ClickPipes for Postgres FAQ

If your ClickHouse Cloud service is idling, your Postgres CDC clickpipe will continue to sync data, your service will wake-up at the next sync interval to handle the incoming data. Once the sync is finished and the idle period is reached, your service will go back to idling.

As an example, if your sync interval is set to 30 mins and your service idle time is set to 10 mins, Your service will wake-up every 30 mins and be active for 10 mins, then go back to idling.

Please refer to the Handling TOAST Columns page for more information.

Please refer to the Postgres Generated Columns: Gotchas and Best Practices page for more information.

Yes, for CDC, tables must have either a primary key or a REPLICA IDENTITY. The REPLICA IDENTITY can be set to FULL or configured to use a unique index.

Yes, partitioned tables are supported out of the box, as long as they have a PRIMARY KEY or REPLICA IDENTITY defined. The PRIMARY KEY and REPLICA IDENTITY must be present on both the parent table and its partitions. You can read more about it here.

Yes! ClickPipes for Postgres offers two ways to connect to databases in private networks:

SSH Tunneling Works well for most use cases

See the setup instructions here

Works across all regions AWS PrivateLink Available in three AWS regions: us-east-1 us-east-2 eu-central-1

For detailed setup instructions, see our PrivateLink documentation

For regions where PrivateLink is not available, please use SSH tunneling

ClickPipes for Postgres captures both INSERTs and UPDATEs from Postgres as new rows with different versions (using the _peerdb_version column) in ClickHouse. The ReplacingMergeTree table engine periodically performs deduplication in the background based on the ordering key (ORDER BY columns), retaining only the row with the latest _peerdb_version.

DELETEs from Postgres are propagated as new rows marked as deleted (using the _peerdb_is_deleted column). Since the deduplication process is asynchronous, you might temporarily see duplicates. To address this, you need to handle deduplication at the query layer.

For more details, refer to:

Please refer to the ClickPipes for Postgres: Schema Changes Propagation Support page for more information.

During the preview, ClickPipes is free of cost. Post-GA, pricing is still to be determined. The goal is to make the pricing reasonable and highly competitive compared to external ETL tools.