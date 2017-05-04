ClickHouse

Company and culture

ClickHouse Meetup in Santa Clara on May 4, 2017

author avatar
ClickHouse Editor
May 17, 2017

After Percona Live 2017, ClickHouse team stayed for one more week in San Francisco Bay Area to meet with local companies in person to talk about ClickHouse and how it can be applied to their tasks. On the last evening we even managed to organize our own meetup with active ClickHouse users in the area, not as large as we regularly host in Russia, but still had some very interesting discussions.

Share this post

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!

Recent posts

Building ClickHouse Cloud From Scratch in a Year
Product

Building ClickHouse Cloud From Scratch in a Year

Women Who Inspire Us: Balancing Family, Career Changes and Startup Life - Elissa’s Journey in Tech
Company and culture

Women Who Inspire Us: Balancing Family, Career Changes and Startup Life - Elissa’s Journey in Tech

Handling Updates and Deletes in ClickHouse
Engineering

Handling Updates and Deletes in ClickHouse

Next steps

Get started for free

However you choose to use ClickHouse, it's easy to get started.

Watch 25-minutes Getting Started Video

$ curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh

There’s a number of alternative options to get started, most notably the official Docker images of ClickHouse. Or, you can start a free 30 day trial of ClickHouse Cloud today.

PRODUCT
ClickHouseClickHouse CloudDownload
RESOURCES
DocumentationTrainingSupportComparisonUse cases
COMPANY
BlogOur storyCareersContact usNews and events
ClickHouse
ClickHouse source code is published under the Apache 2.0 License. Software is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
© 2016-2023 ClickHouse, Inc.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityTerms of Service