouse Cloud as the Postgres CDC connector in ClickPipes. The connector is ready to support enterprise-grade Postgres use cases.

Postgres + ClickHouse = “the default data stack” #

Over the past few years, we are seeing a consistent pattern emerge across businesses incl. GitLab, CloudFlare and Instacart: Using Postgres and ClickHouse together to solve most of their data challenges.

Postgres serves as the system of record powering transactional web apps.

serves as the system of record powering transactional web apps. ClickHouse powers real-time analytical and reporting workloads, serving as the system of analysis.

This pattern is accelerating in the AI era, with companies like LangChain, LangFuse and Vapi adopting the same architecture. We believe Postgres + ClickHouse is becoming the default data stack for modern businesses. We're committed to making that integration magical. The Postgres CDC connector is the first major step—enabling seamless, real-time analytics by bringing your Postgres data into ClickHouse effortlessly.

The image below shows the reference architecture for combining Postgres and ClickHouse using Postgres CDC, with Postgres handling low-latency transactions and ClickHouse powering blazing-fast analytics.

Some metrics and reference customers #

Over the past six months, the connector has gone through an extensive beta phase, evolving rapidly based on user feedback. It now supports hundreds of mission-critical workloads, moving 100TB+ of data per month into ClickHouse.

A few reference customers include. Ashby—a top recruitment company in the US, Seemplicity – one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, and AutoNation – a well-renowned automotive retailer in the US. Here are a few testimonials from our reference customers.

“ClickHouse powers Ashby’s customer-facing analytics, delivering lightning-fast fully dynamic insights, while Postgres handles core transactions. With Postgres CDC via ClickPipes, we seamlessly replicated terabytes of data—speeding up our real-time analytics without disrupting operations. Reports that once took minutes now finish within a second. Our enterprise customers' comprehensive recruiting dashboards, which are being filtered and shared in real-time as they make decisions that impact their organization, are their source of truth. Complementing Postgres with ClickHouse enables us to give them a fully reliable experience and handle even larger data as we scale.” - Elenie Godzaridis, Director of Engineering, Ashby

“We first tried to implement Postgres CDC in-house using Debezium but it was way too complex. I knew a managed product built by engineers, whose goal in life is to transform bits from Postgres into ClickHouse, would be better than anything we could do ourselves.” - Tal Shargal, Chief Architect at Seemplicity, read the full customer story

This graph shows the growth we witnessed in Postgres CDC to ClickHouse usage over the past year, reference.

Product Highlights #

The Postgres CDC connector is purpose-built for Postgres and ClickHouse and comes with a vast suite of features. Here are a few noteworthy ones:

10x Faster Initial Loads and Resyncs – Achieved through parallel snapshotting, enabling parallel loading of single large tables. Terabytes of data can now be moved in hours instead of days. Replication Latencies as Low as 10 Seconds – The replication slot is continuously consumed without reconnections, and ClickHouse's ReplacingMergeTree ensures minimal end-to-end latency. Automatic Replication of Schema Changes– Supports operations like ADD COLUMN and DROP COLUMN with zero manual intervention. Table and Column Exclusions – Allows fine-grained control for better security (e.g., handling PII) and optimized network throughput. Secure Connectivity – Supports AWS PrivateLink and SSH tunneling for private, secure connections to source Postgres databases. Support for Native Postgres Features – Includes replication for partitioned tables, TOAST columns, and advanced data types such as arrays and JSON. Open API (Beta) – Enables programmatic creation and management of pipes. Ideal for ISV applications deploying isolated ClickHouse Cloud + ClickPipes environments. Terraform support coming soon for easy infrastructure-as-code automation.

As part of the GA launch—and as mentioned earlier during the beta—we’re introducing pricing for the Postgres CDC connector. Our goal is to keep it highly competitive while staying true to our core vision: making it seamless and affordable for customers to connect their Postgres databases to ClickHouse. The connector is over 5x more cost-effective than external ETL tools and similar features in other database platforms.

Note that pricing will start being metered in monthly bills beginning September 1st, 2025 for all customers (existing and new) using Postgres CDC ClickPipes. Customers will have a 3-month window to optimize costs if needed, though we don’t anticipate most will need to make any changes. For detailed information on the pricing structure, examples, and FAQs, click here.

How to try Postgres CDC to ClickHouse #

You can follow the links below to connect your Postgres databases to ClickHouse Cloud for blazing fast analytics.