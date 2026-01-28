Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: March 5, 2026

Time: 11:00AM EST

Duration: 6 hours

Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar

Cost: FREE

Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs



What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.

By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.

There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The materials will include:

Introduction to ClickHouse



Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture



Inserting Data into ClickHouse



Modeling Data with ClickHouse



Analyzing Data with ClickHouse



Joining Data



Deleting and Updating Data



Query Acceleration Techniques



Prerequisites: