Managed ClickStack: Live Demo & Office Hours

Date/Time: Feb 18, 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET
Duration: 45 mins (30 min demo, 15 min Q&A)
In this webinar, we'll walk through Managed ClickStack end to end: what it is, why we built it, and how it changes the economics of observability.
What we’ll cover:
- How Managed ClickStack stores logs, metrics, traces, and sessions at less than $0.03 per GB ingested, with no sampling, no rollups, and full retention.
- Correlating observability data with your existing ClickHouse Cloud datasets to simplify your stack and unlock deeper insights.
- Live demo: instrumenting an application, ingesting OpenTelemetry data, and exploring the ClickStack UI in minutes.
- Open Q&A