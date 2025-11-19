Building Real‑Time AI: Highlights from the AWS MCP Hackathon in San Francisco

Below: three project spotlights , with what they built, why it matters, and how ClickHouse made the difference.

ClickHouse served as the real‑time analytics backbone across stacks with Temporal , AWS Bedrock , Confluent Kafka , Slack , and React .

Builders prototyped next‑gen AI agents that act on live data - adtech, AI ops, and digital health were standouts.

Why we showed up #

We were proud to sponsor the AWS MCP Hackathon in San Francisco - two fast‑paced days where developers and AI enthusiasts built agents that reason, automate, and act on streaming data. The event was a great showcase for how ClickHouse powers real‑time observability, low‑latency predictions, and analytics that feel instantaneous in a product UI.

In the remainder of this post, we’ll spotlight three projects that demonstrate what's possible when AI agents have instant access to live data, ranging from ad bidding to incident response and healthcare monitoring.

First Place : Ad Optimizer Agent #

What they built: A real‑time agent that predicts ad bidding prices from time‑series ad signals.

How it works: Confluent Kafka streams events into ClickHouse for feature computation; the agent reacts to fresh signals and updates bids.

Why ClickHouse: Millisecond‑class aggregations and joins on streaming data made model features instantly queryable. The team preferred ClickHouse over batch‑oriented options for low‑latency, scalable analytics on hot data.

Learn more: https://devpost.com/software/rokko-the-ad-optimizer-agent

Second Place - AI Ops Agent #

What they built: An “AI incident commander” for reliability when APIs or models fail.

Architecture at a glance:

Temporal for durable orchestration, retries, and fallbacks

for durable orchestration, retries, and fallbacks AWS Bedrock calls for incident analysis and root‑cause explanations

calls for incident analysis and root‑cause explanations ClickHouse for storing incident timelines, prompts/responses, and metrics for post‑mortems

for storing incident timelines, prompts/responses, and metrics for post‑mortems Slack for publishing crisp summaries and action plans

Team reflections from the hackathon:

Inspiration: Brainstorming with ChatGPT

Approach: Ship the core loop fast; iterate in public

Challenge: Presenting a partial build while conveying the full vision

Advice: “Fake it till you make it - how you tell the story matters”

Learn more: https://devpost.com/software/incidentlogica