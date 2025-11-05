ClickHouse acquires LibreChat to democratize AI-driven analytics through the open-source Agentic Data Stack

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickHouse, Inc., the company behind the world’s fastest and most popular real-time analytics database, today announced the acquisition of LibreChat, a leading open-source AI chat platform that provides a unified interface for interacting with large language models (LLMs). The acquisition brings LibreChat founder Danny Avila and his team to ClickHouse.

Together, ClickHouse and LibreChat form the foundation of the open-source Agentic Data Stack, empowering teams to deploy AI agents that analyze and act on large datasets through natural language. This shift to agentic analytics is already transforming how organizations such as Shopify, Daimler Truck, Fetch, and cBioPortal leverage their data, demonstrating the immediate value in real-world applications.

At Shopify, LibreChat has become central to internal AI workflows. “LibreChat powers reflexive AI use across Shopify. With near universal adoption and thousands of custom agents, teams use it to solve real problems, increase productivity, and keep the quality bar high. By connecting more than 30 internal MCP servers, it democratizes access to critical information across the company,” said Matt Burnett, Senior Engineer at Shopify.

In healthcare, cBioPortal uses the combined ClickHouse and LibreChat Agentic Data Stack to unlock new research capabilities. "By leveraging the ClickHouse, MCP, and LibreChat stack, we rapidly delivered a prototype to cBioPortal users that empowered them to ask entirely new questions about cancer genomics and treatment trajectories, get quick answers, and explore data in ways not possible through the existing UI," said Ino de Bruijn, Manager Bioinformatics Software Engineering at cBioPortal. "It puts discovery at cancer researchers' fingertips."

This LibreChat acquisition comes as enterprises rapidly adopt agentic analytics to democratize data access and accelerate time-to-insight. Fetch, a leading mobile rewards platform, built its FAST AI-powered analytics product on ClickHouse to transform household purchase behavior into actionable business intelligence. "We see agentic analytics as the future of data interaction, enabling more intuitive, dynamic, and impactful use of information," said Sam Corzine, Director of Machine Learning at Fetch. "With its unmatched speed and scalability, ClickHouse is well-positioned to power this new generation of agentic experiences, and we're thrilled to grow our partnership together."

ClickHouse leverages agentic analytics internally with LibreChat-and-ClickHouse-powered DWAINE (Data Warehouse AI Natural Expert), an agent that now handles approximately 70% of data warehouse queries for over 200 users, processing 33 million LLM tokens daily as of October 2025—up from 15 million just months after launch.

"What impressed me most is LibreChat's vibrant community that continuously innovates," said Dmitry Pavlov, Director of Engineering at ClickHouse. "The synergy between ClickHouse Cloud's blazing-fast query performance and LibreChat's flexible, multi-LLM architecture is unlocking a new generation of data analysis agents - real-time, secure, powerful, and accessible."

For existing LibreChat deployments, operations continue unchanged with ongoing investment in the open-source project and community. ClickHouse users will gain access to enhanced integration capabilities, including native LibreChat experience alongside ClickHouse Cloud instances, extended data visualization support, enterprise-grade security and governance, and a tailored semantic layer. These investments will ensure that the Agentic Data Stack is fully enterprise-ready, meeting the requirements of the world's most demanding organizations.

“Every breakthrough in data technology has been about reducing the distance between questions and answers. By joining forces with LibreChat, we’re tackling this distance. Now, any user can talk directly to petabytes of data and get instant, actionable insights,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse. “As AI agents proliferate across every industry, the companies that win will be those that can seamlessly connect human intelligence with machine-scale data processing. The future of analytics isn’t just dashboards, it’s intelligent agents that interpret data, trigger workflows, and power real-time decisions. The ClickHouse Agentic Data Stack makes that future available today.”

About ClickHouse #

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed and concurrency, making it ideal for applications that demand instant insight from massive volumes of data. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in software and are generating far more frequent and complex queries, ClickHouse brings a high-throughput, low-latency engine, purpose-built to meet this challenge. Trusted by leading companies like Sony, Tesla, Anthropic, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lyft, and Instacart, ClickHouse helps teams unlock insights and drive smarter decisions with a scalable, efficient, and modern data platform. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.

About LibreChat #

LibreChat is a leading open-source AI chat platform offering a unified interface for interacting with multiple large language models. The platform gives users and organizations complete control over their data, agents, and conversations while supporting enterprise-grade deployments at scale.

