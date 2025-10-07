ClickHouse Extends Series C Financing and Expands Leadership Team to Fuel Growth

SAN FRANCISCO — October 7, 2025 — ClickHouse, a leader in real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML, today announced an extension of its Series C financing and related transactions. New investors Citi Ventures, Insight Partners, Peak XV Partners, Founders Circle Capital, D. E. Shaw Ventures, Adams Street Partners, Rosberg Ventures, Expanding Capital, and notable individuals such as 49ers Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Juszczyk joined the round, with continued participation from existing investors Altimeter, Bessemer Venture Partners, IVP, BOND, and GIC.

The company has surpassed 2,000 customers and more than quadrupled ARR over the past year. Customer adoption has surged, with new wins including Cyera, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Insider, Laravel, Masorange, Qualified, Shopmonkey, and Supabase, while long-term customers such as Canva, Harvey, LangChain, Perion, and SonyLIV extended their contracts. Adoption has been especially strong among AI companies, with Anthropic, LangChain, Meta, Sierra, Vercel, and Weights & Biases joining the roster of companies running business-critical systems on ClickHouse Cloud.

Recognition of the company’s momentum has also continued to grow. ClickHouse was named to the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 list, underscoring its position as one of the most innovative and fast-growing private cloud companies. The company hosted its inaugural user conference, OpenHouse, which brought together customers and partners, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Tesla. The event featured keynote presentations, product demonstrations, and customer success stories, highlighting how ClickHouse is powering AI and analytics initiatives across industries. Building on that energy, ClickHouse will once again host its AWS re party, “HouseParty, the SQL,” headlined by The Chainsmokers.

The company bolstered its leadership team with three key hires. In July, Kevin Egan joined as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing more than two decades of enterprise sales leadership with senior roles at Atlassian, Slack, Dropbox, and Salesforce. In August, Mariah Nagy came on board as Vice President of People, bringing deep experience leading people teams at high-growth companies including Weights & Biases, Confluent, and SurveyMonkey. Most recently, Jimmy Sexton joined as Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive finance leadership experience from Snowflake and ServiceNow.

ClickHouse continues to advance its platform across multiple use cases:

The company launched ClickStack, a high-performance observability stack that unifies logs, metrics, traces, and session replays into a single platform. For real-time analytics workloads, ClickHouse added MongoDB Change Data Capture (CDC), enabling seamless integration of MongoDB data streams with ClickHouse for analytics.

For data warehousing, enhancements to data lake support improve read and write operations and optimize performance for Iceberg and Delta Lake.

To enable building agent-facing applications, ClickHouse introduced the MCP Server endpoint and AskAI Assistant in ClickHouse Cloud, giving developers and teams the tools to quickly deploy intelligent, interactive AI-driven experiences on top of ClickHouse data.

Across all these use cases, the database continues to evolve with improvements in vector search, JSON support, and full-text search.

Recognizing the needs of regulated environments, ClickHouse announced ClickHouse Private, a private cloud version of its commercial offering, with ClickHouse Government adding FIPS compliance for the most highly regulated environments.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued confidence and support from our investors,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse. “This extended Series C financing will accelerate our mission to empower organizations with lightning-fast analytics on massive datasets. Our data platform gives customers the speed, flexibility, and efficiency they need to tackle their most critical use cases at scale, helping them unlock value faster in the era of AI.”

“ClickHouse is transforming how companies use data,” said Vibhor Rastogi, head of AI investing at Citi Ventures. “The demand for fast, interactive analytics has never been greater, especially as data-driven AI initiatives accelerate. We believe ClickHouse is uniquely positioned to lead this market, and we’re excited to support the team as they continue scaling their platform, expanding their product capabilities, and helping customers unlock new value from their data.”

“Analytics is at the core of our products,” said Yotam Segev, Co-Founder & CEO at Cyera. “ClickHouse Cloud gives us the speed and scale to analyze massive volumes of security data directly within our platform. That foundation not only strengthens our customers’ ability to manage and reduce risk today, but also enables us to power new AI-driven capabilities that make threat prevention, detection, and response faster and more effective.”

