Archive: ClickHouse Sub-Processors and Affiliates

Last Updated: March 25, 2024

Archive versions here

ClickHouse and its Affiliates may engage the following entities to process Customer Personal Data.  Capitalized terms not defined on this page have the meanings ascribed to them by the terms set forth in the ClickHouse Terms of Service or the written agreement between Customer and ClickHouse, as applicable.

Cloud Providers

Third Party ProcessorDescription of ProcessingData TypesLocation
Amazon Web Services (AWS)Cloud hosting and infrastructure providerClickHouse’s Cloud Service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by AWS.  AWS hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services.Customer Selected
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)Cloud hosting and infrastructure providerClickHouse’s Cloud Service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by GCP. GCP hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services.Customer Selected
AzureCloud hosting and infrastructure providerClickHouse’s Cloud service runs on hosting and infrastructure resources provided by Azure. Azure hosts Customer Personal Data that Customer ingests for processing by the Cloud Services.Customer Selected



Account Administration; Service and User Management

Third Party ProcessorDescription of ProcessingData TypesLocation
Amazon Web Services (AWS)Customer account administration and management of services and users (i.e., hosting of the control plane)The control plane for ClickHouse Cloud is hosted at AWS. The control plane is an intermediary layer in which user credentials (e.g., usernames) and related services and access levels (per user) are processed.United States of America



ClickHouse AffiliatesDescription of Processing
ClickHouse, Inc. – United States of AmericaProvision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services.
ClickHouse BV – The NetherlandsProvision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services.
ClickHouse UK Co. Ltd. – EnglandProvision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services.
ClickHouse Pte Ltd – SingaporeProvision of technical services, support services, and supporting the provision, management and maintenance of the Cloud Services.


To subscribe to updates, you must register for updates via the “Subscribe” button located at the top of the ClickHouse Trust page located at https://trust.clickhouse.com. By subscribing to receive updates about this page, you will be notified by email about changes to Clickhouse’s Third-Party Subprocessors and ClickHouse Affiliates that may be involved in processing your Customer Personal Data.

