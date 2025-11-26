Using Event Patterns in ClickStack to accelerate observability analysis

Analyzing logs at scale is one of the most persistent challenges in observability. Modern systems emit massive volumes of unstructured data - they are often repetitive, noisy, and lacking the context engineers need to act on. The result is an ocean of log lines where the signal is buried in noise, and finding meaning becomes a slow, expensive process.

Event patterns help you cope with this noise, providing a way to make sense of what’s already there and surfacing the key events.

In this post, we’ll explore why log analysis is inherently hard, what event patterns solve, how ClickStack implements them, and why we’ve chosen to do so at query time. We’ll also share practical guidance on how to make the most of event patterns today, and look ahead to how this technology could further improve compression and performance in the future.

The problem: Why log analysis is hard #

When something goes wrong, you often start with an alert or a trace, which is ideal - you already have a direction and context. But in exploratory scenarios, when you only know that “something’s off” and need to start from raw logs, the challenge multiplies.

Logs, especially from undisciplined systems or teams, can be incredibly verbose. They mix valuable signals with overwhelming amounts of noise, often repeating similar messages or recording irrelevant details. This verbosity makes it nearly impossible to chart every event or review each line individually. Engineers resort to iterative analysis with charting patterns, filtering errors, and refining queries over and over - hoping to gradually uncover the story beneath the noise.

Event patterns aren’t a silver bullet. Most logs are noise - and the real solution starts upstream, with better decisions about what to log in the first place. The reality is that not every team or system logs perfectly, however, and event patterns still help surface the important signals amongst the noise.

While Lucene-style search helps when you know what you’re looking for, it offers little support when you don’t. In these cases, the process becomes one of pattern discovery: scanning massive datasets to find recurring behaviors or outliers. It’s an inherently difficult problem and akin to finding a needle in a haystack, except the haystack keeps growing every second.

Lucene (aka. Natural language querying) helps with needle in a haystack when you know what you’re looking for.

Event analysis extends beyond logs to traces and metrics, but the same challenge applies: when the data is unstructured and high-volume, extracting insight quickly is both computationally demanding and mentally taxing.

How event patterns help log analysis #

Event patterns in ClickStack make log and event analysis simpler by turning overwhelming noise into clear, structured insight. Instead of forcing you to sift through millions of raw events, they automatically detect recurring structures and group similar messages together into clusters - each representing a generalized “pattern” of behavior.

These clusters give you a compact, high-level view of your data: you can immediately see which patterns occur most frequently, which are new or unusual, and how their frequency changes over time.

Frequent patterns often represent healthy or expected system behavior, while rare ones tend to reveal anomalies or emerging issues.

Because event patterns are generated dynamically, you don’t need to define regular expressions or maintain brittle parsing rules. ClickStack adapts automatically to whatever data your systems produce, whether structured or free-text. This flexibility makes it easy to spot recurring errors, uncover noisy sources, or understand the types of logs a service emits - all without prior knowledge of what to search for.

Beyond incident response, event patterns also help teams improve their observability hygiene. By visualizing which logs dominate the volume, you can identify redundant or low-value messages to trim - giving you patterns you can add to your pipeline to filter events before ingestion or make sure your developers are “educated” on logging discipline!

Using event patterns in ClickStack #

Event patterns in ClickStack are designed to complement, not replace, traditional search. The workflow starts with a familiar step: issuing a search query to narrow the full corpus down to a relevant subset of events. That subset might still include millions of results - too many to inspect directly. Instead of displaying a giant table of raw logs, you can select “Event Patterns” on the left side to trigger a structured analysis of those returned events.