Pricing

For pricing information, see the ClickHouse Cloud Pricing page. ClickHouse Cloud bills based on the usage of compute, storage, data transfer (egress over the internet and cross-region), and ClickPipes. To understand what can affect your bill, and ways that you can manage your spend, keep reading.

Note Prices reflect AWS us-east-1 pricing.

Explore applicable data transfer and ClickPipes charges here.

Best for: Departmental use cases with smaller data volumes that do not have hard reliability guarantees.

Basic tier service

1 replica x 8 GiB RAM, 2 vCPU

500 GB of compressed data

500 GB of backup of data

10 GB of public internet egress data transfer

5 GB of cross-region data transfer

Pricing breakdown for this example:

Active 6 hours a day Active 12 hours a day Active 24 hours a day Compute $39.91 $79.83 $159.66 Storage $25.30 $25.30 $25.30 Public internet egress data transfer $1.15 $1.15 $1.15 Cross-region data transfer $0.16 $0.16 $0.16 Total $66.52 $106.44 $186.27

Best for: workloads requiring enhanced SLAs (2+ replica services), scalability, and advanced security.

Scale tier service

Active workload ~100% time

Auto-scaling maximum configurable to prevent runaway bills

100 GB of public internet egress data transfer

10 GB of cross-region data transfer

Pricing breakdown for this example:

Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Compute 2 replicas x 8 GiB RAM, 2 vCPU

$436.95 2 replicas x 16 GiB RAM, 4 vCPU

$873.89 3 replicas x 16 GiB RAM, 4 vCPU

$1,310.84 Storage 1TB of data + 1 backup

$50.60 2TB of data + 1 backup

$101.20 3TB of data + 1 backup

$151.80 Public internet egress data transfer $11.52 $11.52 $11.52 Cross-region data transfer $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 Total $499.38 $986.92 $1,474.47

Best for: large scale, mission critical deployments that have stringent security and compliance needs

Enterprise tier service

Active workload ~100% time

1 TB of public internet egress data transfer

500 GB of cross-region data transfer

Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Compute 2 replicas x 32 GiB RAM, 8 vCPU

$2,285.60 2 replicas x 64 GiB RAM, 16 vCPU

$4,571.19 2 x 120 GiB RAM, 30 vCPU

$8,570.99 Storage 5TB + 1 backup

$253.00 10TB + 1 backup

$506.00 20TB + 1 backup

$1,012.00 Public internet egress data transfer $115.20 $115.20 $115.20 Cross-region data transfer $15.60 $15.60 $15.60 Total $2,669.40 $5,207.99 $9,713.79

ClickHouse Cloud meters compute on a per-minute basis, in 8G RAM increments. Compute costs will vary by tier, region, and cloud service provider.

ClickHouse Cloud uses cloud object storage and usage is metered on the compressed size of data stored in ClickHouse tables. Storage costs are the same across tiers and vary by region and cloud service provider.

Storage and backups are counted towards storage costs and billed separately. All services will default to one backup, retained for a day. Users who need additional backups can do so by configuring additional backups under the settings tab of the Cloud Console.

Compression can vary quite a bit by dataset. It is dependent on how compressible the data is in the first place (number of high vs. low cardinality fields), and how the user sets up the schema (using optional codecs or not, for instance). It can be on the order of 10x for common types of analytical data, but it can be significantly lower or higher as well. See the optimizing documentation for guidance and this Uber blog for a detailed logging use case example. The only practical way to know exactly is to ingest your dataset into ClickHouse and compare the size of the dataset with the size stored in ClickHouse.

You can use the query:

The ClickHouse query log captures key metrics that can be used to estimate the cost of running a workload in ClickHouse Cloud. For details on migrating from self-managed to ClickHouse Cloud please refer to the migration documentation, and contact ClickHouse Cloud support if you have further questions.

ClickHouse Cloud supports the following billing options:

Self-service monthly (in USD, via credit card).

Direct-sales annual / multi-year (through pre-paid "ClickHouse Credits", in USD, with additional payment options).

Through the AWS, GCP, and Azure marketplaces (either pay-as-you-go (PAYG) or commit to a contract with ClickHouse Cloud through the marketplace).

Billing follows a monthly billing cycle and the start date is tracked as the date when the ClickHouse Cloud organization was created.

Trial and Annual Commit customers will be notified automatically by email when their consumption hits certain thresholds: 50% , 75% , and 90% . This allows users to proactively manage their usage.

, , and . This allows users to proactively manage their usage. ClickHouse Cloud allows users to set a maximum auto-scaling limit on their compute via Advanced scaling control, a significant cost factor for analytical workloads.

The Advanced scaling control lets you set memory limits with an option to control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity.

The Advanced scaling control lets you control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity. Adjusting memory allocation is not supported for Basic services.

Note that the default setting pauses the service after a period of inactivity.

A consolidated invoice is generated for all services in a given organization for a billing period.

When a user converts from trial to paid before the 30-day trial period ends, but with credits remaining from the trial credit allowance, we continue to draw down from the trial credits during the initial 30-day trial period, and then charge the credit card.

The ClickHouse Cloud console provides a Usage display that details usage per service. This breakdown, organized by usage dimensions, helps you understand the cost associated with each metered unit.

All marketplace subscriptions will be billed and invoiced by the marketplace. You can view your invoice through the respective cloud provider marketplace directly.

AWS Marketplace billing follows the calendar month cycle. For example, for usage between dates 01-Dec-2024 and 01-Jan-2025, an invoice will be generated between 3-Jan and 5-Jan-2025

ClickHouse Cloud usage statements follow a different billing cycle where usage is metered and reported over 30 days starting from the day of sign up.

The usage and invoice dates will differ if these dates are not the same. Since usage statements track usage by day for a given service, users can rely on statements to see the breakdown of costs.

ClickHouse Cloud prepaid credits (whether direct through ClickHouse, or via a cloud provider's marketplace) can only be leveraged for the terms of the contract. This means they can be applied on the acceptance date, or a future date, and not for any prior periods. Any overages not covered by prepaid credits must be covered by a credit card payment or marketplace monthly billing.

There is no difference in pricing between marketplace billing and signing up directly with ClickHouse. In either case, your usage of ClickHouse Cloud is tracked in terms of ClickHouse Cloud Credits (CHCs), which are metered in the same way and billed accordingly.

When creating a service in addition to an existing service, you can choose if this new service should share the same data with the existing one. If yes, these two services now form a warehouse. A warehouse has the data stored in it with multiple compute services accessing this data.

As the data is stored only once, you only pay for one copy of data, though multiple services are accessing it. You pay for compute as usual — there are no additional fees for compute-compute separation / warehouses. By leveraging shared storage in this deployment, users benefit from cost savings on both storage and backups.

Compute-compute separation can save you a significant amount of ClickHouse Credits in some cases. A good example is the following setup:

You have ETL jobs that are running 24/7 and ingesting data into the service. These ETL jobs do not require a lot of memory so they can run on a small instance with, for example, 32 GiB of RAM. A data scientist on the same team that has ad hoc reporting requirements, says they need to run a query that requires a significant amount of memory - 236 GiB, however does not need high availability and can wait and rerun queries if the first run fails.

In this example you, as an administrator for the database, can do the following:

Create a small service with two replicas 16 GiB each - this will satisfy the ETL jobs and provide high availability. For the data scientist, you can create a second service in the same warehouse with only one replica with 236 GiB. You can enable idling for this service so you will not be paying for this service when the data scientist is not using it.

Cost estimation (per month) for this example on the Scale Tier:

Parent service active 24 hours day: 2 replicas x 16 GiB 4 vCPU per replica

Child service: 1 replica x 236 GiB 59 vCPU per replica per replica

3 TB of compressed data + 1 backup

100 GB of public internet egress data transfer

50 GB of cross-region data transfer

Child service

active 1 hour/day Child service

active 2 hours/day Child service

active 4 hours/day Compute $1,142.43 $1,410.97 $1,948.05 Storage $151.80 $151.80 $151.80 Public internet egress data transfer $11.52 $11.52 $11.52 Cross-region data transfer $1.56 $1.56 $1.56 Total $1,307.31 $1,575.85 $2,112.93

Without warehouses, you would have to pay for the amount of memory that the data engineer needs for his queries. However, combining two services in a warehouse and idling one of them helps you save money.

It consists of two dimensions

Compute : Price per unit per hour Compute represents the cost of running the ClickPipes replica pods whether they actively ingest data or not. It applies to all ClickPipes types.

: Price per unit per hour Compute represents the cost of running the ClickPipes replica pods whether they actively ingest data or not. It applies to all ClickPipes types. Ingested data: per GB pricing The ingested data rate applies to all streaming ClickPipes (Kafka, Confluent, Amazon MSK, Amazon Kinesis, Redpanda, WarpStream, Azure Event Hubs) for the data transferred via the replica pods. The ingested data size (GB) is charged based on bytes received from the source (uncompressed or compressed).

ClickPipes ingests data from remote data sources via a dedicated infrastructure that runs and scales independently of the ClickHouse Cloud service. For this reason, it uses dedicated compute replicas.

Each ClickPipe defaults to 1 replica that is provided with 2 GiB of RAM and 0.5 vCPU. This corresponds to 0.25 ClickHouse compute units (1 unit = 8 GiB RAM, 2 vCPUs).

Compute: $0.20 per unit per hour ($0.05 per replica per hour)

Ingested data: $0.04 per GB

The following examples assume a single replica unless explicitly mentioned.

100 GB over 24h 1 TB over 24h 10 TB over 24h Streaming ClickPipe (0.25 x 0.20 x 24) + (0.04 x 100) = $5.20 (0.25 x 0.20 x 24) + (0.04 x 1000) = $41.20 With 4 replicas:

(0.25 x 0.20 x 24 x 4) + (0.04 x 10000) = $404.80 Object Storage ClickPipe ∗ ^* ∗ (0.25 x 0.20 x 24) = $1.20 (0.25 x 0.20 x 24) = $1.20 (0.25 x 0.20 x 24) = $1.20