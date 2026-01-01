Barcelona In-Person Training: Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: April 20, 2026 Time: 9:00AM CEST Duration: 8 hours Location: TBD Cost: FREE Format: In-person, Instructor-led training with hands-on labs

What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The material is presented in modules and will include:

Module 1: Introduction to ClickHouse Module 2: Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture Module 3: Inserting Data into ClickHouse Module 4: Modeling Data with ClickHouse Module 5: Analyzing Data with ClickHouse Module 6: Joining Data Module 7: Deleting and Updating Data Module 8: Query Acceleration Techniques Module 9: Sharding and Replication Module 10: Managing Data in ClickHouse

Prerequisites:

During the training, you will access your course materials in ClickHouse Academy. It is recommended that you create an account before the event HERE. ClickHouse Cloud account to access the labs You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.

Familiarity with SQL

Register your interest. Seats are limited!