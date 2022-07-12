ClickHouse Lecture at Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Science on June 11, 2019

Alexey Milovidov, head of ClickHouse development group at Yandex, has given an open two-part lecture at Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Science:

ClickHouse history and evolution of Yandex.Metrica storage system

Internal implementation of ClickHouse and reasoning behind design decisions

The event has been organised by Amos Bird, who is one of the most active ClickHouse community members and contributors, at the same time being a last year PhD student at this institution.

Alexey with the event announcement: