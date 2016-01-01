AWS PrivateLink for ClickPipes

You can use AWS PrivateLink to establish secure connectivity between VPCs, AWS services, your on-premises systems, and ClickHouse Cloud without exposing traffic to the public Internet.

This document outlines the ClickPipes reverse private endpoint functionality that allows setting up an AWS PrivateLink VPC endpoint.

ClickPipes reverse private endpoint can be configured with one of the following AWS PrivateLink approaches:

Follow the links above for detailed instructions on how to set up the respective AWS PrivateLink shares.

Your VPC resources can be accessed in ClickPipes using PrivateLink. Resource configuration can be targeted with a specific host or RDS cluster ARN. Cross-region is not supported.

See a getting started guide for more details.

It's a preferred choice for Postgres CDC ingesting data from RDS cluster.

The MSK multi-VPC is a built-in feature of AWS MSK that allows you to connect multiple VPCs to a single MSK cluster. Private DNS support is out of the box and does not require any additional configuration. Cross-region is not supported.

It is a recommended option for ClickPipes for MSK. See the getting started guide for more details.

VPC service is another approach to share your data source with ClickPipes. It requires setting up a NLB (Network Load Balancer) in front of your data source and configuring the VPC endpoint service to use the NLB.

VPC endpoint service can be configured with a private DNS, that will be accessible in a ClickPipes VPC.

Cross-region is supported.

It's a preferred choice for:

any on-premise Kafka setup that requires private DNS support

cross-region connectivity for Postgres CDC

Cross-region MSK cluster connectivity can be set up using VPC endpoint service as well. Please reach out to the ClickHouse support team for assistance.

Access the SQL Console for your ClickHouse Cloud Service.

Select the Data Sources button on the left-side menu and click on "Set up a ClickPipe"

Select either Kafka or Postgres as a data source.

Select the Reverse private endpoint option.

Select any of existing reverse private endpoints or create a new one.

Provide the required parameters for the selected endpoint type.

For VPC resource, provide the configuration share ARN and configuration ID.

For MSK multi-VPC, provide the cluster ARN and authentication method used with a created endpoint.

For VPC endpoint service, provide the service name.

Click on Create and wait for the reverse private endpoint to be ready. If you are creating a new endpoint, it will take some time to set up the endpoint. The page will refresh automatically once the endpoint is ready. VPC endpoint service might require accepting the connection request in your AWS console.

Once the endpoint is ready, you can use a DNS name to connect to the data source. On a list of endpoints, you can see the DNS name for the available endpoint. It can be either an internally ClickPipes provisioned DNS name or a private DNS name supplied by a PrivateLink service. DNS name is not a complete network address. Add the port according to the data source. MSK connection string can be accessed in the AWS console. To see a full list of DNS names, access it in the cloud service settings.

You can manage existing reverse private endpoints in the ClickHouse Cloud service settings:

On a sidebar find the Settings button and click on it.

Click on Reverse private endpoints in a ClickPipe reverse private endpoints section.

Reverse private endpoint extended information is shown in the flyout.

Endpoint can be removed from here. It will affect any ClickPipes using this endpoint.

The following AWS regions are supported for AWS PrivateLink:

us-east-1 - for ClickHouse services running in us-east-1 region

- for ClickHouse services running in region eu-central-1 for ClickHouse services running in EU regions

for ClickHouse services running in EU regions us-east-2 - for ClickHouse services running everywhere else

This restriction does not apply to PrivateLink VPC endpoint service type since it supports cross-region connectivity.

AWS PrivateLink endpoints for ClickPipes created in ClickHouse Cloud are not guaranteed to be created in the same AWS region as the ClickHouse Cloud service.

Currently, only VPC endpoint service supports cross-region connectivity.

Private endpoints are linked to a specific ClickHouse service and are not transferable between services. Multiple ClickPipes for a single ClickHouse service can reuse the same endpoint.