ClickHouse at Analysys A10 2018

Analysys A10 is a large conference on Big Data that took place on October 26-27 in Beijing. Since China's population is huge, it generates a lot of data and Big Data industry is in very high demand. ClickHouse team has been honored to participate in this event alongside top management, analysts, and IT professionals from various Chinese companies.

Each year Analysys also organizes the OLAP contest. The second year in a row the same team of Sundy Li (李本旺) and Winter Zhang (张健) wins it by using ClickHouse as the core of their solution. The task was to calculate complex marketing funnel as fast as possible.

Sundy Li (李本旺) receives award for winning Analysys OLAP contest 2018 from William Kwok (郭炜):

The first day of the conference we mostly spent talking with people on ClickHouse booth, while on the second day there were two technical talks about ClickHouse.

Alexey Milovidov demonstrates ClickHouse and how it works internally:

Sundy Li (李本旺) explains the audience how they won the OLAP contest using ClickHouse:

The next day after A10 was a dedicated ClickHouse Community Meetup in Beijing, but it deserves a separate recap post.

Analysys A10 afterparty: