Archive: ClickHouse Sub-Processors and Affiliates

Last Updated: October 18, 2024

Archive versions here

ClickHouse and its Affiliates may engage the following entities to process Customer Personal Data. Capitalized terms not defined on this page have the meanings ascribed to them by the terms set forth in the ClickHouse Terms of Service or the written agreement between Customer and ClickHouse, as applicable.

Cloud Providers

These are applicable to the ClickHouse Cloud Service only. This is not applicable to ClickHouse BYOC Cloud Service.

Third Party Processor Description of Processing Data Types Location Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud hosting and infrastructure provider ClickHouse’s Cloud Service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by AWS. AWS hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services. Customer Selected Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud hosting and infrastructure provider ClickHouse’s Cloud Service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by GCP. GCP hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services. Customer Selected Azure Cloud hosting and infrastructure provider ClickHouse’s Cloud service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by Azure. Azure hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services. Customer Selected

Account Administration; Service and User Management

Third Party Processor Description of Processing Data Types Location Amazon Web Services (AWS) Customer account administration and management of services and users (i.e., hosting of the control plane) The control plane for ClickHouse Cloud is hosted at AWS. The control plane is an intermediary layer in which user credentials (e.g., usernames) and related services and access levels (per user) are processed. United States of America

ClickHouse Affiliates Description of Processing ClickHouse, Inc. – United States of America Provision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services. ClickHouse BV – The Netherlands Provision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services. ClickHouse UK Co. Ltd. – England Provision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services. ClickHouse Pte Ltd – Singapore Provision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services.

