After Percona Live 2017, ClickHouse team stayed for one more week in San Francisco Bay Area to meet with local companies in person to talk about ClickHouse and how it can be applied to their tasks. On the last evening we even managed to organize our own meetup with active ClickHouse users in the area, not as large as we regularly host in Russia, but still had some very interesting discussions.
Company and culture
ClickHouse Meetup in Santa Clara on May 4, 2017
ClickHouse Editor
May 17, 2017
