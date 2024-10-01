Going to re:Invent this December? Come party with us and The Chainsmokers ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

News & Events / Webinar

v24.10 Community Call

Date: Oct 31, 2024
Time: 8 AM (PDT) / 11 AM EDT / 4 PM (BST) / 5 PM (CEST)

Join us for the ClickHouse 24.10 Community Call.

Every month we get together with the community (users, contributors, customers, those interested in learning more about ClickHouse) to discuss what is coming in the latest release.

Original creator, co-founder, and CTO of ClickHouse Alexey Milovidov will walk us through the highlights of the release, provide live demos, and share vision into what is coming in the roadmap. Keep your eyes open as, sometimes, we include a number of special guests.

But it isn’t just one-way, each call ends with a curated Q&A where you can ask the questions that are top of mind for you.

It’s here. It’s monthly. It’s a time to spend with the community and participate in the conversation.

Hosted by

alexey-milovidov.webp

Alexey Milovidov

CTO

photo-tyler-hannan.jpeg

Tyler Hannan

Senior Director, Developer Advocacy

Mark Needham

Product Marketing Engineer

Loading form...

Upcoming events

ClickHouse Jakarta Meetup
Meetup
ClickHouse Jakarta Meetup
Oct 1, 2024
Jakarta (Indonesia)
DataEngBytes - Melbourne
Event
DataEngBytes - Melbourne
Oct 1, 2024
Melbourne (Australia)
ClickHouse Singapore Meetup
Meetup
ClickHouse Singapore Meetup
Oct 3, 2024
Singapore (Singapore)
Products
Resources
Company
Join our community
Comparisons
ClickHouse logo
Stay informed on feature releases, product roadmap, support, and cloud offerings!
Loading form...
© 2024 ClickHouse, Inc. HQ in the Bay Area, CA and Amsterdam, NL.
TrademarkPrivacySecurityLegalCookie policy