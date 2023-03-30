ClickHouse

v23.3 Release Webinar

Date: March 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 AM (PST) / 6:00 PM (CEST) Join us for the ClickHouse Release Webinar. Every month we get together with the community (users, contributors, customers, those interested in learning more about ClickHouse) to discuss what is coming in the latest release. This edition in March covers v23.3. Original creator, co-founder, and CTO of ClickHouse Alexey Milovidov will walk us through the highlights of the release, provide live demos, and share vision into what is coming in the roadmap. Keep your eyes open as, sometimes, we include a number of special guests. But it isn’t just one-way, each call ends with a curated Q&A where you can ask the questions that are top of mind for you. It’s here. It’s monthly. It’s a time to spend with the community and participate in the conversation. By registering, you acknowledge that ClickHouse will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Hosted by

alexey-milovidov[1].png
Alexey Milovidov
CTO
Dale McDirmid
Dale McDiarmid
Product Marketing Engineer

