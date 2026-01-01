Introducing Managed ClickStack: Observability for OpenTelemetry at scale ->->
ClickHouse logo
Sign in

Managed ClickStack: Live Demo & Office Hours

Date/Time: Feb 18, 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET

Duration: 45 mins (30 min demo, 15 min Q&A)

In this webinar, we'll walk through Managed ClickStack end to end: what it is, why we built it, and how it changes the economics of observability.

What we’ll cover:

  • How Managed ClickStack stores logs, metrics, traces, and sessions at less than $0.03 per GB ingested, with no sampling, no rollups, and full retention.
  • Correlating observability data with your existing ClickHouse Cloud datasets to simplify your stack and unlock deeper insights.
  • Live demo: instrumenting an application, ingesting OpenTelemetry data, and exploring the ClickStack UI in minutes.
  • Open Q&A

Hosted by

Mike Shi

Mike Shi

Principal Product Manager, Observability

Dale McDirmid

Dale McDiarmid

Sr. Principal PMM, Observability

Loading form...

Upcoming events

Meetup

ClickHouse Meetup in London

  • Feb 10, 2026
  • London (United Kingdom)
Meetup

AI Night at the AWS AI Loft in San Francisco

  • Feb 11, 2026
  • San Francisco (United States)
Live Training

ClickHouse Admin Workshop

  • Feb 12, 2026
  • Zoom (Virtual)