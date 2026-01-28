Real-time Analytics with ClickHouse

Date: March 5, 2026
Time: 11:00AM EST
Duration: 6 hours
Location: Virtual - Zoom Webinar
Cost: FREE
Format: Instructor-led training with hands-on labs
What you’ll learn: This hands-on training is the fastest way to ramp up on ClickHouse. Topics range from introductory content to a deep dive on interacting with and understanding your data.
By the end of this session: You will have the knowledge necessary to build and optimize a production-level ClickHouse application, including the ability to model tables effectively, insert data, write efficient queries, and optimize queries using the various features of ClickHouse - including materialized views, projections, and secondary indexes. You will also be prepared for the ClickHouse Certified Engineer exam.
There will be both instructor-led training and hands-on labs. The materials will include:
- Introduction to ClickHouse
- Deep Dive into ClickHouse Architecture
- Inserting Data into ClickHouse
- Modeling Data with ClickHouse
- Analyzing Data with ClickHouse
- Joining Data
- Deleting and Updating Data
- Query Acceleration Techniques
Prerequisites:
- ClickHouse Cloud account to access the course slides and labs
- Familiarity with SQL
- You will also need to spin up a Clickhouse Cloud Service. If you have already used up your free trial, please contact us at least one day before the training.